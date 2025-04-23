£2 million former St Andrews manse for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£2 million former St Andrews manse for sale

Rathelpie in St Andrews has gone on the market for £2 million.

By Finn Nixon
Rathelpie on Kennedy Gardens in St Andrews
Rathelpie on Kennedy Gardens in St Andrews has gone on the market. Image: Savills

A buyer is being sought for a former St Andrews manse with a seven-figure asking price.

Five-bedroom Rathelpie on Kennedy Gardens is on the market for £2 million.

Many of the property’s distinctive features have been retained.

These include decorative cornices, tiled floors, fireplaces and window shutters.

It is also close to the famous St Andrews golf courses and the town centre.

The property is near St Andrews town centre. Image: Savills
The famous St Andrews golf courses are also nearby. Image: Savills
A view of the property from the south. Image: Savills
The front door. Image: Savills
The back and side of the property. Image: Savills
An aerial view of the tower. Image: Savills

Rathelpie has an arched front door, with double doors leading into a tiled porch and an L-shaped hall.

The hall leads to stairs and a toilet at its far end.

Kitchen comes with appliances

There is also a drawing room featuring a bay window and window seat, a tiled fireplace, a wooden mantel and built-in shelves.

A south-facing sitting room includes a tiled fireplace and full-wall bookshelves

A dining room hosts a shelved cupboard.

The tiled porch. Image: Savills
The main hall. Image: Savills
The kitchen. Image: Savills
The dining room. Image: Savills
The laundry room. Image: Savills
The drawing room. Image: Savills
The sitting room. Image: Savills

There is also a separate shelved store and a kitchen with fitted cupboards.

Kitchen appliances include an oven and grill, NEFF halogen hob, NEFF dishwasher, standalone fridge-freezer and a Worcester boiler.

A laundry room includes two Belfast sinks, a Bosch washing machine and a Hotpoint tumble dryer.

Five bedrooms on upper floor of St Andrews manse

There are five bedrooms on the upper floor.

A lower landing hosts one bedroom and two further bedrooms off a back landing.

The sitting room and study room is also off a main landing, which has attractive arches.

This room features a bay window, window seat and a fireplace featuring a white marble mantel.

A bathroom. Image: Savills
A shower room. Image: Savills
The landing on the upper floor. Image: Savills
A bedroom. Image: Savills
A bedroom. Image: Savills
A bedroom. Image: Savills
A bedroom. Image: Savills
The main bedroom. Image: Savills
The sitting room and study. Image: Savills
The tower room. Image: Savills

The main bedroom has an en-suite bathroom, with a shower and a washbasin.

There is also a dressing room, with stairs to the tower room.

A further bedroom has a dressing table, wardrobe, en-suite shower room, toilet and a heated towel rail.

Another bathroom with an en-suite bathroom is off a side hall.

Ground-floor flat

A separate door on Kennedy Gardens provides access to the flat.

A hall with a roof light leads to the flat’s sitting room, which features a Baxi electric fire.

The flat entrance on Kennedy Gardens. Image: Savills
The bedroom in the flat. Savills
The kitchen in the flat. Image: Savills
The shower room in the flat. Image: Savills
The sitting room in the flat. Image: Savills

The flat’s kitchen features a Lamona cooker and an Indesit washing machine.

The bedroom has a mirrored wardrobe and wooden window shutters.

There is also a tiled shower room with an electric shower, toilet, wash basin and a heated towel rail.

Set among spacious walled garden

Rathelpie boasts a 0.36-acre walled garden, with gates leading through trees to a gravel parking area.

The garden is south facing and also features paved pathways and a paved yard with a stone fountain near the front of the property.

There is also a paved terrace, wooden summerhouse, wooden shed, garage and a spacious lawn.

The gated entrance to the walled garden. Image: Savills
The garden. Image: Savills
The garden. Image: Savills
The garden. Image: Savills<span style="color: #444444;font-family: Arial, sans-serif;font-size: 16px"> </span>

Savills is marketing Rathelpie for offers over £2 million.

The Courier has also taken a look at a charming thatched-roof cottage near Dundee, which is on the market.

Conversation