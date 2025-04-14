Stunning Georgian house in the Perthshire countryside on sale for £1.2m

A stunning Georgian house in the Perthshire countryside has come onto the market.

Lochton House is a late-Georgian country mansion nestled in the Sidlaw Hills, two miles from Abernyte.

The property sits on 4.9 acres of land and has far-reaching views towards the River Tay and Carse of Gowrie.

This six-bedroom home includes a gym, a cantilevered staircase and a cellar.

The home has been refurbished into a modern country manor.

The entrance hall is the focal point with its sweeping spiral staircase rising two floors to a glass domed ceiling.

The downstairs includes a drawing room, a study, a dining room and a family room.

Stairs lead down to the lower ground level, which has a country kitchen, cloakroom, a study, a double bedroom and a cellar.

The kitchen includes an informal dining area, central island, wooden worktops and a pantry.

The second floor has three bedrooms, while the top floor includes two additional bedrooms.

Lochton House boasts manicured gardens, a summer house, a circular drive and an outbuilding that functions as a gym.

The property is being marketed by Rettie for offers over £1.25 million.

