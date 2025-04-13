4 castles for sale across Tayside, Fife and Stirling

Several stunning castles are up for sale across the region.

Most have deep histories and some have even been home to royalty.

The Courier has taken a look at four of these properties currently on the market in the area.

Keillour Castle, Perthshire

This picturesque Perthshire castle comes with three estate homes on 43 acres of land.

It is located near Methven and is a 19th-century country house.

Many of the rooms have been stripped back and offer a clean slate for a new buyer.

Two cottages and a farmhouse are included in the sale.

Keillour Castle is on the market for offers over £1.8 million.

Plane Castle, Stirlingshire

This medieval castle near Plean includes a tower, an adjoining manor house and two three-bedroom homes on the grounds.

Plane Castle sits on 2.9 acres of land and has retained its traditional interior design.

According to estate agent Rettie, it “allows for comfortable modern living in a dramatic period setting.”

The castle is up for sale for an asking price of £1.2 million.

Earlshall Castle, Fife

Earlshall is a 10-bedroom home, built in 1546, just outside Leuchars.

This castle comes with 53 acres, three cottages and a large walled garden.

It has been beautifully restored by Sir Robert Lorimer and is described by agent Savills as “one of the best 16th-century houses in Scotland.”

It has an asking price of £8 million.

Methven Castle, Perthshire

Just six miles from Perth, Methven Castle is the ancestorial home of Margaret, Queen of Scotland.

This historic property dates back to the 12th century but has undergone several major renovations.

It has been transformed into a six-bedroom home.

A castle cottage is included in the sale.

Methven Castle is on the market for offers over £1 million.