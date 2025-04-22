Property 3 St Andrews flats offering renovation project for sale The flats on Walker Place are described as being in "poor condition". By Ellidh Aitken April 22 2025, 9:21am April 22 2025, 9:21am Share 3 St Andrews flats offering renovation project for sale Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/5226854/st-andrews-flats-renovation-project-for-sale/ Copy Link 0 comment The block of flats in St Andrews. Image: Allied Surveyors Scotland Three flats in St Andrews offering a renovation project are for sale. The flats form part of a two-storey detached block on Walker Place and are accessed via a pedestrian pend from Market Street. The properties are in need of extensive renovation and upgrades. The block is on the market for offers over £440,000. The block is off Market Street. Image: Allied Surveyors Scotland The living room in one of the flats. Image: Allied Surveyors Scotland The flats are in poor condition. Image: Allied Surveyors Scotland The kitchen in one of the flats. Image: Allied Surveyors Scotland Each flat has a kitchen, bathroom, living room, double bedroom and storage space. With the exception of the ground-floor flat, they are accessed off a common staircase and landing. To the rear, there is a drying green with shared access. Another of the kitchens. Image: Allied Surveyors Scotland The flats are in need of renovation. Image: Allied Surveyors Scotland Inside one of the three flats. Image: Allied Surveyors Scotland The shared landing. Image: Allied Surveyors Scotland The drying green at the rear of the building. Image: Allied Surveyors Scotland The property listing says the flats are in “poor condition with dated fixtures and fittings”. The building is being marketed for sale by Allied Surveyors Scotland and is described as an “excellent ‘value add’ opportunity close to university buildings”. Elsewhere in St Andrews, a luxury £1.4 million St Andrews home with an indoor swimming pool is for sale. And a modernised apartment around the corner from the Old Course has hit the market.
