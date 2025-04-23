£2 million former St Andrews manse for sale

A buyer is being sought for a former St Andrews manse with a seven-figure asking price.

Five-bedroom Rathelpie on Kennedy Gardens is on the market for £2 million.

Many of the property’s distinctive features have been retained.

These include decorative cornices, tiled floors, fireplaces and window shutters.

It is also close to the famous St Andrews golf courses and the town centre.

Rathelpie has an arched front door, with double doors leading into a tiled porch and an L-shaped hall.

The hall leads to stairs and a toilet at its far end.

Kitchen comes with appliances

There is also a drawing room featuring a bay window and window seat, a tiled fireplace, a wooden mantel and built-in shelves.

A south-facing sitting room includes a tiled fireplace and full-wall bookshelves

A dining room hosts a shelved cupboard.

There is also a separate shelved store and a kitchen with fitted cupboards.

Kitchen appliances include an oven and grill, NEFF halogen hob, NEFF dishwasher, standalone fridge-freezer and a Worcester boiler.

A laundry room includes two Belfast sinks, a Bosch washing machine and a Hotpoint tumble dryer.

Five bedrooms on upper floor of St Andrews manse

There are five bedrooms on the upper floor.

A lower landing hosts one bedroom and two further bedrooms off a back landing.

The sitting room and study room is also off a main landing, which has attractive arches.

This room features a bay window, window seat and a fireplace featuring a white marble mantel.

The main bedroom has an en-suite bathroom, with a shower and a washbasin.

There is also a dressing room, with stairs to the tower room.

A further bedroom has a dressing table, wardrobe, en-suite shower room, toilet and a heated towel rail.

Another bathroom with an en-suite bathroom is off a side hall.

Ground-floor flat

A separate door on Kennedy Gardens provides access to the flat.

A hall with a roof light leads to the flat’s sitting room, which features a Baxi electric fire.

The flat’s kitchen features a Lamona cooker and an Indesit washing machine.

The bedroom has a mirrored wardrobe and wooden window shutters.

There is also a tiled shower room with an electric shower, toilet, wash basin and a heated towel rail.

Set among spacious walled garden

Rathelpie boasts a 0.36-acre walled garden, with gates leading through trees to a gravel parking area.

The garden is south facing and also features paved pathways and a paved yard with a stone fountain near the front of the property.

There is also a paved terrace, wooden summerhouse, wooden shed, garage and a spacious lawn.

Savills is marketing Rathelpie for offers over £2 million.

