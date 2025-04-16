Modernised apartment round corner from St Andrews Old Course for sale

A modernised apartment round the corner from the world-famous Old Course in St Andrews is on the market.

The two-bedroom property is on Pilmour Court, off Links Crescent – just one street away from the iconic links.

The south-facing building is also a stone’s throw from other attractions like the World Golf Museum and West Sands beach, and within easy reach of the town’s amenities.

The apartment, built in 1992, is on a raised ground level in a block of four terraced flats set back from the street.

The property was fully refurbished by its current owners after they bought it in 2023.

This included replacing flooring, windows, the kitchen and shower rooms.

A good-sized communal entryway is shared by the ground, first and second-level apartments.

The basement flat has a separate entrance below.

The living room sits to the south, allowing for plenty of light to fill the room through the deep bay window.

In the kitchen, appliances include a Rangemaster Infusion cooker, a Bosh dishwasher and an integrated fridge-freezer.

The main bedroom comes with an en-suite bathroom, fitted with a shower and heated towel rail.

There is also a separate bathroom and several built-in cupboards and wardrobes.

Savills is marketing the apartment for sale for offers over £635,000.

Nearby, a luxury apartment with a 24-hour butler service in the iconic Hamilton Grand building overlooking the Old Course is also up for sale.