Highland Perthshire riverside home with holiday cottage, sauna and 11 acres hits the market

A riverside home in Highland Perthshire with a separate holiday cottage and 11 acres of land is up for sale.

Boat of Cluny, around three miles from Aberfeldy, consists of two buildings dating back to the late 19th Century.

The Steading House has been converted into a one-bedroom home with a separate holiday annex, which is run as a holiday let.

Meanwhile, the cottage known as Ferry Cottages is also currently run as a holiday let.

Both buildings overlook the River Tay and retain lots of traditional charm.

Once an outbuilding, The Steading features a traditional L-shaped layout and has been converted into a one-bedroom cottage with a spacious living/dining room.

This room features a vaulted ceiling and stairs which lead to the mezzanine bedroom.

A separate kitchen sits at the heart of the home in addition to the recently refurbished shower room.

Eye-catching steading a Highland Perthshire home

The Steading also incorporates the Riverside Snug, which is a one-bedroom letting annexe.

This means it could be easily converted into a three-bedroom home.

A large utility room that services the holiday lets is accessed from the outside.

According to agents Savills, the Ferry Cottage is run as a “successful and well-established holiday letting business.”

The building combines traditional charm with cosy living, and features a fireplace in both the living room and dining room.

Moving to the second floor, there are two double bedrooms and a bathroom.

Another bathroom downstairs and a separate kitchen to the rear complete the cottage.

Riverside retreat in Highland Perthsire

Moving outside, the properties are set within 11 acres of land, which stretch along the riverbank for around half a mile.

The gardens have plenty of space to sit and enjoy the view over the river, and a small shingle beach sits directly below the buildings.

The property will be sold with its sauna and hot tub, which are used by guests at the holiday lets.

Additionally, there is a small riverside hut and a double garage sits off the driveway.

Boat of Cluny is on the market with Savills for offers over £845,000.

Elsewhere, a five-bedroom lochside home in Stirlingshire with access to a boat house and a jetty has gone up for sale.

The Courier has taken a look at six stunning castles up for sale across Dundee, Perthshire, Angus, Fife and Stirling.