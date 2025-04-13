Highland Perthshire riverside home with holiday cottage, sauna and 11 acres hits the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland Perthshire riverside home with holiday cottage, sauna and 11 acres hits the market

The property sits on the banks of the Tay.

By Andrew Robson
Ferry Cottage at Boat Of Cluny,
A riverside home in Highland Perthshire with a separate holiday cottage and 11 acres of land is up for sale.

Boat of Cluny, around three miles from Aberfeldy, consists of two buildings dating back to the late 19th Century.

The Steading House has been converted into a one-bedroom home with a separate holiday annex, which is run as a holiday let.

Meanwhile, the cottage known as Ferry Cottages is also currently run as a holiday let.

Both buildings overlook the River Tay and retain lots of traditional charm.

Once an outbuilding, The Steading features a traditional L-shaped layout and has been converted into a one-bedroom cottage with a spacious living/dining room.

This room features a vaulted ceiling and stairs which lead to the mezzanine bedroom.

A separate kitchen sits at the heart of the home in addition to the recently refurbished shower room.

Eye-catching steading a Highland Perthshire home

The Steading also incorporates the Riverside Snug, which is a one-bedroom letting annexe.

This means it could be easily converted into a three-bedroom home.

A large utility room that services the holiday lets is accessed from the outside.

The Steading.
The Steading living room.
The vaulted ceiling.
The mezzanine bedroom inside the Highland Perthshire home
The kitchen
The bathroom.
An entrance to the holiday let annexe
The annexe snug.
The Riverside Snug bedroom.
According to agents Savills, the Ferry Cottage is run as a “successful and well-established holiday letting business.”

The building combines traditional charm with cosy living, and features a fireplace in both the living room and dining room.

Moving to the second floor, there are two double bedrooms and a bathroom.

Another bathroom downstairs and a separate kitchen to the rear complete the cottage.

Ferry Cottage at Boat Of Cluny,
The cottage living room.
The dining room
The cottage kitchen
A bedroom inside the Highland Perthshire holiday cottage
A bathroom.
The cottage landing.
Riverside retreat in Highland Perthsire

Moving outside, the properties are set within 11 acres of land, which stretch along the riverbank for around half a mile.

The gardens have plenty of space to sit and enjoy the view over the river, and a small shingle beach sits directly below the buildings.

The property will be sold with its sauna and hot tub, which are used by guests at the holiday lets.

Additionally, there is a small riverside hut and a double garage sits off the driveway.

A sauna and hot tub sit in the garden.
The hot tub
The sauna.
A firepit in the garden
Views of the River Tay from the grounds.
The double garage
The driveway.
Boat of Cluny is on the market with Savills for offers over £845,000.

Elsewhere, a five-bedroom lochside home in Stirlingshire with access to a boat house and a jetty has gone up for sale.

The Courier has taken a look at six stunning castles up for sale across Dundee, Perthshire, Angus, Fife and Stirling.

