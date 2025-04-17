What houses could you buy for £300k in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What houses could you buy for £300k in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire?

Property experts TSPC have rounded up some of the best properties you can get in Tayside and Fife for £300,000.

This B-listed house near Dundee's city centre is available for offers over £285k. Image: Lindsays
By Poppy Watson

What you can get for your money when house hunting varies widely depending on location.

That’s true for Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife, with a spectrum of houses available for the same price across the areas.

We reached out to the property experts at TSPC – Tayside Solicitors Property Centre – to find out what you can get for a £300,000 budget in each of the locations.

Here are their top picks on the market right now.

Old Glamis Road, Dundee

This house is accessed by electric security gates. Image: MML Law

This modern detached bungalow just north of Dundee city centre features three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Conveniently located near all amenities and primary and secondary schools, it’s ideal for a young family.

Property highlights, according to TSPC marketing executive Metta Stockman, include a converted dormer extension and electric security gates, which provide access to the driveway.

Fixed: £295,000

Selling agent: MML Law

Constitution Terrace, Dundee

The four-bedroom house is close to Dundee’s city centre. Image: Lindsays

This four-bedroom lower divided home on Constitution Terrace is also near to Dundee city centre.

The wow factor?

TSPC’s Metta says: “Part of a B-listed building, this house features wood-panelled doors, ornate plasterwork and wood panelling in the dining room.”

Offers over: £285,000

Selling agent: Lindsays

Balgillo Road, Broughty Ferry

The three-bedroom bungalow offers an excellent opportunity for renovation. Image: Thorntons

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom bungalow is situated in a popular area of Broughty Ferry.

The sun-filled property is spacious, with two large reception rooms.

The interiors may be dated, but Metta says it offers an “excellent opportunity” for renovation.

Offers over: £285,000

Selling agent: Thorntons Property

Riverside Drive, Dundee

The development is next to Dundee Botanic Gardens. Image: Lindsays

Situated in the “select” Vernonholme development beside Dundee Botanic Gardens in the West End, this lovely ground-floor flat is bright and beautifully presented.

With two patio areas, it’s ideal for those who cherish the outdoors.

Metta says the two-bedroom flat is a rare opportunity for buyers.

Offers over: £270,000

Selling agent: Lindsays

Main Street, Barry, Angus

This house is on sale for £15k below the home report value. Image: J Myles and Co

Over in Barry, Angus, is a four-bedroom contemporary house with stunning views over the surrounding countryside.

With an asking price of £15,000 below the home report value, it offers buyers good value for money.

Offers over: £315,000

Contact: J Myles and Co

Tommy Armour Place, Carnoustie, Angus

The house offers balcony views over the Carnoustie Links golf course. Image: Connelly and Yeoman

This spacious four-bedroom house is located in one of the most desirable areas of Carnoustie.

With an outdoor office space, it’s ideal for those working remotely.

Metta says the home’s biggest attraction has to be the balcony views onto the 9th hole of the Carnoustie championship golf course and beyond.

Offers over: £295,000

Selling agent: Connelly and Yeoman

North Street, Forfar, Angus

This Forfar home has seven bedrooms. Image: Tayside Property Online

With seven bedrooms and two ensuites, space definitely won’t be a concern at this Forfar home.

Metta says: “Original features include staircases, cornicing and plasterwork.

“It has previously been a care home and bed and breakfast over the years.”

Fixed:£299,950

Selling agent: Tayside Property Online

Main Road, Inverkeilor, Angus

The house is close to both the countryside and coast. Image: Thorntons

If you’re torn between the countryside and the coast – this five-bedroom home in the picturesque village of Inverkeilor could be for you.

It further boasts three reception rooms, two bathrooms, generous private parking, and a family-friendly garden.

Offers over: £290,000

Selling agent: Thorntons

Newton Park, Wormit, Fife

This Wormit home is ideal for families. Image: Lindsays

Not interested in renovating? This four-bedroom new-build home on the edge of Wormit might be for you.

The beautifully decorated house features practical elements such as double glazing and gas central heating.

Metta says this property is in “move-in condition” and ideal for families.

Fixed: £290,000

Selling agent: Lindsays

Tay Street, Tayport, Fife

This three-bedroom bungalow is on sale for £10,000 under the home resort value. Image: Thorntons

This three-bedroom bungalow in Tayport is for sale £10,000 under home report value.

It comes with neutral interiors and bright, airy accommodation which reflect the coastal feel of Tayport.

The jewel in the crown of the house?

Metta says: “It features a stylish, four-piece family bathroom, with a 24 jet LED spa bath. ”

Offers over: £270,000

Selling agent: Thorntons

Elizabeth Street, Tayport, Fife

This cottage features a sunroom. Image: Gilson Gray

Also in Tayport is this gorgeous three-bedroom cottage.

There is lots to love about the property, from the cosy lounge with a wood-burning stove and open-plan dining kitchen to bright sunroom.

Offers over: £225,000

Selling agent: Gilson Gray

Bowerswell Road, Perth

The house has been recently renovated. Image: Lindsays

With an asking price of £365,000, this three-bedroom house close to Perth city centre is slightly over budget.

But having been lovingly restored by its owners over the last three years for a “comfortable and elegant feel”, we wanted to squeeze it in!

Metta says: “Over the past 3 years, the current owners have restored and upgraded the property. ”

Offers over: £365,000

Selling agent: Lindsays

Rawes Farm Steading, Longforgan, Perthshire

This house is part of a steading conversion. Image: Thorntons

If you’ve ever wanted to live on farm, without the farm work, this charming steading conversion just outside Longforgan could be the answer.

The three-bedroom house features modern interiors and scenic surrounding countryside.

Offers over: £320,000

Selling agent: Thorntons

Burrell Street, Crieff, Perthshire

The property is currently operating as a B&B. Image: Lindsays

This five-bedroom property in Crieff is currently operating as a small B&B.

The large stone build house is plentiful, spread over three floors.

Metta says this is a “great opportunity” for someone looking to run a B&B, or turn it into a family home.

Offers over: £280,000

Selling agent: Lindsays

Isla Road, Guildtown, Perthshire

The house has been fully renovated. Image: Thorntons

This charming four-bedroom cottage is ideally situated in the picturesque village of Guilford, just a short drive from Perth.

Buyers of the end-terraced building will enjoy a homely living room with a log-burning stove and a light-filled dining room.

Metta highlights that it has been fully renovated and features underfloor heating.

Offers over: £270,000

Selling agent: Thorntons

Conversation