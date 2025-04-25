A house dubbed the cheapest four-bedroom property in Dundee has been sold after going under the hammer.

The Whitefauld Road home, near Ninewells Hospital, went to auction on Thursday.

Auction Scotland marketed the house as the cheapest four-bedroom home currently on the market in the city, with a guide price of £160,000 – which was £40,000 below its value report.

The house sold for £178,000 – still £22,000 below what it was valued at.

However, the property needs significant renovation.

The two-floor home includes a lounge, a dining room, and two bedrooms on the ground floor.

Two further bedrooms and a toilet are located upstairs.

