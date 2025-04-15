Chance to build luxury home near Gleneagles Hotel as £1.9m plot for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chance to build luxury home near Gleneagles Hotel as £1.9m plot for sale

Planning permission is already in place to build "one of the most spectacular, contemporary houses in Scotland."

By Lucy Scarlett
Birchfield in Gleneagles.
An aerial view of the Birchfield plot in Gleneagles. Image: Savills

A plot of land near Gleneagles Hotel has come onto the market for £1.9million.

The Birchfield plot is a 1.5-acre stretch of land off Caledonian Crescent, Gleneagles.

The area is a prime residential location given its close proximity to Gleneagles Hotel.

The street is flanked by modern mansions and planning permission has been granted to build an exceptional house on the land.

Birchfield.
The plot is 1.49 acres. Image: Savills
Birchfield.
It sits directly beside the golf practice range. Image: Savills
Birchfield.
Birchfield is in one of the most sought-after residential areas in Scotland. Image: Savills

Selling agent Savills describes it as “an opportunity to build one of the most spectacular, contemporary houses in Scotland.”

In June 2022, Perth and Kinross Council approved a planning application for a 13,800 sqft mansion on the plot, complete with a separate garage and guest apartment above.

The principal house would be a six-bedroom, open-plan, family home including an orangery, roof terrace and sauna.

Birchfield.
An artist’s impression of how the home could look. Image: Savills
Birchfield.
Permission has been granted permission to build the mansion. Image: Savills

The Birchfield plot sits 0.6 miles from the Gleneagles Hotel and overlooks the world famous golf course.

Savills is marketing the plot of land for offers over £1.9 million.

Elsewhere in the area, a five-bedroom rural home two-and-a-half miles from Gleneagles has come onto the market for £1.15 million.

Conversation