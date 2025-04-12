Former Dundee city centre post office building for sale at just £125k after 75% price cut

A former Dundee city centre post office building is for sale at just £125,000 after a 75% price cut.

The B-listed building, which is located on the corner of Meadowside, Constitution Road and Euclid Crescent, was put on the market last summer for £500,000.

However, the asking price has since been cut dramatically to £125,000.

The listing from Shepherd Chartered Surveyors says the property has had a “significant price reduction for quick sale”.

Built near the end of the 19th century, the three-storey building was first used as the General Post Office.

It later became Circus and London nightclubs before being sold to Dundee High School in 2013.

The school had planned to transform the building into a £16 million centre for performing arts – but failed to raise the money so the plan was shelved in 2020.

There have since been a number of attempts to sell the building.

Forester Hall Developments Ltd unveiled plans to transform the site into housing in 2023 but the proposals did not progress.