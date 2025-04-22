Charming thatched-roof cottage near Dundee with stunning modern interior for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charming thatched-roof cottage near Dundee with stunning modern interior for sale

The property at Parklands of Murroes in Angus comes with a full holiday letting licence.

By Andrew Robson
Thatched Cottage for sale near Dundee
Thatched Cottage at Parklands of Murroes, near Dundee. Image: Verdala

A charming thatched-roof cottage near Dundee with a stunning modern interior is up for sale.

Tucked away along a quiet Angus country lane, Thatched Cottage in Parklands of Murroes is just a couple of miles north of the city.

The four-bedroom property is surrounded by open countryside and blends traditional style with modern practicality.

The cottage, which holds a full holiday letting licence, is on the market for offers over £375,000.

The charming countryside cottage.
The charming countryside cottage. Image: Verdala

A stone fireplace with a wood-burning stove sits at the heart of the open-plan living space, which also boasts a full-sized pool table.

Double doors flood this room with natural light and lead directly out to the patio.

The large kitchen/dining room is finished in warm timber cabinetry and bold tiled accents, while a handy utility room and shower room are off to the side.

The first double bedroom completes the ground floor.

The living room
The living room. Image: Verdala
A pool table in the living room
A pool table in the living room. Image: Verdala
French doors lead to the garden.
French doors lead to the garden. Image: Verdala
The kitchen
The kitchen. Image: Verdala
The utility room.
The utility room. Image: Verdala
The downstairs bathroom. Image: Verdala
The entrance to the thatched cottage for sale near Dundee
The cottage entrance. Image: Verdala
The downstairs bedroom.
The downstairs bedroom. Image: Verdala

Three further bedrooms, including the master, are found on the first floor.

The master features a walk-in wardrobe, an en-suite shower room and French doors which lead to the Juliet balcony overlooking the garden.

Across the landing, there are two more double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The master bedroom.
The master bedroom. Image: Verdala
Another bedroom.
Another bedroom. Image: Verdala
Another double bedroom.
Another double bedroom. Image: Verdala
The family bathroom.
The family bathroom. Image: Verdala
The master en-suite.
The master en-suite. Image: Verdala

Outside, a large south-facing terrace provides the ideal space for outdoor dining in the warmer months.

This space is complete with a hot tub and a seating area.

The artificial grass lawn is surrounded by trees and dry stone walls, which provide shelter and privacy.

The garden.
The garden. Image: Verdala
The garden is south-facing.
The garden is south-facing. Image: Verdala

Thatched Cottage is being marketed for sale by agent Verdala.

Elsewhere, a Kinross-shire castle-style home has had a further £90,000 cut from its asking price.

And three flats in St Andrews offering a renovation project are for sale.

