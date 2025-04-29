Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

First time buyer Ewan compromised on his Broughty Ferry home – but his year-long search paid off in the end

With £200,000 to spend, Ewan Petrie spent a year viewing houses across Dundee and Angus before buying his three-bed house in Broughty Ferry.

Ewan Petrie bought his Broughty Ferry house in 2024. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Ewan Petrie bought his Broughty Ferry house in 2024. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

There were a few must-haves on first time buyer Ewan Petrie’s list when he started the hunt for a home at the end of 2024.

Namely, the 25-year-old from Carnoustie wanted the following: a detached house with three bedrooms (although two could work), a garage, a garden, and a driveway.

Not a fan of open-planning living, Ewan also wanted a kitchen separate from the living room. “That was sort of the main criteria,” he says.

The offshore operations technician had a budget of £200,000 – but could spend a little more if need be.

Where did he want to buy?

He was keen to buy in Carnoustie – where he was living with his parents at the time – or nearby in Arbroath or Broughty Ferry.

Ideally, he wanted to be on a train line or bus route.

Ewan, who also runs electrical company Petrie Electrical, started his search on the TSPC and Rightmove websites – using the filter system to find suitable properties in the areas and checking daily for new listings.

When he wasn’t offshore, he’d squeeze in house viewings.

Ewan wanted to live somewhere with train links – such as Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

He also bounced ideas off his solicitor uncle, who works for Thorntons Property – a useful resource in an otherwise challenging market.

It was tough to find a property with everything he wanted, for the right price.

“Prices were increasing at the same time I started looking, so then I sort of dropped off some of the must-haves,” he says.

Ewan ended up viewing around 10 houses across Dundee and Angus.

Among his options:

No 1 – Glenview estate, Forfar

Ewan viewed the newbuilds at Glenview Estate in Forfar. Image: Scotia Homes

This contemporary development in Forfar, by Scotia Homes, caught Ewan’s eye.

He viewed a semidetached three-bed house which was on the market for somewhere in the region of £210,000-£230,000.

While he admired the stylish black and white design of the modern home, Ewan ultimately ruled it out.

As the Glenview housing development reached completion, prices had risen, and he didn’t feel he was getting good value for money.

“It was roughly between £200,000-£230,000 for a three-bed semi.

“But two years before, you were getting a detached three-bed bungalow for £230,000,” he explains.

The lack of train links to Forfar was also off-putting.

No 2 – Prosen Bank, Carnoustie

Porsen Bank in Carnoustie. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

This Carnoustie home, on the peaceful Prosen Bank cul-de-sac, was a strong contender.

Detached, with three rooms, a driveway and garage – it ticked a lot of Ewan’s boxes.

But it was over-budget, with a home report valuation of £240,000.

Being that it had been on the market for six months, Ewan made an offer below the asking price. “But they rejected the offer because it was under what they were wanting,” he says.

“In the end, I checked back and it did actually sell under the valuation.”

No 3 – Inchcape Road, Broughty Ferry

Inchcape Road, Broughty Ferry. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

This Broughty Ferry semidetached house, on the market for around £210,000, was another consideration.

With three bedrooms, a garage and a large front garden, Ewan was tempted.

But he was put off by the small living room and a large summerhouse which took up the majority of the back garden.

He also noted the slapdash decor.

“It looked like it had been tarted up quite a lot – cheap tarted up.

“The estate agent told us the kitchen had been done, but when you opened the cupboard doors, it was just, you could see the paint brush marks.”

He was also put off by the open-plan kitchen living room, and ultimately ruled it out.

No 4 – Portree Avenue, Broughty Ferry

Portree Avenue, Broughty Ferry. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Ewan also checked out a property on Portree Avenue in Broughty Ferry.

It had three bedrooms, a garage and a garden.

But ultimately, it wasn’t big enough. “It was quite small and had a strange layout as well.”

He also had concerns about parking, being on a “congested street” with a one-car driveway.

No 5 – His home: Westerton Avenue, Broughty Ferry

First time buyer Ewan outside his Broughty Ferry home.
Ewan bought a house on Westerton Avenue, Broughty Ferry. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

After one year of searching, Ewan found his home on Westerton Avenue in Broughty Ferry.

While it was semi-detached and slightly over budget, with a fixed price of £210,000, it had everything else he was looking for, including three bedrooms, a garage, garden and separate kitchen and living room.

“I liked the location: it’s a 15-20 minute walk down to the pubs and stuff in the Ferry,” he says.

Why Ewan decided to take the plunge on Westerton Avenue house

“And it was also fixed price, which made it quite appealing.

“It had been up for sale for a while, about six months, and I hadn’t been to view it.

“But then it went fixed price, so I arranged the viewing.

Ewan has installed a new kitchen in his house. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“After seeing it, I don’t think the photos showed its potential, which I think is why it was up for so long without any interest.”

He took the plunge – and was given the keys to his new property in June 2024.

Since then, he has been gradually renovating.

“It required a lot of work,” he says.

One of the finished bedrooms in Ewan’s home. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“Everything was quite outdated: tartan carpets, red carpets, the chipboard-effect wallpaper.

“I’m happy I got the house in the end.

“There is still the renovation, which is going quite slowly.

“But it’s getting there.”

More from Property

To go with story by Finn Nixon. Three holiday lets overlooking picturesque Fife harbour for sale Picture shows; Pittenweem harbour. . Pittenweem, Anstruther . Supplied by Rettie Date; Unknown
3 holiday lets overlooking picturesque Fife harbour for sale
Dunblane home Dunsinnan is up for sale
Huge family home in 'one of Dunblane's most prestigious addresses' for sale
An apartment located on the fourth floor of the Hamilton Grand building in St Andrews is for sale.
Inside 7 St Andrews homes on the market for £1 million or more
Custom House in Dundee. Image: Gayle Ritchie/DC Thomson
6 historic Dundee buildings that are up for sale
CR0052954, Mark Asquith, Dundee. Camperdown Zoo Easter Event Gallery Bears with Easter Eggs Macaques on a egg hunt Lots of people enjoying the day, faces etc Familes encouraged to picnic on the lawn, roll eggs etc. Picture Shows, the bears break into their easter treats, Camperdown Zoo, Camperdown, Dundee, 20th April 2025. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Chance to live inside Dundee's Camperdown Park - with bears and anteaters for neighbours
The property overlooks Loch Tay. Image: Future Property Auctions
£50k former telephone exchange overlooking Loch Tay is 'amazing lifestyle opportunity'
2
The four-bedroom home on Whitefauld Road, Dundee, went to auction. Image: Auction House Scotland
'Dundee's cheapest' 4-bedroom house sold after going under hammer
Heathcote Road, Crieff.
Flat in converted Crieff church with beautiful original arched windows for sale
Rathelpie on Kennedy Gardens in St Andrews
£2 million former St Andrews manse for sale
Balintuim looks across Loch Tummel. Image: Savills.
Is this hillside home above Loch Tummel the ultimate Highland Perthshire hideaway?

Conversation