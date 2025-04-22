3 St Andrews flats offering renovation project for sale

Three flats in St Andrews offering a renovation project are for sale.

The flats form part of a two-storey detached block on Walker Place and are accessed via a pedestrian pend from Market Street.

The properties are in need of extensive renovation and upgrades.

The block is on the market for offers over £440,000.

Each flat has a kitchen, bathroom, living room, double bedroom and storage space.

With the exception of the ground-floor flat, they are accessed off a common staircase and landing.

To the rear, there is a drying green with shared access.

The property listing says the flats are in “poor condition with dated fixtures and fittings”.

The building is being marketed for sale by Allied Surveyors Scotland and is described as an “excellent ‘value add’ opportunity close to university buildings”.

Elsewhere in St Andrews, a luxury £1.4 million St Andrews home with an indoor swimming pool is for sale.

And a modernised apartment around the corner from the Old Course has hit the market.