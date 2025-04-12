Property Former Dundee city centre post office building for sale at just £125k after 75% price cut The owner of the B-listed building is said to want a "quick sale". By Ellidh Aitken April 12 2025, 6:00am April 12 2025, 6:00am Share Former Dundee city centre post office building for sale at just £125k after 75% price cut Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/5220382/former-dundee-city-centre-post-office-building-price-cut/ Copy Link 0 comment The building is for sale after a huge price reduction. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors A former Dundee city centre post office building is for sale at just £125,000 after a 75% price cut. The B-listed building, which is located on the corner of Meadowside, Constitution Road and Euclid Crescent, was put on the market last summer for £500,000. However, the asking price has since been cut dramatically to £125,000. The listing from Shepherd Chartered Surveyors says the property has had a “significant price reduction for quick sale”. Built near the end of the 19th century, the three-storey building was first used as the General Post Office. The building is on the corner of Meadowside, Constitution Road and Euclid Crescent. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors The building was once the General Post Office and then a nightclub. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors The building from Meadowside. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors The back of the building on Euclid Crescent. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors Inside the former post office. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors Previous plans for the building did not progress. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors It later became Circus and London nightclubs before being sold to Dundee High School in 2013. The school had planned to transform the building into a £16 million centre for performing arts – but failed to raise the money so the plan was shelved in 2020. There have since been a number of attempts to sell the building. Forester Hall Developments Ltd unveiled plans to transform the site into housing in 2023 but the proposals did not progress.
Conversation