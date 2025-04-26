Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
6 historic Dundee buildings that are up for sale

Several sites with historical significance, including former jute mills and mansions, are on the market.

Custom House in Dundee. Image: Gayle Ritchie/DC Thomson
Custom House in Dundee. Image: Gayle Ritchie/DC Thomson
By Ellidh Aitken

Several buildings with historical significance are up for sale in Dundee.

Some of the sites are available with planning permission for housing, while others are presented as blank slates for developers.

A number of the properties have lain empty for many years, having fallen out of use, but played a major role in the city’s past.

The Courier has taken a look at six historic buildings on the market in Dundee.

Custom House

Custom House pictured in 1979. Image: DC Thomson

Custom House on Dock Street is on the market with planning permission to be converted into apartments.

The A-listed mansion was once home to the Dundee Port Authority but has lain empty since 2008.

The site was later purchased by the neighbouring Apex Hotel but was sold to Dundee-based property developer Alicydon Limited in 2020.

Alicydon planned to return the building to its former glory, obtaining planning permission to turn it into 20 luxury apartments.

However, he company appointed liquidators in 2023 and the building was put back on the market.

Custom House was targeted by vandals earlier this year as the building was covered in graffiti and windows smashed.

The property is currently under offer from an unnamed buyer.

Former Dundee city centre post office

The old post office in Dundee city centre. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors

The old Dundee city centre post office building is for sale at just £125,000 after a 75% price cut.

The B-listed building, which is located on the corner of Meadowside, Constitution Road and Euclid Crescent, was originally put on the market last summer for £500,000.

However, the asking price has since been cut dramatically to £125,000.

The three-storey building, which later became Circus and London nightclubs, is also under offer from an unnamed buyer.

The former post office is listed for sale with Shepherd Chartered Surveyors.

Eagle Mills jute mill

Eagle Mills in Dundee. Image: Savills

The Eagle Mills building on Victoria Street was put up for sale last month.

The former jute mill dates back to 1864 and has planning permission to become and mix of homes and businesses.

It was originally built to house the pattern shop for Baxter Brothers Foundry.

Plans by Eagle Mill Capital to turn the 1.7-acre site into 68 homes date back to 2018, but no work has taken place.

The building is being marketed for sale by Savills.

Dundee University principal’s home

University House. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Dundee University has put a luxury five-bedroom property used by its principals on the market.

University House and Elmslea Cottage are up for sale for offers over £825,000 as a financial crisis engulfs the institution.

The Perth Road mansion dates back to 1865 and has previously been home to former principals Iain Gillespie and Andrew Atherton.

The university spent more than £72,000 refurbishing the pad for Mr Atherton’s arrival in the City of Discovery.

University House and Elmslea Cottage are on the market with Savills.

Taypark House hotel

Taypark House. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Taypark House hotel and estate on Perth Road is up for sale with a £3 million asking price.

The B-listed property was built in 1863 in a Scots baronial style for Alexander Low, a wealthy flax and jute merchant.

It has since become a four-star hotel and wedding venue with beautiful views over Dundee Botanic Gardens and the River Tay.

Taypark House is a favourite haunt of TV star Lorraine Kelly also featured in the Channel 4 series Four in a Bed.

Christie & Co, which is handling the sale, says the 10-year lease on the hotel – set up in 2021 – is not impacted by the sale.

Dundee menswear store Cooper & McKenzie

The Cooper & McKenzie shop on Reform Street. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The building that once housed one of Dundee’s most notable menswear shops is up for sale.

Cooper & McKenzie closed in 2019 after decades in business, and has since lain empty.

The entire five-floor B-listed building at 43-45 Reform Street has gone on the market for £295,000.

Cooper & McKenzie welcomed many generations through its Reform Street doors.

