Owner-designed ‘luxury’ 5-bedroom Kinross-shire country house for sale

A “luxury” five-bedroom country house in Kinross-shire is for sale.

The home at Tethyknowe Steading in Blairingone, between Saline and Dollar, was built and designed by its current owners in 2008.

The property is set within 3.68 acres of land and enjoys views of the surrounding fields and hills.

The listing says the country house is “perfect for couples and families seeking a spacious country home with an excellent landholding for hobby or equestrian use.”

The home has a cinema and games room, a gym and a hot tub.

Inside, there is an entrance and reception hall, a lounge, dining room, sitting room, study and an open-plan breakfasting kitchen.

The house has four double bedrooms with en suites and a fifth smaller bedroom.

It also has a utility room and a separate WC.

The grounds are mainly laid to lawn, with a pond.

Agent J&G Wilson says the area would be “ideal for equestrian use”.

The formal gardens have a large decked area with landscaped gardens, while a hot tub and garden room with furniture are also included in the sale.

The driveway leads to a double garage with light and power.

The country house is on the market for offers over £925,000.

