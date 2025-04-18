Another Dundee Murraygate building put up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Another Dundee Murraygate building put up for sale

The Horeb Food Company, The Hair Lounge and Polished Beauty are continuing to operate out of the site.

By Andrew Robson
The building at 46, Murraygate up for sale
The building at 46 Murraygate is for sale. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Another building on the Murraygate in Dundee city centre has been put up for sale.

The fully occupied building at 46 Murraygate is described as an “excellent investment opportunity” and has hit the market for offers over £200,000.

The unit currently houses Horeb Food Company on the ground floor and The Hair Lounge and Polished Beauty on the two upper floors.

The businesses are continuing to operate the site and have long-term leases.

The three-storey building on the Murraygate
The three-storey building is occupied by businesses. Image: DM Hall

The restaurant features seating for 26 people, an open concept kitchen, a rear office and customer toilets.

Meanwhile, the first floor consists of a modern open-plan hair salon and reception, while the beauty practice fills the second floor.

The units generate a passing rent of £26,000 per year, reflecting an initial net yield of 12.74% for the landlord.

DM Hall is marketing the “prime city centre location” for sale.

The Horeb Food Company occupies the ground floor.
The Horeb Food Company occupies the ground floor. Image: DM Hall
Inside the restaurant
Inside the restaurant. Image: DM Hall
The Hair Lounge upstairs.
The Hair Lounge upstairs. Image: DM Hall
The beauty salon on the second floor.
The beauty salon is on the second floor. Image: DM Hall

The listing says: “The subjects occupy a prime position with neighbouring occupiers including WH Smith, Specsavers, Bank of Scotland and Cafe Nero.

“The subjects benefit from the city centre’s public transport services as well as various nearby multi-storey and on-street car parks.”

It comes weeks after the six-storey Murraygate building that housed jewellery chain Beaverbrooks was put on the market for more than £300,000.

Several Murraygate shop units on market

Several other shop units on the street are also up for sale or lease, including the former M&S building, which closed in July 2024.

According to The Courier’s high street tracker, Murraygate has the highest vacancy rate of any main shopping street in Dundee.

A little over 38% of the retail units are empty, more than double the 18.4% average.

Conversation