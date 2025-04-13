6 castles for sale across Dundee, Perthshire, Angus, Fife and Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
6 castles for sale across Dundee, Perthshire, Angus, Fife and Stirling

The Courier has taken a look at six stunning castles up for sale across the region.

By Lucy Scarlett
Brankstone Grange Castle, near Blairhall.
Brankstone Grange Castle is available. Image: Strutt and Parker

Several stunning castles are up for sale across the region.

Most have deep histories and some have even been home to royalty.

The Courier has taken a look at six of these properties currently on the market in the area.

Keillour Castle, Perthshire

Keillour Castle .
Keillour Castle in Perthshire. Image: Rettie

This picturesque Perthshire castle comes with three estate homes on 43 acres of land.

It is located near Methven and is a 19th-century country house.

Many of the rooms have been stripped back and offer a clean slate for a new buyer.

Two cottages and a farmhouse are included in the sale.

Keillour Castle is on the market for offers over £1.8 million.

Plane Castle, Stirlingshire

Plane Castle near Plean. Image: Rettie

This medieval castle near Plean includes a tower, an adjoining manor house and two three-bedroom homes on the grounds.

Plane Castle sits on 2.9 acres of land and has retained its traditional interior design.

According to estate agent Rettie, it “allows for comfortable modern living in a dramatic period setting.”

The castle is up for sale for an asking price of £1.2 million.

Kelly Castle, Angus

Kelly Castle. Image: Strutt and Parker.

Kelly Castle is a four-storey fortified tower house on 33 acres of land between Carnoustie and Arbroath.

The B-listed property comes with a cinema room, snooker room and private golf course.

The historic building has been restored to a modern family home with stunning views of Angus and the North Sea.

Kelly Castle is up for sale for offers over £2.3 million.

Brankstone Grange Castle, Fife

Brankstone Grange Castle in Fife.
Brankstone Grange Castle. Image: Strutt and Parker

This period property, dating back to 1864, is a modernised eight-bedroom home, complete with a tower.

The interior reflects a contemporary family house with large library and bar room.

The castle is near Blairhall, off the A907.

It is on the market for offers over £3.5 million.

Powrie Castle, Dundee

Powrie Castle, near Dundee.
Powrie Castle, near Dundee. Image: Thorntons

To the north of Dundee, this castle is thought to be the region’s oldest inhabited residence, with an 850-year-old history.

It has been renovated and is now marketed as a family home, holiday home or investment.

A former bakery now operates as a kitchen and stairs lead up to a turret room.

Powrie Castle is described as an “incredibly rare listing” by the firm marketing it.

The property has been put up for sale for offers over £625,000.

Methven Castle, Perthshire

Methven Castle.
Methven Castle. Image: Rettie

Just six miles from Perth, Methven Castle is the ancestorial home of Margaret, Queen of Scotland.

This historic property dates back to the 12th century but has undergone several major renovations.

It has been transformed into a six-bedroom home.

A castle cottage is included in the sale.

Methven Castle is on the market for offers over £1 million.

Conversation