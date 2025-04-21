Chance to live in Dunfermline castle on estate once owned by Robert the Bruce

An apartment inside a Dunfermline castle on an estate once owned by Robert the Bruce is up for sale.

The accommodation is set within the category A-listed Pitreavie Castle, which was built in the early 17th century on Pitreavie Estate.

The estate was once owned by Robert the Bruce and was gifted to his sister Lady Christina Bruce in the 14th century.

The castle has been “painstakingly” converted into apartments in recent years but retains many stunning original features.

According to agent Morgan Law, the “stylish” home is a “credit to the present owners”.

The apartment is accessed via an impressive sweeping carpeted staircase to the main door.

The entrance foyer continues to an internal hallway leading to a WC, bedroom, dining room and lounge.

The lounge boasts a wealth of period features, including a fireplace, and overlooks the gardens.

The internal stairwell then leads to the lower ground floor where there is a main bedroom with en-suite, a third bedroom, a family bathroom, a dining kitchen and a utility and laundry room.

The property comes with a courtyard garden and about four acres of communal grounds surrounding the castle, incorporating woodland, lawns, a pond and a summer house.

There are two allocated parking spaces and visitor parking.

The Pitreavie Castle apartment is on the market for offers over £525,000.

The castle, between Rosyth and Dunfermline, sits close to the site of the Battle of Pitreavie fought in July 1651.

It was sold to the Air Ministry in 1938 and was used to coordinate operations for the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force Coastal Command.

The building was twice visited by Winston Churchill during the Second World War and later became the headquarters of Nato North Atlantic Area.

Robert the Bruce was buried in the choir of Dunfermline Abbey after his death in 1329.

