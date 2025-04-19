Gated Scone manor built for a lord with private orchard for sale

A gated Scone manor, originally built for a lord and featuring a private orchard, has gone up for sale.

Fernbank is situated on Lovers Lane in the Perthshire town and dates back to 1790.

This 2,970 sq ft property – which had a grand extension added in 1874 – has undergone several renovations to make it a modern family home.

It has a private orchard in a south-facing garden that overlooks the hills.

Fernbank has retained its original features and boasts ornate ceilings, a sweeping staircase, and oak flooring throughout.

The ground floor is comprised of two reception rooms, a kitchen, a dining room, and a bathroom.

The first floor includes a double en-suite bedroom, three further double bedrooms, and a family bathroom.

The stunning gardens have a private fruit orchard and mature trees.

Fernbank is surrounded by high stone walls and is accessed through electric gates that lead to a spacious driveway.

The home combines historical charm, contemporary living and privacy.

Wilson Property Group is marketing Fernbank for offers over £800,000.

