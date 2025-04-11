Former Dundee care home turned student accommodation hits market for £1.4 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Dundee care home turned student accommodation hits market for £1.4 million

Rose House has 20 bedrooms and features three multi-purpose living rooms. 

By Andrew Robson
Rose House on Constitution Terrace.
Rose House on Constitution Terrace. Image: Christie & Co

A former Dundee care home that has been turned into student accommodation has been put up for sale for £1.4 million

Rose House – a former specialist care home – is on Constitution Terrace, a short walk from Abertay University.

The newly refurbished building provides accommodation for 20 people and features three multi-purpose living rooms.

Rose House previously hit the market with an asking price of £350,000 in 2022 but has now been converted for student living.

A bedroom.
A bedroom. Image: Christie & Co
Another bedroom inside the Dundee student accommodation in a former care home
Another bedroom. Image: Christie & Co
A communal space
A communal space. Image: Christie & Co

According to the listing, the current owner is now focused on other business interests.

Dating back to the 18th century, the building features an attractive front garden with views across the city.

The building also features fully fitted kitchens, an on-site gym, spacious laundry facilities and a shared sitting room.

There is parking to the rear of the accommodation via Constitution Street.

A kitchen inside Rose House.
A kitchen inside Rose House. Image: Christie & Co
The gym.
The gym. Image: Christie & Co
Parking to the rear of Rose House.
Parking to the rear of Rose House. Image: Christie & Co

The property is on the market with Christie & Co.

Elsewhere, one of Broughty Ferry’s “finest” jute mansions has hit the market for a seven-figure sum.

Meanwhile, a four-bedroom home in Dundee was TSPC’s most-viewed property in March.

