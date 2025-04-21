Huge 6-bedroom Stirling country home with outdoor TV area and views of Wallace Monument for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home

Huge 6-bedroom Stirling country home with outdoor TV area and views of Wallace Monument for sale

Woodend has gone on the market for £1.2 million.

By Finn Nixon
Woodend is in the Craigmill area near Stirling.
Woodend is in the Craigmill area near Stirling. Image: Savills

A six-bedroom home in the Stirlingshire countryside has gone on the market for a seven-figure sum.

Woodend in the Craighill area near Stirling has an asking price of £1.2 million after a transformation by its current owners.

The property has stunning westerly views of the nearby Wallace Monument and towards the Ochil Hills.

It is set among almost an acre of gardens.

These offer entertainment areas including an outdoor television area and an outdoor kitchen.

The latter is home to a bar and a hot tub, while a home cinema is a highlight of the home’s interior.

Its outdoor features are also complemented by a built-in wood-fired pizza oven in a corner of the garden.

Sitting and dining room is ‘heart of the house’

An open-plan sitting and dining room provides views of the home’s extensive back garden and towards the Ochils, with sliding patio doors leading outdoors.

Agent Savills says this room is the “heart of the house”.

An aerial view of Woodend near Stirling. Image: Savills
The property is in a peaceful countryside setting. Image: Savills
The front of the house. Image: Savills
The front exterior of the property. Image: Savills
The cinema room. Image: Savills<span style="color: #444444;font-family: Arial, sans-serif;font-size: 16px"> </span>

A wood-burning stove is in the living room area.

The kitchen and drawing room are both located off the open-plan room.

The traditional drawing room features a bay window and window seat, as well as an open fireplace surrounded by stone and a timber mantel.

It also provides access to the rear garden via a sliding door.

Meanwhile, the kitchen features a breakfast bar and an island, which overlooks the sitting and dining room.

The kitchen’s granite work surfaces are located on units hosting a series of integrated appliances, including an AGA, a Bosch wine cooler, a Bosch electric oven, a fridge freezer and two dishwashers.

Double doors lead from the kitchen into the front garden.

A utility room is also situated next to the kitchen and there is a pantry cupboard.

Stirling home has six bedrooms

An entrance hall provides access to the cinema room, a toilet and a cloakroom.

The ground floor is also home to three bedrooms, which include a main suite.

It has an en-suite bathroom featuring a jacuzzi bath and two wash basins.

The en-suite also has underfloor heating and an independent dressing area leading to a spacious walk-in shower and a sauna.

Two other bedrooms are on the ground level, and one of them contains a shower room.

A family shower room is also on this floor.

The sitting room and dining room. Image: Savills
The sitting room and dining room. Image: Savills
The drawing room. Image: Savills
The drawing room. Image: Savills
The kitchen. Image: Savills
A bedroom with an en-suite shower room. Image: Savills
A bedroom. Image: Savills
A bedroom. Image: Savills
An upstairs bedroom. Image: Savills

Meanwhile, the upper floor is divided into two areas, which can be accessed via two individual staircases.

One staircase starts in the sitting and dining room.

It leads to a guest bedroom and a separate home office.

The en-suite bedroom. Image: Savills
A shower room. Image: Savills
An en-suite shower room. Image: Savills
The home office. Image: Savills

The guest bedroom also hosts an en-suite shower room.

Alternatively, the second staircase is in a rear hallway and provides access to two additional double bedrooms.

Stunning views of the Wallace Monument

The interior details of the home are complemented by extensive gardens and the outdoor entertainment areas.

The outdoor covered kitchen hosts a Landmann gas barbecue and a bar that rest on wooden units that also contain a drinks fridge.

A hot tub and a covered outdoor seating area featuring timber decking flooring and an outdoor television are other external features of the house.

The outside kitchen. Image: Savills
The outside kitchen. Image: Savills
The patio. Image: Savills
The patio with the Wallace Monument in the background. Image: Savills
The main outdoors covered area. Image: Savills
The conservatory. Image: Savills

Sliding doors lead to the covered outdoor dining area from the property, providing a seamless transition from indoors to outdoors.

The gardens also host a combined conservatory and greenhouse, with the former section including an elevated deck dining area which offers picturesque views.

Meanwhile, a principal lawn garden is situated at the rear of the property.

It is enclosed by a fence and walls, showcasing flowerbeds and fruit trees.

The garden. Image: Savills
The Wallace Monument is visible from the garden. Image: Savills
An outdoor seating area. Image: Savills
A sunset view of the Wallace Monument. Image: Savills
The entrance driveway. Image: Savills

Another spacious seating area and the in-built wood-fire pizza oven is situated in a corner of the garden.

The other corner of the garden is home to an elevated timber deck, which offers another opportunity to enjoy the stunning views of the Wallace Monument and Stirling Castle.

There are also two further seating areas in the garden.

Electric driveway gate can be controlled by smartphone

Trees at the front of Woodend offer privacy and a covered carport is joined to the eastern section of the home.

The carport has space for up to five cars and also features log storage and a power washer.

An intercom opens an electric gate at the entrance and can be linked to a smartphone.

Savills is marketing Woodend for offers over £1.2 million.

Also for sale is an East Neuk of Fife home with a “lighthouse” turret and panoramic sea views.

More from Property

Thatched Cottage for sale near Dundee
Charming thatched-roof cottage near Dundee with stunning modern interior for sale
The block of flats in St Andrews. Image: Allied Surveyors Scotland
3 St Andrews flats offering renovation project for sale
The apartment is inside Pitreavie Castle. Image: Morgan Law
Chance to live in Dunfermline castle on estate once owned by Robert the Bruce
Belvedere House in Glenfarg.
Kinross-shire castle-style home has another £90k cut from asking price
Home with swimming pool and first-floor terrace for sale near St Andrews.
Luxury £1.4 million St Andrews home with indoor swimming pool for sale
Fernbank.
Gated Scone manor built for a lord with private orchard for sale
The building at 46, Murraygate up for sale
Another Dundee Murraygate building put up for sale
The Old Bridge Inn in Bridge of Allan. Image: Google Street View
Bid to find new tenant for historic former Bridge of Allan pub and restaurant
Sea Glass in Cellardyke. Image: Thorntons
Fife home with 'lighthouse' turret and panoramic sea views hits the market
The house on Whitefauld Road in Dundee. Image: Auction House Scotland
4-bedroom Dundee home in need of renovation going to auction at £40k below value

Conversation