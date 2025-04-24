Flat in converted Crieff church with beautiful original arched windows for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Flat in converted Crieff church with beautiful original arched windows for sale

A two-bedroom apartment in a converted church on Heathcote Road includes original kirk features.

By Lucy Scarlett
Heathcote Road, Crieff.
The flat is in a converted church in Heathcote Road. Image: Clyde Property

An apartment in a converted Crieff church that comes with original arched windows is for sale

The stylish two-bedroom flat in Heathcote Road forms part of an 18th-century church in the heart of the Perthshire town.

The property was converted into exclusive residential apartments in 2007 and boasts original kirk features.

The home includes a private roof terrace and an allocated space in a secure underground garage.

Heathcote Road.
Aerial view of the converted church. Image: Clyde Property
Kitchen.
Modern kitchen. Image: Clyde Property
Kitchen.
Large kitchen window with stunning view. Image: Clyde Property
Hallway.
The church was converted into flats in 2007. Image: Clyde Property
Bathroom.
Bathroom with traditional arched windows. Image: Clyde Property

The apartment’s standout feature is its spacious kitchen-dining area, with integrated appliances and breathtaking views through the kirk’s traditional windows.

On the ground floor are two large bedrooms, a family bathroom and a principal en suite.

A freestanding bathtub is positioned in the centre of the bathroom and has views of the Perthshire countryside through the arched windows.

The first floor has a living space with access to the private roof terrace.

Principal bedroom.
Principal bedroom. Image: Clyde Property
Second bedroom.
Second bedroom. Image: Clyde Property
Modern architecture.
It has a modern interior.  Image: Clyde Property
Living room.
Upstairs living room. Image: Clyde Property
Terrace.
Private rooftop terrace. Image: Clyde Property
View.
Stunning view of Crieff from the flat. image: Clyde Property

The apartment is currently being used as a short-term holiday let and can be bought as a business venture or used as a private residence.

It is being marketed by Clyde Property for offers over £225,000.

Elsewhere in Crieff, a barbershop that has been run by the same owner for 52 years has been put up for sale.

