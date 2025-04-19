Gated Scone manor built for a lord with private orchard for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Property

Gated Scone manor built for a lord with private orchard for sale

Fernbank is located on Lovers Lane in the Perthshire town and dates back to 1790.

By Lucy Scarlett
Fernbank.
Fernbank on Lovers Lane in Scone. Image: Wilson Property Group

A gated Scone manor, originally built for a lord and featuring a private orchard, has gone up for sale.

Fernbank is situated on Lovers Lane in the Perthshire town and dates back to 1790.

This 2,970 sq ft property – which had a grand extension added in 1874 – has undergone several renovations to make it a modern family home.

It has a private orchard in a south-facing garden that overlooks the hills.

Fernbank has retained its original features and boasts ornate ceilings, a sweeping staircase, and oak flooring throughout.

Fernbank.
Fernbank sits on half an acre of private land. Image: Wilson Property Group
Fernbank.
Fernbank was originally built for a lord. Image: Wilson Property Group
Fernbank.
It has a spacious driveway. Image: Wilson Property Group
Fernbank.
Gates to the house. Image: Wilson Property Group
Entrance hall.
The entrance hall. Image: Wilson Property Group
Reception room.
Hardwood floors feature throughout. Image: Wilson Property Group
Reception room.
Wooden beams in one of the reception rooms. Image: Wilson Property Group
Kitchen.
The kitchen. Image: Wilson Property Group
Kitchen.
The kitchen has dining space. Image: Wilson Property Group

The ground floor is comprised of two reception rooms, a kitchen, a dining room, and a bathroom.

The first floor includes a double en-suite bedroom, three further double bedrooms, and a family bathroom.

The stunning gardens have a private fruit orchard and mature trees.

Fernbank is surrounded by high stone walls and is accessed through electric gates that lead to a spacious driveway.

Master bedroom.
The master bedroom. Image: Wilson Property Group
En suite.
An en-suite bathroom. Image: Wilson Property Group
Double bedroom.
A double bedroom. Image: Wilson Property Group
Family bathroom.
The family bathroom. Image: Wilson Property Group
Patio.
The patio out the back. Image: Wilson Property Group
Garden.
The garden is a great suntrap. Image: Wilson Property Group

The home combines historical charm, contemporary living and privacy.

Wilson Property Group is marketing Fernbank for offers over £800,000.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, a stunning Georgian house nestled in the Sidlaw Hills has come onto the market for £1.2 million.

The Courier has also taken a look at homes you can buy in Perthshire and elsewhere for £300,000.

More from Property

The building at 46, Murraygate up for sale
Another Dundee Murraygate building put up for sale
The Old Bridge Inn in Bridge of Allan. Image: Google Street View
Bid to find new tenant for historic former Bridge of Allan pub and restaurant
Sea Glass in Cellardyke. Image: Thorntons
Fife home with 'lighthouse' turret and panoramic sea views hits the market
The house on Whitefauld Road in Dundee. Image: Auction House Scotland
4-bedroom Dundee home in need of renovation going to auction at £40k below value
This B-listed house near Dundee's city centre is available for offers over £285k. Image: Lindsays
What houses could you buy for £300k in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire?
The Monifieth apartment overlooks the water. Image: Dymock Properties
Penthouse Monifieth flat with unspoilt views over beach and Tay for sale
2
The vacant shop sits at he top of Brechin High Street. Image: Google
Prime site Brechin shop going under the hammer at £46,000
An arial view of the street, with the Old Course and West Sands beach.
Modernised apartment round corner from St Andrews Old Course for sale
Birchfield.
Chance to build luxury home near Gleneagles Hotel as £1.9m plot for sale
The apartment is in Hamilton Grand, which overlooks the Old Course in St Andrews. Image: Savills
Luxury apartment in famous building overlooking St Andrews Old Course for sale

Conversation