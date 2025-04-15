Chance to build luxury home near Gleneagles Hotel as £1.9m plot for sale

A plot of land near Gleneagles Hotel has come onto the market for £1.9million.

The Birchfield plot is a 1.5-acre stretch of land off Caledonian Crescent, Gleneagles.

The area is a prime residential location given its close proximity to Gleneagles Hotel.

The street is flanked by modern mansions and planning permission has been granted to build an exceptional house on the land.

Selling agent Savills describes it as “an opportunity to build one of the most spectacular, contemporary houses in Scotland.”

In June 2022, Perth and Kinross Council approved a planning application for a 13,800 sqft mansion on the plot, complete with a separate garage and guest apartment above.

The principal house would be a six-bedroom, open-plan, family home including an orangery, roof terrace and sauna.

The Birchfield plot sits 0.6 miles from the Gleneagles Hotel and overlooks the world famous golf course.

Savills is marketing the plot of land for offers over £1.9 million.

Elsewhere in the area, a five-bedroom rural home two-and-a-half miles from Gleneagles has come onto the market for £1.15 million.