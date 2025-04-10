Incredible Stirlingshire lochside home with boat house and jetty for sale

A five-bedroom lochside home in Stirlingshire with access to a boat house and a jetty has gone up for sale.

Island View, which was built in around 1990, is on the shore of Loch Ard near Aberfoyle.

The property makes the most of its setting with several areas to enjoy the stunning waterside views.

The reception hallway leads to the main living areas, with the sitting room featuring bay windows.

A small set of stairs leads to an open-plan kitchen and dining area, with a central open fire separating the two rooms.

The kitchen comes with integrated appliances and includes a large island.

The dining area has bifold doors that open onto a raised decking area, perfect for summer entertaining.

A utility room is located next to the kitchen, with an external door leading out to the rear of the property.

Three bedrooms are on the ground floor, one with an en-suite shower room and dressing area.

A family shower room completes this level.

A gallery/living area is found at the top of the stairs, with three balcony windows offering panoramic views.

The main bedroom includes a walk-in dressing area, en-suite shower room and bi-fold doors that open onto a glass balcony showcasing the loch views.

A further bedroom completes the first-floor accommodation.

The garden at Island View is accessed via private electric gates.

The driveway leads to a parking area that can easily accommodate several cars, while there is a garage – currently used as a gym – and a car port.

The garden is complemented by a wraparound patio and a raised, two-tier decked area, accessible from both the sitting room and dining area.

The boat house and jetty has a secluded seating area.

Fishing rights are also included with the ownership of Island View.

The house is being marketed by Savills for offers over £835,000.

