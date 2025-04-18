Fife home with ‘lighthouse’ turret and panoramic sea views hits the market

A Fife home with a ‘lighthouse’ turret and panoramic sea views has hit the market.

Sea Glass, a unique architect-designed house on East Forth Street in Cellardyke, was completed in 2015 and is an ideal family home.

Situated on an elevated plot in the heart of Fife’s East Neuk, the accommodation is spread over three floors.

The property boasts four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a separate WC, a delightful garden and a garage.

A spacious reception hall leads into the main living with a large south-east-facing picture window offering breathtaking sea views.

The ground floor also has one of the four bedrooms, a shower room, and internal access to the garage.

The lower ground floor provides a large, well-appointed kitchen and family dining area.

In addition, the kitchen leads out onto a balcony – another spot for soaking up the coastal views.

The lower ground floor also has a pantry, a storeroom, and a lounge area with log-burning fire.

On the first floor, there are three large bedrooms, as well as a family bathroom and a study.

To the rear of the property is a patio accessed via the balcony.

The terraced garden features well-kept lawns, shrubs, raised vegetable beds, and a shed.

The home also comes with private parking with a single garage.

A standout feature is the turret at the back of the house, which resembles a lighthouse.

Thorntons is marketing Sea Glass for sale at offers over £625,000.

For those with smaller budgets, The Courier has taken a look at homes available for £300,000 across Tayside and Fife.