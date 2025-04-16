Modernised apartment round corner from St Andrews Old Course for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Modernised apartment round corner from St Andrews Old Course for sale

The flat at Pilmour Court, off Links Crescent, has been refurbished by its current owners.

By Alex Paterson
An arial view of the street, with the Old Course and West Sands beach.
The apartment is near the Old Course in St Andrews. Image: Savills

A modernised apartment round the corner from the world-famous Old Course in St Andrews is on the market.

The two-bedroom property is on Pilmour Court, off Links Crescent – just one street away from the iconic links.

The south-facing building is also a stone’s throw from other attractions like the World Golf Museum and West Sands beach, and within easy reach of the town’s amenities.

The apartment, built in 1992, is on a raised ground level in a block of four terraced flats set back from the street.

The front of the property.
The front of the property. Image: Savills
An arial view of the property, right behind the Old Course and West Sands beach.
An aerial view of the block, with the Old Course and West Sands beach behind it. Image: Savills

The property was fully refurbished by its current owners after they bought it in 2023.

This included replacing flooring, windows, the kitchen and shower rooms.

A good-sized communal entryway is shared by the ground, first and second-level apartments.

The basement flat has a separate entrance below.

The living room sits to the south, allowing for plenty of light to fill the room through the deep bay window.

The living room.
The living room. Image: Savills
The kitchen
The kitchen. Image: Savills
The main bedroom.
The main bedroom. Image: Savills
The en-suite.
The en-suite. Image: Savills
The second bedroom.
The second bedroom. Image: Savills
The main bathroom.
The main bathroom. Image: Savills.

In the kitchen, appliances include a Rangemaster Infusion cooker, a Bosh dishwasher and an integrated fridge-freezer.

The main bedroom comes with an en-suite bathroom, fitted with a shower and heated towel rail.

There is also a separate bathroom and several built-in cupboards and wardrobes.

Savills is marketing the apartment for sale for offers over £635,000.

Nearby, a luxury apartment with a 24-hour butler service in the iconic Hamilton Grand building overlooking the Old Course is also up for sale.

