Owner-designed ‘luxury’ 5-bedroom Kinross-shire country house for sale

The 'luxury' home has a cinema and games room, a gym and a hot tub.

By Ellidh Aitken
The 'luxury' home has views of the surrounding fields and hills. Image: J&G Wilson Solicitors
The 'luxury' home has views of the surrounding fields and hills. Image: J&G Wilson Solicitors

A “luxury” five-bedroom country house in Kinross-shire is for sale.

The home at Tethyknowe Steading in Blairingone, between Saline and Dollar, was built and designed by its current owners in 2008.

The property is set within 3.68 acres of land and enjoys views of the surrounding fields and hills.

The listing says the country house is “perfect for couples and families seeking a spacious country home with an excellent landholding for hobby or equestrian use.”

The home has a cinema and games room, a gym and a hot tub.

The lounge. Image: J&G Wilson Solicitors
The open-plan kitchen. Image: J&G Wilson Solicitors
The kitchen has space for dining. Image: J&G Wilson Solicitors
The home has a modern interior. Image: J&G Wilson Solicitors
The property was designed by its current owners. Image: J&G Wilson Solicitors
The main dining area. Image: J&G Wilson Solicitors
The family room. Image: J&G Wilson Solicitors
There is a cinema and games room. Image: J&G Wilson Solicitors
The home cinema. Image: J&G Wilson Solicitors
There is a gym. Image: J&G Wilson Solicitors
The home has five bedrooms. Image: J&G Wilson Solicitors
One of the bedrooms has a walk-in wardrobe. Image: J&G Wilson Solicitors
Another bedroom. Image: J&G Wilson Solicitors
There are four double bedrooms. Image: J&G Wilson Solicitors
Another of the large bedrooms. Image: J&G Wilson Solicitors
One of the en suites. Image: J&G Wilson Solicitors
Another view of the room. Image: J&G Wilson Solicitors
Four of the bedrooms have en suites. Image: J&G Wilson Solicitors
The home has a modern interior. Image: J&G Wilson Solicitors
There is also a separate WC. Image: J&G Wilson Solicitors
The utility room. Image: J&G Wilson Solicitors

Inside, there is an entrance and reception hall, a lounge, dining room, sitting room, study and an open-plan breakfasting kitchen.

The house has four double bedrooms with en suites and a fifth smaller bedroom.

It also has a utility room and a separate WC.

The grounds are mainly laid to lawn, with a pond.

Agent J&G Wilson says the area would be “ideal for equestrian use”.

The formal gardens have a large decked area with landscaped gardens, while a hot tub and garden room with furniture are also included in the sale.

The driveway leads to a double garage with light and power.

The home sits within over three acres of grounds. Image: J&G Wilson Solicitors
The country house has amazing views. Image: J&G Wilson Solicitors
The home was built in 2008. Image: J&G Wilson Solicitors
Outside the property. Image: J&G Wilson Solicitors
The grounds include a pond. Image: J&G Wilson Solicitors
A seating area in the formal gardens. Image: J&G Wilson Solicitors
The home comes with plenty of outdoor space. Image: J&G Wilson Solicitors
There is a summer house. Image: J&G Wilson Solicitors
Inside the garden room. Image: J&G Wilson Solicitors
Another outdoor seating area. Image: J&G Wilson Solicitors
The hot tub is included in the sale. Image: J&G Wilson Solicitors
The driveway leads to a double garage. Image: J&G Wilson Solicitors

The country house is on the market for offers over £925,000.

Elsewhere in Perth and Kinross, an exclusive eight-house Blairgowrie estate including an “exceptional” family home is for sale.

And a stunning home near Gleneagles has come onto the market for £1.15m.

Conversation