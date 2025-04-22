3 St Andrews flats offering renovation project for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
3 St Andrews flats offering renovation project for sale

The flats on Walker Place are described as being in "poor condition".

By Ellidh Aitken
The block of flats in St Andrews. Image: Allied Surveyors Scotland
The block of flats in St Andrews. Image: Allied Surveyors Scotland

Three flats in St Andrews offering a renovation project are for sale.

The flats form part of a two-storey detached block on Walker Place and are accessed via a pedestrian pend from Market Street.

The properties are in need of extensive renovation and upgrades.

The block is on the market for offers over £440,000.

The block is off Market Street. Image: Allied Surveyors Scotland
The living room in one of the flats. Image: Allied Surveyors Scotland
The flats are in poor condition. Image: Allied Surveyors Scotland
The kitchen in one of the flats. Image: Allied Surveyors Scotland

Each flat has a kitchen, bathroom, living room, double bedroom and storage space.

With the exception of the ground-floor flat, they are accessed off a common staircase and landing.

To the rear, there is a drying green with shared access.

Another of the kitchens. Image: Allied Surveyors Scotland
The flats are in need of renovation. Image: Allied Surveyors Scotland
Inside one of the three flats. Image: Allied Surveyors Scotland
The shared landing. Image: Allied Surveyors Scotland
The drying green at the rear of the building. Image: Allied Surveyors Scotland

The property listing says the flats are in “poor condition with dated fixtures and fittings”.

The building is being marketed for sale by Allied Surveyors Scotland and is described as an “excellent ‘value add’ opportunity close to university buildings”.

Elsewhere in St Andrews, a luxury £1.4 million St Andrews home with an indoor swimming pool is for sale.

And a modernised apartment around the corner from the Old Course has hit the market.

