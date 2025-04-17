4-bedroom Dundee home in need of renovation going to auction at £40k below value

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Property

4-bedroom Dundee home in need of renovation going to auction at £40k below value

The house, in the shadow of Ninewells Hospital, is thought to be the cheapest house of its type for sale in the city.

By Finn Nixon
The house on Whitefauld Road in Dundee. Image: Auction House Scotland
The house on Whitefauld Road in Dundee. Image: Auction House Scotland

A four-bedroom Dundee home in need of renovation is going to auction with a guide price £40,000 below its value.

The property on Whitefauld Road is thought to be the cheapest four-bedroom home on the market in the city.

A home report valued the house at £200,000, but it will go under the hammer with a guide price of £160,000.

Auction House Scotland describes the property as a “doer-upper house with bags of potential”.

The home is in need of renovation. Image: Auction House Scotland
The back garden. Image: Auction House Scotland
The garden needs to be cleared. Image: Auction House Scotland
The living room needs renovation. Image: Auction House Scotland
The dining room and lounge. Image: Auction House Scotland
The house includes generously sized rooms. Auction House Scotland
The kitchen. Image: Auction House Scotland
The house offers a good renovation opportunity. Image: Auction House Scotland
The hall and stairs. Image: Auction House Scotland

It is the cheapest home with four bedrooms currently for sale in Dundee, based on Rightmove listings.

The two-floor house offers generous accommodation space.

On the ground floor is a lounge and dining room, which has a door leading to the back garden.

The kitchen also has a door to the garden.

Two of the bedrooms are located on the first floor. Image: Auction House Scotland
A bedroom. Image: Auction House Scotland
One of the bathrooms. Image: Auction House Scotland
The bathroom on the upper floor. Image: Auction House Scotland
The boiler room and storage cupboard. Image: Auction House Scotland
Views towards the River Tay from the house. Image: Auction House Scotland

Two of the four bedrooms are on the ground floor, along with a bathroom, while the other two are upstairs.

A toilet and a boiler room combined with a cupboard are also on the first floor.

The home will go under the hammer at a live-streamed auction on April 24.

Registration for bidding has opened and will close at 6pm on April 23.

Meanwhile, The Courier has also taken a look at some homes on the market for £300,000 in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire.

More from Property

This B-listed house near Dundee's city centre is available for offers over £285k. Image: Lindsays
What houses could you buy for £300k in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire?
The Monifieth apartment overlooks the water. Image: Dymock Properties
Penthouse Monifieth flat with unspoilt views over beach and Tay for sale
The vacant shop sits at he top of Brechin High Street. Image: Google
Prime site Brechin shop going under the hammer at £46,000
An arial view of the street, with the Old Course and West Sands beach.
Modernised apartment round corner from St Andrews Old Course for sale
Birchfield.
Chance to build luxury home near Gleneagles Hotel as £1.9m plot for sale
The apartment is in Hamilton Grand, which overlooks the Old Course in St Andrews. Image: Savills
Luxury apartment in famous building overlooking St Andrews Old Course for sale
Brechin house goes to auction
House at entrance to Brechin Cemetery going to auction
Georgian country home Lochton House, near Abernyte, Perthshire.
Stunning Georgian house in the Perthshire countryside on sale for £1.2m
Ferry Cottage at Boat Of Cluny,
Highland Perthshire riverside home with holiday cottage, sauna and 11 acres hits the market
Plane Castle near Plean. Image: Rettie
4 castles for sale across Tayside, Fife and Stirling
4

Conversation