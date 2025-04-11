Former Dundee care home turned student accommodation hits market for £1.4 million

A former Dundee care home that has been turned into student accommodation has been put up for sale for £1.4 million

Rose House – a former specialist care home – is on Constitution Terrace, a short walk from Abertay University.

The newly refurbished building provides accommodation for 20 people and features three multi-purpose living rooms.

Rose House previously hit the market with an asking price of £350,000 in 2022 but has now been converted for student living.

According to the listing, the current owner is now focused on other business interests.

Dating back to the 18th century, the building features an attractive front garden with views across the city.

The building also features fully fitted kitchens, an on-site gym, spacious laundry facilities and a shared sitting room.

There is parking to the rear of the accommodation via Constitution Street.

The property is on the market with Christie & Co.

