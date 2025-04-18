Bid to find new tenant for historic former Bridge of Allan pub and restaurant

A new tenant is being sought for a historic former Bridge of Allan pub and restaurant.

The Old Bridge Inn on Inverallan Road is being offered for lease as a “rare opportunity”.

The building, described as “attractive restaurant premises”, is available to let at a cost of £20,000 a year.

According to Camra – the Campaign for Real Ale – The Old Bridge Inn was built in 1710 but permanently closed as a pub in 2016 before later being used as a steakhouse.

Selling agent DM Hall says the one-storey stone building is well-presented throughout.

The original building has been extended on several occasions.

It features a reception area, a main restaurant with a private dining area to the rear, a kitchen and preparation area and toilets.

The Old Bridge Inn also features an open fireplace with a feature stone wall and an underfloor heating system.

Meanwhile, the former West End Bar in Stirling has been demolished with plans to replace it with student flats.

