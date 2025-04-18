Bid to find new tenant for historic former Bridge of Allan pub and restaurant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bid to find new tenant for historic former Bridge of Allan pub and restaurant

The Old Bridge Inn on Inverallan Road - which dates from the 1700s - is available to lease.

By Lindsey Hamilton
The Old Bridge Inn in Bridge of Allan. Image: Google Street View
The Old Bridge Inn in Bridge of Allan. Image: Google Street View

A new tenant is being sought for a historic former Bridge of Allan pub and restaurant.

The Old Bridge Inn on Inverallan Road is being offered for lease as a “rare opportunity”.

The building, described as “attractive restaurant premises”, is available to let at a cost of £20,000 a year.

According to Camra – the Campaign for Real Ale – The Old Bridge Inn was built in 1710 but permanently closed as a pub in 2016 before later being used as a steakhouse.

Selling agent DM Hall says the one-storey stone building is well-presented throughout.

Inside the former Old Bridge Inn. Image: DM Hall
The kitchen. Image: DM Hall
The feature stone wall and fireplace. Image: DM Hall
The toilets. Image: DM Hall

The original building has been extended on several occasions.

It features a reception area, a main restaurant with a private dining area to the rear, a kitchen and preparation area and toilets.

The Old Bridge Inn also features an open fireplace with a feature stone wall and an underfloor heating system.

Meanwhile, the former West End Bar in Stirling has been demolished with plans to replace it with student flats.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

