House at entrance to Brechin Cemetery going to auction

A house at the entrance to Brechin Cemetery is going to auction.

Cemetery Lodge, a three-bedroom detached house, is accessed by the bridge between Southesk Street and the graveyard.

The front door of the C-listed property is next to the gated entrance to the cemetery.

Upon entry to the building, the front-facing lounge is on the right.

The lounge provides access to the kitchen, which is fitted with a range of appliances.

Attached to the kitchen is the family room, which also acts as a sunroom.

This room has large windows which allow plenty of natural light in, as well as doors to the garden.

A modern shower room completes the ground floor.

The three double bedrooms and the family bathroom are found on the first floor.

The house benefits from electric heating and double glazing.

Outside, the enclosed garden is laid in gravel and gets plenty of sun.

There is a further outdoor area that can be rented from Angus Council.

There is access to the Cemetery Den park area next to the house, while Brechin City’s stadium Glebe Park is just a stone’s throw away.

Future Property Auctions is handling the sale on Thursday with an opening bid of £147,000.

