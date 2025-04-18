Another Dundee Murraygate building put up for sale

Another building on the Murraygate in Dundee city centre has been put up for sale.

The fully occupied building at 46 Murraygate is described as an “excellent investment opportunity” and has hit the market for offers over £200,000.

The unit currently houses Horeb Food Company on the ground floor and The Hair Lounge and Polished Beauty on the two upper floors.

The businesses are continuing to operate the site and have long-term leases.

The restaurant features seating for 26 people, an open concept kitchen, a rear office and customer toilets.

Meanwhile, the first floor consists of a modern open-plan hair salon and reception, while the beauty practice fills the second floor.

The units generate a passing rent of £26,000 per year, reflecting an initial net yield of 12.74% for the landlord.

DM Hall is marketing the “prime city centre location” for sale.

The listing says: “The subjects occupy a prime position with neighbouring occupiers including WH Smith, Specsavers, Bank of Scotland and Cafe Nero.

“The subjects benefit from the city centre’s public transport services as well as various nearby multi-storey and on-street car parks.”

It comes weeks after the six-storey Murraygate building that housed jewellery chain Beaverbrooks was put on the market for more than £300,000.

Several Murraygate shop units on market

Several other shop units on the street are also up for sale or lease, including the former M&S building, which closed in July 2024.

According to The Courier’s high street tracker, Murraygate has the highest vacancy rate of any main shopping street in Dundee.

A little over 38% of the retail units are empty, more than double the 18.4% average.