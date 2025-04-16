Penthouse Monifieth flat with unspoilt views over beach and Tay for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Property

Penthouse Monifieth flat with unspoilt views over beach and Tay for sale

The modern Mortimer Drive flat comes with a private balcony to make the most of the panoramic views.

By Ben MacDonald
The Monifieth apartment overlooks the water. Image: Dymock Properties
The Monifieth apartment overlooks the water. Image: Dymock Properties

A penthouse Monifieth apartment with unspoilt views of the beach and Tay estuary is for sale.

The two-bedroom flat is on the top floor of a modern block on Mortimer Drive.

A lift offers easy access to the property.

Both bedrooms are located on the waterfront side, offering spectacular views.

The main bedroom has fitted wardrobes and comes with an en-suite bathroom.

Another bathroom and the second bedroom are across the hall.

The hallway. Image: Dymock Properties
The main bedroom. Image: Dymock Properties
The bedroom enjoys beautiful views. Image: Dymock Properties
The en-suite bathroom. Image: Dymock Properties
The second bedroom. Image: Dymock Properties
The bathroom. Image: Dymock Properties

At the back of the apartment is the large open-plan kitchen and living area.

The kitchen has enough space for a dining table and comes with fitted appliances.

Large doors open out onto a private balcony overlooking the beach and the railway line below.

In between the two rooms is a storage cupboard.

A large window allows natural light into the hallway. Image: Dymock Properties
The kitchen. Image: Dymock Properties
The living area. Image: Dymock Properties
Access to the balcony. Image: Dymock Properties
Views over the Tay estuary. Image: Dymock Properties
The flat is in a beautiful waterside location. Image: Dymock Properties

The flats in the block enjoy access to a shared garden and private parking.

The apartment also has shops and other amenities nearby, along with Balmossie railway station.

The apartment is being marketed by Dymock Properties for offers over £300,000.

Elsewhere in Angus, a house at the entrance to Brechin Cemetery is set to go under the hammer.

More from Property

The vacant shop sits at he top of Brechin High Street. Image: Google
Prime site Brechin shop going under the hammer at £46,000
An arial view of the street, with the Old Course and West Sands beach.
Modernised apartment round corner from St Andrews Old Course for sale
Birchfield.
Chance to build luxury home near Gleneagles Hotel as £1.9m plot for sale
The apartment is in Hamilton Grand, which overlooks the Old Course in St Andrews. Image: Savills
Luxury apartment in famous building overlooking St Andrews Old Course for sale
Brechin house goes to auction
House at entrance to Brechin Cemetery going to auction
Georgian country home Lochton House, near Abernyte, Perthshire.
Stunning Georgian house in the Perthshire countryside on sale for £1.2m
Ferry Cottage at Boat Of Cluny,
Highland Perthshire riverside home with holiday cottage, sauna and 11 acres hits the market
Plane Castle near Plean. Image: Rettie
4 castles for sale across Tayside, Fife and Stirling
4
The 'luxury' home has views of the surrounding fields and hills. Image: J&G Wilson Solicitors
Owner-designed 'luxury' 5-bedroom Kinross-shire country house for sale
The building is for sale after a huge price reduction. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors
Former Dundee city centre post office building for sale at just £125k after 75%…
8

Conversation