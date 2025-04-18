Fife home with ‘lighthouse’ turret and panoramic sea views hits the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Fife home with ‘lighthouse’ turret and panoramic sea views hits the market

Sea Glass, an architect-designed family home in Cellardyke in the East Neuk, was completed in 2015.

By Neil Henderson
Sea Glass in Cellardyke. Image: Thorntons
Sea Glass in Cellardyke. Image: Thorntons

A Fife home with a ‘lighthouse’ turret and panoramic sea views has hit the market.

Sea Glass, a unique architect-designed house on East Forth Street in Cellardyke, was completed in 2015 and is an ideal family home.

Situated on an elevated plot in the heart of Fife’s East Neuk, the accommodation is spread over three floors.

The property boasts four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a separate WC, a delightful garden and a garage.

A spacious reception hall leads into the main living with a large south-east-facing picture window offering breathtaking sea views.

Street view of the three-storey family home.
The street view of Sea Glass in Cellardyke. Image: Thorntons
Entrance hall.
The entrance hall. Image: Thorntons
Stunning sea views from the living room overlooking the Firth of Forth.
Stunning sea views from the living room. Image: Thorntons
Modern kitchen and dining space.
The kitchen. Image: Thorntons
Dining room leading out onto a sea-facing balcony.
The dining room. Image: Thorntons

The ground floor also has one of the four bedrooms, a shower room, and internal access to the garage.

The lower ground floor provides a large, well-appointed kitchen and family dining area.

In addition, the kitchen leads out onto a balcony – another spot for soaking up the coastal views.

The lower ground floor also has a pantry, a storeroom, and a lounge area with log-burning fire.

On the first floor, there are three large bedrooms, as well as a family bathroom and a study.

Sitting room with log-burning fire.
The lounge with log-burning fire. Image: Thorntons
One of the four large bedrooms at his Cellardyke property.
One of the four large bedrooms. Image: Thorntons
Incredible sea views from the bedroom window.
Incredible sea views from the bedroom. Image: Thorntons
Family bathroom.
The family bathroom. Image: Thorntons
Garden patio, ideal for alfresco dining.
The garden offers more beautiful views. Thorntons
Views of the terrace garden.
Views of the imposing house from the garden. Image: Thornton.
Aerial view.
Sea Glass occupies an elevated position. Image: Thorntons

To the rear of the property is a patio accessed via the balcony.

The terraced garden features well-kept lawns, shrubs, raised vegetable beds, and a shed.

The home also comes with private parking with a single garage.

A standout feature is the turret at the back of the house, which resembles a lighthouse.

Thorntons is marketing Sea Glass for sale at offers over £625,000.

For those with smaller budgets, The Courier has taken a look at homes available for £300,000 across Tayside and Fife.

Conversation