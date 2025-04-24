Flat in converted Crieff church with beautiful original arched windows for sale

An apartment in a converted Crieff church that comes with original arched windows is for sale

The stylish two-bedroom flat in Heathcote Road forms part of an 18th-century church in the heart of the Perthshire town.

The property was converted into exclusive residential apartments in 2007 and boasts original kirk features.

The home includes a private roof terrace and an allocated space in a secure underground garage.

The apartment’s standout feature is its spacious kitchen-dining area, with integrated appliances and breathtaking views through the kirk’s traditional windows.

On the ground floor are two large bedrooms, a family bathroom and a principal en suite.

A freestanding bathtub is positioned in the centre of the bathroom and has views of the Perthshire countryside through the arched windows.

The first floor has a living space with access to the private roof terrace.

The apartment is currently being used as a short-term holiday let and can be bought as a business venture or used as a private residence.

It is being marketed by Clyde Property for offers over £225,000.

