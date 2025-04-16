Property Penthouse Monifieth flat with unspoilt views over beach and Tay for sale The modern Mortimer Drive flat comes with a private balcony to make the most of the panoramic views. By Ben MacDonald April 16 2025, 12:59pm April 16 2025, 12:59pm Share Penthouse Monifieth flat with unspoilt views over beach and Tay for sale Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/5222967/penthouse-monifieth-flat-beach-tay-views-for-sale/ Copy Link 0 comment The Monifieth apartment overlooks the water. Image: Dymock Properties A penthouse Monifieth apartment with unspoilt views of the beach and Tay estuary is for sale. The two-bedroom flat is on the top floor of a modern block on Mortimer Drive. A lift offers easy access to the property. Both bedrooms are located on the waterfront side, offering spectacular views. The main bedroom has fitted wardrobes and comes with an en-suite bathroom. Another bathroom and the second bedroom are across the hall. The hallway. Image: Dymock Properties The main bedroom. Image: Dymock Properties The bedroom enjoys beautiful views. Image: Dymock Properties The en-suite bathroom. Image: Dymock Properties The second bedroom. Image: Dymock Properties The bathroom. Image: Dymock Properties At the back of the apartment is the large open-plan kitchen and living area. The kitchen has enough space for a dining table and comes with fitted appliances. Large doors open out onto a private balcony overlooking the beach and the railway line below. In between the two rooms is a storage cupboard. A large window allows natural light into the hallway. Image: Dymock Properties The kitchen. Image: Dymock Properties The living area. Image: Dymock Properties Access to the balcony. Image: Dymock Properties Views over the Tay estuary. Image: Dymock Properties The flat is in a beautiful waterside location. Image: Dymock Properties The flats in the block enjoy access to a shared garden and private parking. The apartment also has shops and other amenities nearby, along with Balmossie railway station. The apartment is being marketed by Dymock Properties for offers over £300,000. Elsewhere in Angus, a house at the entrance to Brechin Cemetery is set to go under the hammer.
