Luxury apartment in famous building overlooking St Andrews Old Course for sale

The Hamilton Grand home comes with a 24-hour butler service, a residents' lounge and a roof terrace.

By Finn Nixon
The apartment is in Hamilton Grand, which overlooks the Old Course in St Andrews. Image: Savills
The apartment is in Hamilton Grand, which overlooks the Old Course in St Andrews. Image: Savills

A luxury apartment overlooking the famous Old Course and West Sands in St Andrews has hit the market.

The fourth-floor apartment is in the famous red sandstone Hamilton Grand building on the corner of Golf Place and The Scores.

Hamilton Grand is known around the world for providing the backdrop to some of the most famous moments in golf, sitting just yards from the 18th green and the R&A clubhouse.

The flat is for sale at offers over £2.65 million.

Its new owners will benefit from exclusive access to a private lounge and a roof terrace, along with a 24-hour butler service.

The apartment is located on the fourth floor of the Hamilton Grand building. Image: Savills
The building boasts incredible views. Image: Savills
The outlook from the roof terrace. Image: Savills

Stone steps lead up to the entrance of Hamilton Grand, with a glazed door welcoming residents in.

An entrance hall features a grand staircase, a desk staffed at all times, and lifts that are accessed by using swipe cards.

The private residents’ lounge has a bay window and is situated just off the hall.

There are five apartments on the fourth floor and number 19 is located on the side of the building overlooking The Scores.

The views towards West Sands beach. Image: Savills
The apartment overlooks The Scores. Image: Savills
The reception hall. Image: Savills
The lift. Image: Savills

The apartment’s entrance hall is home to a coat cupboard, a washing machine cupboard, and a small bathroom featuring a glass washbasin.

The hall leads to a wooden-floored living room complete with an Adam-style mantel fireplace, a gas fire, and a TV fitted to the wall.

Meanwhile, the Kohler kitchen includes a breakfast bar and a Belfast sink.

The main bedroom is at the back and has an en-suite bathroom featuring a bath with jacuzzi jets, a separate tiled shower, two glass washbasins, and a toilet.

The hall of the apartment. Image: Savills
The sitting room. Image: Savills
The kitchen features integrated appliances. Image: Savills
The kitchen and views towards the West Sands beach. Image: Savills
The main bedroom. Image: Savills
The main bedroom has an en-suite bathroom. Image: Savills
The guest bedroom. Image: Savills
The en-suite bathroom. Image: Savills
A walk-in shower in the guest bathroom. Image: Savills

The apartment also has a guest bedroom suite featuring a built-in wardrobe, with an attached shower room, where there is a third WC off the hall.

Hamilton Grand was built as The Grand Hotel in 1895 and is now home to 27 apartments.

It has also served as St Andrews University accommodation.

The building now boasts “luxurious grandeur” for those who call it home.

Savills is marketing the apartment for sale.

Elsewhere at the Old Course, a three-bedroom townhouse that will offer the “best view in golf” when it is built is on the market.

Conversation