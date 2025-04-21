Kinross-shire castle-style home has another £90k cut from asking price

A Kinross-shire castle-style home has had a further £90,000 cut from its asking price.

Belvedere House in Glenfarg is a five-bedroom home in 21 acres of Kinross-shire land.

Its asking price was cut by £20,000 in 2024 to £975,000.

Now, it is being marketed by Savills for offers over £885,000.

The B-listed property is a traditional country house that comes with a separate stone-built cottage.

Belvedere House was built in 1867 and was converted and modernised in 1989.

The ground floor comprises a grand entrance hall, a spacious drawing room and a dining room.

An open-plan kitchen includes an Aga, a living room and another seating space.

The large conservatory boasts unspoilt views over the garden and Kinross-shire countryside.

On the first floor, a landing leads to four double bedrooms and a single bedroom.

A small cottage is included in the sale, featuring an open-plan kitchen and living area, a shower room and a bedroom.

The garden and grounds have a garage, a greenhouse, an electric gated entrance and a gravel parking area.

