Charming thatched-roof cottage near Dundee with stunning modern interior for sale

A charming thatched-roof cottage near Dundee with a stunning modern interior is up for sale.

Tucked away along a quiet Angus country lane, Thatched Cottage in Parklands of Murroes is just a couple of miles north of the city.

The four-bedroom property is surrounded by open countryside and blends traditional style with modern practicality.

The cottage, which holds a full holiday letting licence, is on the market for offers over £375,000.

A stone fireplace with a wood-burning stove sits at the heart of the open-plan living space, which also boasts a full-sized pool table.

Double doors flood this room with natural light and lead directly out to the patio.

The large kitchen/dining room is finished in warm timber cabinetry and bold tiled accents, while a handy utility room and shower room are off to the side.

The first double bedroom completes the ground floor.

Three further bedrooms, including the master, are found on the first floor.

The master features a walk-in wardrobe, an en-suite shower room and French doors which lead to the Juliet balcony overlooking the garden.

Across the landing, there are two more double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Outside, a large south-facing terrace provides the ideal space for outdoor dining in the warmer months.

This space is complete with a hot tub and a seating area.

The artificial grass lawn is surrounded by trees and dry stone walls, which provide shelter and privacy.

Thatched Cottage is being marketed for sale by agent Verdala.

