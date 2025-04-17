What houses could you buy for £300k in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire?

What you can get for your money when house hunting varies widely depending on location.

That’s true for Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife, with a spectrum of houses available for the same price across the areas.

We reached out to the property experts at TSPC – Tayside Solicitors Property Centre – to find out what you can get for a £300,000 budget in each of the locations.

Here are their top picks on the market right now.

Old Glamis Road, Dundee

This modern detached bungalow just north of Dundee city centre features three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Conveniently located near all amenities and primary and secondary schools, it’s ideal for a young family.

Property highlights, according to TSPC marketing executive Metta Stockman, include a converted dormer extension and electric security gates, which provide access to the driveway.

Fixed: £295,000

Selling agent: MML Law

Constitution Terrace, Dundee

This four-bedroom lower divided home on Constitution Terrace is also near to Dundee city centre.

The wow factor?

TSPC’s Metta says: “Part of a B-listed building, this house features wood-panelled doors, ornate plasterwork and wood panelling in the dining room.”

Offers over: £285,000

Selling agent: Lindsays

Balgillo Road, Broughty Ferry

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom bungalow is situated in a popular area of Broughty Ferry.

The sun-filled property is spacious, with two large reception rooms.

The interiors may be dated, but Metta says it offers an “excellent opportunity” for renovation.

Offers over: £285,000

Selling agent: Thorntons Property

Riverside Drive, Dundee

Situated in the “select” Vernonholme development beside Dundee Botanic Gardens in the West End, this lovely ground-floor flat is bright and beautifully presented.

With two patio areas, it’s ideal for those who cherish the outdoors.

Metta says the two-bedroom flat is a rare opportunity for buyers.

Offers over: £270,000

Selling agent: Lindsays

Main Street, Barry, Angus

Over in Barry, Angus, is a four-bedroom contemporary house with stunning views over the surrounding countryside.

With an asking price of £15,000 below the home report value, it offers buyers good value for money.

Offers over: £315,000

Contact: J Myles and Co

Tommy Armour Place, Carnoustie, Angus

This spacious four-bedroom house is located in one of the most desirable areas of Carnoustie.

With an outdoor office space, it’s ideal for those working remotely.

Metta says the home’s biggest attraction has to be the balcony views onto the 9th hole of the Carnoustie championship golf course and beyond.

Offers over: £295,000

Selling agent: Connelly and Yeoman

North Street, Forfar, Angus

With seven bedrooms and two ensuites, space definitely won’t be a concern at this Forfar home.

Metta says: “Original features include staircases, cornicing and plasterwork.

“It has previously been a care home and bed and breakfast over the years.”

Fixed:£299,950

Selling agent: Tayside Property Online

Main Road, Inverkeilor, Angus

If you’re torn between the countryside and the coast – this five-bedroom home in the picturesque village of Inverkeilor could be for you.

It further boasts three reception rooms, two bathrooms, generous private parking, and a family-friendly garden.

Offers over: £290,000

Selling agent: Thorntons

Newton Park, Wormit, Fife

Not interested in renovating? This four-bedroom new-build home on the edge of Wormit might be for you.

The beautifully decorated house features practical elements such as double glazing and gas central heating.

Metta says this property is in “move-in condition” and ideal for families.

Fixed: £290,000

Selling agent: Lindsays

Tay Street, Tayport, Fife

This three-bedroom bungalow in Tayport is for sale £10,000 under home report value.

It comes with neutral interiors and bright, airy accommodation which reflect the coastal feel of Tayport.

The jewel in the crown of the house?

Metta says: “It features a stylish, four-piece family bathroom, with a 24 jet LED spa bath. ”

Offers over: £270,000

Selling agent: Thorntons

Elizabeth Street, Tayport, Fife

Also in Tayport is this gorgeous three-bedroom cottage.

There is lots to love about the property, from the cosy lounge with a wood-burning stove and open-plan dining kitchen to bright sunroom.

Offers over: £225,000

Selling agent: Gilson Gray

Bowerswell Road, Perth

With an asking price of £365,000, this three-bedroom house close to Perth city centre is slightly over budget.

But having been lovingly restored by its owners over the last three years for a “comfortable and elegant feel”, we wanted to squeeze it in!

Metta says: “Over the past 3 years, the current owners have restored and upgraded the property. ”

Offers over: £365,000

Selling agent: Lindsays

Rawes Farm Steading, Longforgan, Perthshire

If you’ve ever wanted to live on farm, without the farm work, this charming steading conversion just outside Longforgan could be the answer.

The three-bedroom house features modern interiors and scenic surrounding countryside.

Offers over: £320,000

Selling agent: Thorntons

Burrell Street, Crieff, Perthshire

This five-bedroom property in Crieff is currently operating as a small B&B.

The large stone build house is plentiful, spread over three floors.

Metta says this is a “great opportunity” for someone looking to run a B&B, or turn it into a family home.

Offers over: £280,000

Selling agent: Lindsays

Isla Road, Guildtown, Perthshire

This charming four-bedroom cottage is ideally situated in the picturesque village of Guilford, just a short drive from Perth.

Buyers of the end-terraced building will enjoy a homely living room with a log-burning stove and a light-filled dining room.

Metta highlights that it has been fully renovated and features underfloor heating.

Offers over: £270,000

Selling agent: Thorntons