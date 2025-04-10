Incredible Stirlingshire lochside home with boat house and jetty for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Incredible Stirlingshire lochside home with boat house and jetty for sale

Island View is on the shore of Loch Ard, near Aberfoyle.

By Ben MacDonald
Island View, near Loch Ard, is for sale
Island View at Loch Ard in Stirlingshire. Image: Savills

A five-bedroom lochside home in Stirlingshire with access to a boat house and a jetty has gone up for sale.

Island View, which was built in around 1990, is on the shore of Loch Ard near Aberfoyle.

The property makes the most of its setting with several areas to enjoy the stunning waterside views.

The reception hallway leads to the main living areas, with the sitting room featuring bay windows.

A small set of stairs leads to an open-plan kitchen and dining area, with a central open fire separating the two rooms.

The kitchen comes with integrated appliances and includes a large island.

Island View is on the shore of Loch Ard. Image: Savills
The home is yards from the loch. Image: Savills
The hallway. Image: Savills
The sitting room. Image: Savills
The kitchen. Image: Savills
The central open fire. Image: Savills

The dining area has bifold doors that open onto a raised decking area, perfect for summer entertaining.

A utility room is located next to the kitchen, with an external door leading out to the rear of the property.

Three bedrooms are on the ground floor, one with an en-suite shower room and dressing area.

A family shower room completes this level.

The dining area. Image: Savills
The utility room. Image: Savills

A gallery/living area is found at the top of the stairs, with three balcony windows offering panoramic views.

The main bedroom includes a walk-in dressing area, en-suite shower room and bi-fold doors that open onto a glass balcony showcasing the loch views.

A further bedroom completes the first-floor accommodation.

The gallery room. Image: Savills
The landing leading to the gallery room. Image: Savills
The main bedroom. Image: Savills
The main bedroom has access to a balcony. Image: Savills
The stunning balcony. Image: Savills
The ideal place to soak up the sun. Image: Savills
The main bedroom’s en-suite. Image: Savills
Another of the bedrooms. Image: Savills
An en-suite with walk-in shower. Image: Savills

The garden at Island View is accessed via private electric gates.

The driveway leads to a parking area that can easily accommodate several cars, while there is a garage – currently used as a gym – and a car port.

The garden is complemented by a wraparound patio and a raised, two-tier decked area, accessible from both the sitting room and dining area.

The driveway. Image: Savills
Space for parking. Image: Savills
The garage is being used as a gym. Image: Savills
The garden. Image: Savills
The decking also has loch views. Image: Savills
A hot tub in the garden. Image: Savills
The home is next to the stunning Loch Ard. Image: Savills
The jetty and boat house. Image: Savills
A lochside seating area. Image: Savills

The boat house and jetty has a secluded seating area.

Fishing rights are also included with the ownership of Island View.

The house is being marketed by Savills for offers over £835,000.

Meanwhile, in Dunblane, a stunning “one-of-a-kind” home is for sale for more than £900,000.

