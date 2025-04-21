Chance to live in Dunfermline castle on estate once owned by Robert the Bruce

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home

Chance to live in Dunfermline castle on estate once owned by Robert the Bruce

The apartment in the 17th-century, A-listed Pitreavie Castle comes with stunning original features.

By Ellidh Aitken
The apartment is inside Pitreavie Castle. Image: Morgan Law
The apartment is inside Pitreavie Castle. Image: Morgan Law

An apartment inside a Dunfermline castle on an estate once owned by Robert the Bruce is up for sale.

The accommodation is set within the category A-listed Pitreavie Castle, which was built in the early 17th century on Pitreavie Estate.

The estate was once owned by Robert the Bruce and was gifted to his sister Lady Christina Bruce in the 14th century.

The castle has been “painstakingly” converted into apartments in recent years but retains many stunning original features.

Pitreavie Castle in Dunfermline. Image: Morgan Law
The castle sits on about four acres of grounds. Image: Morgan Law
The grounds have a pond. Image: Morgan Law

According to agent Morgan Law, the “stylish” home is a “credit to the present owners”.

The apartment is accessed via an impressive sweeping carpeted staircase to the main door.

The entrance foyer continues to an internal hallway leading to a WC, bedroom, dining room and lounge.

The lounge boasts a wealth of period features, including a fireplace, and overlooks the gardens.

The building retains many period features. Image: Morgan Law
Stained-glass windows in the entrance foyer. Image: Morgan Law
The impressive sweeping staircase. Image: Morgan Law
The apartment’s entrance hall. Image: Morgan Law
The main living area. Image: Morgan Law
Views from the living room. Image: Morgan Law
Some of the traditional aspects. Image: Morgan Law
The room offers plenty of space. Image: Morgan Law
The fireplace is a feature of the space. Image: Morgan Law
The home has retained some original pieces. Image: Morgan Law
The dining kitchen. Image: Morgan Law
The kitchen also has traditional elements. Image: Morgan Law
The formal dining room. Image: Morgan Law
The dining room is traditional. Image: Morgan Law
The room has stunning features. Image: Morgan Law
One of the bedrooms. Image: Morgan Law
There is a WC on this floor. Image: Morgan Law
The internal staircase. Image: Morgan Law
The main bedroom. Image: Morgan Law
The bedroom is spacious. Image: Morgan Law
There are views of the garden. Image: Morgan Law
The en-suite. Image: Morgan Law
Another traditional feature of the home. Image: Morgan Law
The apartment makes the most of its history. Image: Morgan Law
The family bathroom. Image: Morgan Law

The internal stairwell then leads to the lower ground floor where there is a main bedroom with en-suite, a third bedroom, a family bathroom, a dining kitchen and a utility and laundry room.

The property comes with a courtyard garden and about four acres of communal grounds surrounding the castle, incorporating woodland, lawns, a pond and a summer house.

There are two allocated parking spaces and visitor parking.

Pitreavie Castle. Image: Morgan Law
The garden grounds are extensive. Image: Morgan Law
Another view of the castle. Image: Morgan Law
There is allocated parking. Image: Morgan Law
The entrance to Pitreavie Castle. Image: Morgan Law

The Pitreavie Castle apartment is on the market for offers over £525,000.

The castle, between Rosyth and Dunfermline, sits close to the site of the Battle of Pitreavie fought in July 1651.

It was sold to the Air Ministry in 1938 and was used to coordinate operations for the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force Coastal Command.

The building was twice visited by Winston Churchill during the Second World War and later became the headquarters of Nato North Atlantic Area.

Robert the Bruce was buried in the choir of Dunfermline Abbey after his death in 1329.

The Courier has taken a look at four other castles for sale across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

More from Property

Thatched Cottage for sale near Dundee
Charming thatched-roof cottage near Dundee with stunning modern interior for sale
The block of flats in St Andrews. Image: Allied Surveyors Scotland
3 St Andrews flats offering renovation project for sale
Belvedere House in Glenfarg.
Kinross-shire castle-style home has another £90k cut from asking price
Woodend is in the Craigmill area near Stirling.
Huge 6-bedroom Stirling country home with outdoor TV area and views of Wallace Monument…
Home with swimming pool and first-floor terrace for sale near St Andrews.
Luxury £1.4 million St Andrews home with indoor swimming pool for sale
Fernbank.
Gated Scone manor built for a lord with private orchard for sale
The building at 46, Murraygate up for sale
Another Dundee Murraygate building put up for sale
The Old Bridge Inn in Bridge of Allan. Image: Google Street View
Bid to find new tenant for historic former Bridge of Allan pub and restaurant
Sea Glass in Cellardyke. Image: Thorntons
Fife home with 'lighthouse' turret and panoramic sea views hits the market
The house on Whitefauld Road in Dundee. Image: Auction House Scotland
4-bedroom Dundee home in need of renovation going to auction at £40k below value

Conversation