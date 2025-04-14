Stunning Georgian house in the Perthshire countryside on sale for £1.2m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stunning Georgian house in the Perthshire countryside on sale for £1.2m

Lochton House is a six-bedroom mansion nestled in the Sidlaw Hills.

By Lucy Scarlett
Georgian country home Lochton House, near Abernyte, Perthshire.
Lochton House. is for sale Image: Rettie

A stunning Georgian house in the Perthshire countryside has come onto the market.

Lochton House is a late-Georgian country mansion nestled in the Sidlaw Hills, two miles from Abernyte.

The property sits on 4.9 acres of land and has far-reaching views towards the River Tay and Carse of Gowrie.

This six-bedroom home includes a gym, a cantilevered staircase and a cellar.

Lochton House.
The doorway. Image: Rettie
Lochton House.
The centrepiece of the home. Image: Rettie
Lochton House.
A reception room. Image: Rettie
Lochton House.
Drawing room. Image: Rettie

The home has been refurbished into a modern country manor.

The entrance hall is the focal point with its sweeping spiral staircase rising two floors to a glass domed ceiling.

The downstairs includes a drawing room, a study, a dining room and a family room.

Lochton House.
The kitchen. Image: Rettie
Lochton House.
Family room. Image: Rettie
Lochton House.
A bedroom. Image: Rettie
Lochton House.
En-suite bathroom. Image: Rettie
Lochton House.
Another bedroom. Image: Rettie

Stairs lead down to the lower ground level, which has a country kitchen, cloakroom, a study, a double bedroom and a cellar.

The kitchen includes an informal dining area, central island, wooden worktops and a pantry.

The second floor has three bedrooms, while the top floor includes two additional bedrooms.

Lochton House.
The gym. Image: Rettie
Lochton House.
The cellar. Image: Rettie
Lochton House.
View from the house. Image: Rettie
Lochton House.
It has a generous garden. Image: Rettie

Lochton House boasts manicured gardens, a summer house, a circular drive and an outbuilding that functions as a gym.

The property is being marketed by Rettie for offers over £1.25 million.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, a stunning home near Gleneagles is up for sale for £1.15 million.

