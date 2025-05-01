Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Stunning East Neuk bungalow in the running to be Scotland’s Home of the Year

Coastal View overlooks the waterfront in Anstruther. It's showcased in the popular BBC Scotland property show.

David Dines and Suzanne Tyler outside Coastal View. Image: BBC.
David Dines and Suzanne Tyler outside Coastal View. Image: BBC.
By Jack McKeown

Series seven of Scotland’s Home of the Year features a remarkable extended bungalow in Anstruther.

While the first episode focused on the West of Scotland and the second on the North East and Northern Isles, episode three turns the spotlight on Fife and Edinburgh and will be broadcast on Monday May 5.

As well as the Anstruther home the episode showcases a beautifully renovated tenement flat in Stockbridge and a striking Georgian basement apartment in Edinburgh’s New Town.

The winning property from each of the six episodes goes through to the grand final where Scotland’s Home of the Year will be crowned.

This Anstruther property could be crowned Scotland’s Home of the Year. Image: BBC.

Coastal View in Anstruther is home to David Dines and Suzanne Tyler. Dating from the early 1960s, the bungalow sits close to the waterfront in the East Neuk town and has fantastic views over the golf course and out to sea.

After a career in London where they lived in a Greenwich townhouse they bought Coastal View in 2021. “We had a friend in Crail and just fell in love with the area,” David says. Work on the house began in November 2022 and was completed the following summer.

Designing Coastal View

Part of the brief they gave to their architects was to maintain the home’s character and heritage.  “We wanted to maintain it as a 60s bungalow. We didn’t want to create something totally new that didn’t fit in its environment,” Suzanne explains.

Several internal walls were knocked through to create an open plan ground floor living area. The garage was also swallowed up to increase the amount of living space.

Full height windows maximise the view. Image: BBC.

Floor-to-ceiling windows in the living area open the house up to the garden and take full advantage of the spectacular views. Meanwhile, the kitchen has bright orange units in a cheerful nod to the home’s ‘60s origins.

Coastal View was stripped back and insulation added in the walls, under the floor, and in the roof. An air source heat pump, battery, and solar panels were installed to reduce running costs.

The orange kitchen adds vibrancy. Image: BBC.

Fife Architects designed the renovation to the couple’s specification, with Wemyss-based contractor Robert Moncrieff spearheading the work.

The ground floor has an open plan kitchen, living, and dining space, a bedroom and a bathroom. On the upper level there is a study/yoga space, a shower room, and another bedroom.

A row of rooftop solar panels helps supply electricity, while planters along the roofline add a splash of greenery to the view.

Clever use of space

Exposed steel beams in the living spaces help subtly zone different areas and the timber-lined overhang that shelters the patio sweeps into the living room, creating a nice visual continuity.

A white wood burner provides a focal point as well as heating the ground floor living spaces.

There’s plenty of room for their art collection. Image: BBC.

The couple have an extensive art collection and making sure enough wall space was retained to showcase their paintings was an important consideration.

David says they thoroughly enjoyed the project and didn’t find it stressful. “You hear all these horror stories but we had a fantastic time throughout,” he says. “We’d never done anything remotely like this before. I can’t speak highly enough about Fife Architects and Robert Moncrieff. They made the process so easy.”

The couple even managed to complete the project on budget. “Originally we wanted a grass roof and a balcony,” David continues. “But the grass roof was too expensive and after living here for six months we realised it was too windy for a balcony. Once we took those out of the plans we were able to bring everything in for our budget.

The ground floor bathroom. Image: BBC.

“Really the only added expense was the new roof. The house had the original roof covering which was nearing the end of its life. It made sense to replace it while we had scaffolding up and workmen on site.”

Settled in Anstruther

Retired primary school football coach David, 65, and Suzanne, 62, a former trade union leader for the Royal College of Midwives, feel extremely settled in the East Neuk.

The dining table enjoys sea views. Image: BBC.

“Despite being English we’ve been made to feel incredibly welcome by the locals,” David smiles. “I think it’s partly because we live here all year round. We’re not second home owners who only come here for holidays.

“I’m a member of Anstruther Golf Club and Suzanne has lots of interests locally as well.”

Scotland’s Home of the Year

They were inspired to go on Scotland’s Home of the Year as a thank you to the architects and tradespeople who transformed their home.

“Fife Architects and our main contractor Robert Moncrieff were just fantastic,” David says. “The quality of their work and their attention to detail was first rate. We thought applying to be on the programme would be a good way to showcase their work.”

The house enjoys excellent views. Image: BBC.

In the episode Suzanne places the show’s love heart – symbolising their favourite place in the home – in the couple’s bedroom, which enjoys the best views out to sea. “Sitting up in bed, looking out to the Isle of May, watching the weather is my perfect start to the day,” she says.

The couple’s bedroom. Image: BBC.

Scotland’s Home of the Year judges Anna Campbell-Jones, Danny Campbell, and Banjo Beale were delighted with Coastal View.

Anna says of the house: “What I particularly like about this artfully created home is it creates a blank canvas for its owners’ possessions. A lot of really bold moves have been made with this home, especially with the kitchen.”

Fellow judge Danny adds: “If you’re looking for an example of how to expertly modify your home this is it. The homeowners have celebrated the changes they’ve made by zoning the spaces with the exposed structure and they’ve kept a really simple material palette which celebrates their art collection and the amazing coastal setting.”

 

Episode Three of Scotland’s Home of the Year is on BBC One Scotland on Monday May 5 at 8.30pm. Previous episodes are available on iPlayer.

 

More from Property

The former Dundee Chamber of Commerce building in Dundee.
Historic Dundee city centre building home to Brewdog pub and function suite for sale
To go with story by Finn Nixon. Three holiday lets overlooking picturesque Fife harbour for sale Picture shows; Pittenweem harbour. . Pittenweem, Anstruther . Supplied by Rettie Date; Unknown
3 holiday lets overlooking picturesque Fife harbour for sale
Ewan Petrie bought his Broughty Ferry house in 2024. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
First time buyer Ewan compromised on his Broughty Ferry home - but his year-long…
4
Dunblane home Dunsinnan is up for sale
Huge family home in 'one of Dunblane's most prestigious addresses' for sale
An apartment located on the fourth floor of the Hamilton Grand building in St Andrews is for sale.
Inside 7 St Andrews homes on the market for £1 million or more
Custom House in Dundee. Image: Gayle Ritchie/DC Thomson
6 historic Dundee buildings that are up for sale
CR0052954, Mark Asquith, Dundee. Camperdown Zoo Easter Event Gallery Bears with Easter Eggs Macaques on a egg hunt Lots of people enjoying the day, faces etc Familes encouraged to picnic on the lawn, roll eggs etc. Picture Shows, the bears break into their easter treats, Camperdown Zoo, Camperdown, Dundee, 20th April 2025. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Chance to live inside Dundee's Camperdown Park - with bears and anteaters for neighbours
The property overlooks Loch Tay. Image: Future Property Auctions
£50k former telephone exchange overlooking Loch Tay is 'amazing lifestyle opportunity'
2
The four-bedroom home on Whitefauld Road, Dundee, went to auction. Image: Auction House Scotland
'Dundee's cheapest' 4-bedroom house sold after going under hammer
Heathcote Road, Crieff.
Flat in converted Crieff church with beautiful original arched windows for sale

Conversation