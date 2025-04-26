Several buildings with historical significance are up for sale in Dundee.

Some of the sites are available with planning permission for housing, while others are presented as blank slates for developers.

A number of the properties have lain empty for many years, having fallen out of use, but played a major role in the city’s past.

The Courier has taken a look at six historic buildings on the market in Dundee.

Custom House

Custom House on Dock Street is on the market with planning permission to be converted into apartments.

The A-listed mansion was once home to the Dundee Port Authority but has lain empty since 2008.

The site was later purchased by the neighbouring Apex Hotel but was sold to Dundee-based property developer Alicydon Limited in 2020.

Alicydon planned to return the building to its former glory, obtaining planning permission to turn it into 20 luxury apartments.

However, he company appointed liquidators in 2023 and the building was put back on the market.

Custom House was targeted by vandals earlier this year as the building was covered in graffiti and windows smashed.

The property is currently under offer from an unnamed buyer.

Former Dundee city centre post office

The old Dundee city centre post office building is for sale at just £125,000 after a 75% price cut.

The B-listed building, which is located on the corner of Meadowside, Constitution Road and Euclid Crescent, was originally put on the market last summer for £500,000.

However, the asking price has since been cut dramatically to £125,000.

The three-storey building, which later became Circus and London nightclubs, is also under offer from an unnamed buyer.

The former post office is listed for sale with Shepherd Chartered Surveyors.

Eagle Mills jute mill

The Eagle Mills building on Victoria Street was put up for sale last month.

The former jute mill dates back to 1864 and has planning permission to become and mix of homes and businesses.

It was originally built to house the pattern shop for Baxter Brothers Foundry.

Plans by Eagle Mill Capital to turn the 1.7-acre site into 68 homes date back to 2018, but no work has taken place.

The building is being marketed for sale by Savills.

Dundee University principal’s home

Dundee University has put a luxury five-bedroom property used by its principals on the market.

University House and Elmslea Cottage are up for sale for offers over £825,000 as a financial crisis engulfs the institution.

The Perth Road mansion dates back to 1865 and has previously been home to former principals Iain Gillespie and Andrew Atherton.

The university spent more than £72,000 refurbishing the pad for Mr Atherton’s arrival in the City of Discovery.

University House and Elmslea Cottage are on the market with Savills.

Taypark House hotel

Taypark House hotel and estate on Perth Road is up for sale with a £3 million asking price.

The B-listed property was built in 1863 in a Scots baronial style for Alexander Low, a wealthy flax and jute merchant.

It has since become a four-star hotel and wedding venue with beautiful views over Dundee Botanic Gardens and the River Tay.

Taypark House is a favourite haunt of TV star Lorraine Kelly also featured in the Channel 4 series Four in a Bed.

Christie & Co, which is handling the sale, says the 10-year lease on the hotel – set up in 2021 – is not impacted by the sale.

Dundee menswear store Cooper & McKenzie

The building that once housed one of Dundee’s most notable menswear shops is up for sale.

Cooper & McKenzie closed in 2019 after decades in business, and has since lain empty.

The entire five-floor B-listed building at 43-45 Reform Street has gone on the market for £295,000.

Cooper & McKenzie welcomed many generations through its Reform Street doors.