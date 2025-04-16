Penthouse Monifieth flat with unspoilt views over beach and Tay for sale

A penthouse Monifieth apartment with unspoilt views of the beach and Tay estuary is for sale.

The two-bedroom flat is on the top floor of a modern block on Mortimer Drive.

A lift offers easy access to the property.

Both bedrooms are located on the waterfront side, offering spectacular views.

The main bedroom has fitted wardrobes and comes with an en-suite bathroom.

Another bathroom and the second bedroom are across the hall.

At the back of the apartment is the large open-plan kitchen and living area.

The kitchen has enough space for a dining table and comes with fitted appliances.

Large doors open out onto a private balcony overlooking the beach and the railway line below.

In between the two rooms is a storage cupboard.

The flats in the block enjoy access to a shared garden and private parking.

The apartment also has shops and other amenities nearby, along with Balmossie railway station.

The apartment is being marketed by Dymock Properties for offers over £300,000.

