Gated Scone manor built for a lord with private orchard for sale

A gated Scone manor, originally built for a lord and featuring a private orchard, has gone up for sale.
Fernbank is situated on Lovers Lane in the Perthshire town and dates back to 1790.
This 2,970 sq ft property – which had a grand extension added in 1874 – has undergone several renovations to make it a modern family home.
It has a private orchard in a south-facing garden that overlooks the hills.
Fernbank has retained its original features and boasts ornate ceilings, a sweeping staircase, and oak flooring throughout.
The ground floor is comprised of two reception rooms, a kitchen, a dining room, and a bathroom.
The first floor includes a double en-suite bedroom, three further double bedrooms, and a family bathroom.
The stunning gardens have a private fruit orchard and mature trees.
Fernbank is surrounded by high stone walls and is accessed through electric gates that lead to a spacious driveway.
The home combines historical charm, contemporary living and privacy.
Wilson Property Group is marketing Fernbank for offers over £800,000.
