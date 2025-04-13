6 castles for sale across Dundee, Perthshire, Angus, Fife and Stirling

Several stunning castles are up for sale across the region.

Most have deep histories and some have even been home to royalty.

The Courier has taken a look at six of these properties currently on the market in the area.

Keillour Castle, Perthshire

This picturesque Perthshire castle comes with three estate homes on 43 acres of land.

It is located near Methven and is a 19th-century country house.

Many of the rooms have been stripped back and offer a clean slate for a new buyer.

Two cottages and a farmhouse are included in the sale.

Keillour Castle is on the market for offers over £1.8 million.

Plane Castle, Stirlingshire

This medieval castle near Plean includes a tower, an adjoining manor house and two three-bedroom homes on the grounds.

Plane Castle sits on 2.9 acres of land and has retained its traditional interior design.

According to estate agent Rettie, it “allows for comfortable modern living in a dramatic period setting.”

The castle is up for sale for an asking price of £1.2 million.

Kelly Castle, Angus

Kelly Castle is a four-storey fortified tower house on 33 acres of land between Carnoustie and Arbroath.

The B-listed property comes with a cinema room, snooker room and private golf course.

The historic building has been restored to a modern family home with stunning views of Angus and the North Sea.

Kelly Castle is up for sale for offers over £2.3 million.

Brankstone Grange Castle, Fife

This period property, dating back to 1864, is a modernised eight-bedroom home, complete with a tower.

The interior reflects a contemporary family house with large library and bar room.

The castle is near Blairhall, off the A907.

It is on the market for offers over £3.5 million.

Powrie Castle, Dundee

To the north of Dundee, this castle is thought to be the region’s oldest inhabited residence, with an 850-year-old history.

It has been renovated and is now marketed as a family home, holiday home or investment.

A former bakery now operates as a kitchen and stairs lead up to a turret room.

Powrie Castle is described as an “incredibly rare listing” by the firm marketing it.

The property has been put up for sale for offers over £625,000.

Methven Castle, Perthshire

Just six miles from Perth, Methven Castle is the ancestorial home of Margaret, Queen of Scotland.

This historic property dates back to the 12th century but has undergone several major renovations.

It has been transformed into a six-bedroom home.

A castle cottage is included in the sale.

Methven Castle is on the market for offers over £1 million.