Kinross-shire castle-style home has another £90k cut from asking price

It follows a £20,000 reduction on Belvedere House in Glenfarg in 2024.

By Lucy Scarlett
Belvedere House in Glenfarg.
Belvedere House in Glenfarg. Image: Savills

A Kinross-shire castle-style home has had a further £90,000 cut from its asking price.

Belvedere House in Glenfarg is a five-bedroom home in 21 acres of Kinross-shire land.

Its asking price was cut by £20,000 in 2024 to £975,000.

Now, it is being marketed by Savills for offers over £885,000.

The B-listed property is a traditional country house that comes with a separate stone-built cottage.

Belvedere House in Glenfarg.
Belvedere House is in 21 acres of land. Image: Savills
The property is nestled in the Kinross-shire countryside. Image: Savills
Dining kitchen at Belvedere House in Glenfarg.
Dining kitchen at Belvedere House. Image: Savills
Living room. Image: Savills
Entrance hall. Image: Savills

Belvedere House was built in 1867 and was converted and modernised in 1989.

The ground floor comprises a grand entrance hall, a spacious drawing room and a dining room.

An open-plan kitchen includes an Aga, a living room and another seating space.

The large conservatory boasts unspoilt views over the garden and Kinross-shire countryside.

Conservatory at Belvedere House in Glenfarg.
The conservatory. Image: Savills
Bedroom one.
A bedroom. Image: Savills
Bedroom three.
Bedroom three. Image: Savills
The property has five bedrooms.
Bedroom. Image: Savills
A spiral stair winds up the turret. Image: Savills.
Bedroom one's ensuite bathroom
En-suite bathroom. Image: Savills

On the first floor, a landing leads to four double bedrooms and a single bedroom.

A small cottage is included in the sale, featuring an open-plan kitchen and living area, a shower room and a bedroom.

The conservatory overlooking the garden.
The conservatory overlooks the garden. Image: Savills
A view from the garden.
A view from the garden. Image: Savills
The terrace. Image: Savills
A cottage on the grounds is included in the price.
The cottage. Image: Savills
Cottage kitchen. Image: Savills
Cottage living room. Image: Savills

The garden and grounds have a garage, a greenhouse, an electric gated entrance and a gravel parking area.

Belvedere House is being marketed by Savills for the reduced price of offers over £885,000.

Elsewhere in Perth and Kinross, a gated Scone manor built for a lord has been put up for sale.

