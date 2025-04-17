Property 4-bedroom Dundee home in need of renovation going to auction at £40k below value The house, in the shadow of Ninewells Hospital, is thought to be the cheapest house of its type for sale in the city. By Finn Nixon April 17 2025, 1:38pm April 17 2025, 1:38pm Share 4-bedroom Dundee home in need of renovation going to auction at £40k below value Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/5223971/dundee-home-auction-40k-below-value/ Copy Link 0 comment The house on Whitefauld Road in Dundee. Image: Auction House Scotland A four-bedroom Dundee home in need of renovation is going to auction with a guide price £40,000 below its value. The property on Whitefauld Road is thought to be the cheapest four-bedroom home on the market in the city. A home report valued the house at £200,000, but it will go under the hammer with a guide price of £160,000. Auction House Scotland describes the property as a “doer-upper house with bags of potential”. The home is in need of renovation. Image: Auction House Scotland The back garden. Image: Auction House Scotland The garden needs to be cleared. Image: Auction House Scotland The living room needs renovation. Image: Auction House Scotland The dining room and lounge. Image: Auction House Scotland The house includes generously sized rooms. Auction House Scotland The kitchen. Image: Auction House Scotland The house offers a good renovation opportunity. Image: Auction House Scotland The hall and stairs. Image: Auction House Scotland It is the cheapest home with four bedrooms currently for sale in Dundee, based on Rightmove listings. The two-floor house offers generous accommodation space. On the ground floor is a lounge and dining room, which has a door leading to the back garden. The kitchen also has a door to the garden. Two of the bedrooms are located on the first floor. Image: Auction House Scotland A bedroom. Image: Auction House Scotland One of the bathrooms. Image: Auction House Scotland The bathroom on the upper floor. Image: Auction House Scotland The boiler room and storage cupboard. Image: Auction House Scotland Views towards the River Tay from the house. Image: Auction House Scotland Two of the four bedrooms are on the ground floor, along with a bathroom, while the other two are upstairs. A toilet and a boiler room combined with a cupboard are also on the first floor. The home will go under the hammer at a live-streamed auction on April 24. Registration for bidding has opened and will close at 6pm on April 23. Meanwhile, The Courier has also taken a look at some homes on the market for £300,000 in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire.
