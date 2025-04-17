4-bedroom Dundee home in need of renovation going to auction at £40k below value

A four-bedroom Dundee home in need of renovation is going to auction with a guide price £40,000 below its value.

The property on Whitefauld Road is thought to be the cheapest four-bedroom home on the market in the city.

A home report valued the house at £200,000, but it will go under the hammer with a guide price of £160,000.

Auction House Scotland describes the property as a “doer-upper house with bags of potential”.

It is the cheapest home with four bedrooms currently for sale in Dundee, based on Rightmove listings.

The two-floor house offers generous accommodation space.

On the ground floor is a lounge and dining room, which has a door leading to the back garden.

The kitchen also has a door to the garden.

Two of the four bedrooms are on the ground floor, along with a bathroom, while the other two are upstairs.

A toilet and a boiler room combined with a cupboard are also on the first floor.

The home will go under the hammer at a live-streamed auction on April 24.

Registration for bidding has opened and will close at 6pm on April 23.

