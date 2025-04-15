House at entrance to Brechin Cemetery going to auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
House at entrance to Brechin Cemetery going to auction

Cemetery Lodge, off Southesk Street, is a stone's throw from Brechin City's stadium Glebe Park.

By Ben MacDonald
Brechin house goes to auction
Cemetery Lodge in Brechin. Image: Future Property Auctions

A house at the entrance to Brechin Cemetery is going to auction.

Cemetery Lodge, a three-bedroom detached house, is accessed by the bridge between Southesk Street and the graveyard.

The front door of the C-listed property is next to the gated entrance to the cemetery.

Upon entry to the building, the front-facing lounge is on the right.

The house is accessed by a bridge from Southesk Street. Image: Future Property Auctions
The access road. Image: Future Property Auctions
The house is next to the cemetery’s entrance. Image: Future Property Auctions

The lounge provides access to the kitchen, which is fitted with a range of appliances.

Attached to the kitchen is the family room, which also acts as a sunroom.

This room has large windows which allow plenty of natural light in, as well as doors to the garden.

A modern shower room completes the ground floor.

The lounge. Image: Future Property Auctions
The kitchen. Image: Future Property Auctions
The family room. Image: Future Property Auctions
Windows and doors flood the room with light. Image: Future Property Auctions

The three double bedrooms and the family bathroom are found on the first floor.

The house benefits from electric heating and double glazing.

Outside, the enclosed garden is laid in gravel and gets plenty of sun.

There is a further outdoor area that can be rented from Angus Council.

The upper hallway. Image: Future Property Auctions
One of three double bedrooms. Image: Future Property Auctions
Another bedroom. Image: Future Property Auctions
The bathroom. Image: Future Property Auctions
The house is C-listed. Image: Future Property Auctions

There is access to the Cemetery Den park area next to the house, while Brechin City’s stadium Glebe Park is just a stone’s throw away.

Future Property Auctions is handling the sale on Thursday with an opening bid of £147,000.

Meanwhile, The Courier has taken a look at four castles for sale across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

Conversation