Inside 7 St Andrews homes on the market for £1 million or more

All the seven-figure homes are for sale in the Fife seaside town.

By Finn Nixon
An apartment located on the fourth floor of the Hamilton Grand building in St Andrews is for sale.
An apartment located on the fourth floor of the Hamilton Grand building is for sale. Image: Savills

St Andrews is known wordwide for its famous golf courses and scenic beaches.

However, it is also popular with prospective homeowners looking to live in luxury.

According to Rightmove, at least seven homes in the Fife town are on the market for £1 million.

The Courier has taken a look at seven seven-figure properties currently on the market in St Andrews.

Swilcan Townhouse

Address: Fairways, The Links, St Andrews

Price: Offers over £7,250,000

The townhouses will overlook the famous St Andrews golf links. Image: Knight Frank

Swilcan Townhouse will overlook the famous bridge at the St Andrews Old Course and is one of four properties to be built as part of the Fairways development.

It will showcase views of the first and 18th holes, with construction likely to be completed in September 2026.

The sale is being led by Knight Frank, which describes the property as an “exquisite three-storey townhouse, seamlessly blending contemporary luxury with the historic charm of its surroundings.”

Swilcan Townhouse’s top floor also offers panoramic views.

How the new townhouses will look when they are built. Image: Knight Frank
Swilcan Townhouse in St Andrews will offer incredible views of the Old Course. Image: Knight Frank
The townhouses will be set over three floors. Image: Knight Frank
How one of the bedrooms will look. Image: Knight Frank<span style="color: #444444;font-family: Arial, sans-serif;font-size: 16px"> </span>

19 Hamilton Grand

Address: Hamilton Grand, 21 Golf Place, St Andrews

Price: Offers over £2,650,000

The apartment is in Hamilton Grand, which overlooks the Old Course in St Andrews. Image: Savills

This luxury fourth-floor apartment is located in the famous red sandstone Hamilton Grand building.

It has been a backdrop to some of the most famous moments in golf.

New owners of apartment number 19 will gain exclusive access to a private lounge, a roof terrace and a 24-hour butler service.

There is also a private residents’ lounge with a bay window in the building, which Savills says boasts “luxurious grandeur”.

The apartment features a Kohler kitchen, two bedrooms and an en-suite bathroom hosting a bath with jacuzzi jets.

The rooftop terrace boasts incredible views. Image: Savills
The apartment overlooks The Scores. Image: Savills
The sitting room. Image: Savills

Rathelpie

Address: Kennedy Gardens, St Andrews

Price: Offers over £2 million

Rathelpie on Kennedy Gardens in St Andrews
Rathelpie is off Kennedy Gardens. Image: Savills

Rathelpie is a former manse home with five bedrooms.

The property is near St Andrews’ famous golf courses and the town centre.

It has retained distinctive features such as decorative cornices, tiled floors, fireplaces and window shutters.

A ground-floor flat comes with Rathelpie and the property boasts a 0.36-acre walled garden.

The garden. Image: Savills
A drawing room. Image: Savills

Balfour Place

Address: Balfour Place, St Andrews

Price: Offers over £1,750,000

How the stylish new St Andrews homes will look. Image: Eastacre/Savills

These three stylish Balfour Place properties will be located near East Sands Beach and are being sold individually.

They will be set within the old walls surrounding St Andrews Cathedral, with construction expected to be complete in June 2026.

Owners of the homes will all have access to their own parking space, a carport, a south-facing balcony and a rear terrace.

Bedrooms will be on the ground floor, with an upper floor open-plan living area featuring a 65-inch mounted television and ceiling-mounted speakers.

The plot is near East Sands Beach. Image: Eastacre/Savills
An example of how one of the homes will look inside. Image: Eastacre/Savills
A view of the carport from the inside. Image: Eastacre/Savills

The Oaks

Address: The Oaks, Balone, St Andrews

Price: Offers over £1,450,000

Home with swimming pool and first-floor terrace for sale near St Andrews.
Home with swimming pool and first-floor terrace for sale near St Andrews. Image: Rettie

The Oaks is a luxury four-bedroom property near Craigtoun Meadows on the outskirts of St Andrews.

The home features an indoor swimming pool, four bedrooms, five bathrooms and a roof terrace.

It also has a marble-floored entrance hall and a large atrium that floods the hall with natural light.

The Oaks also boasts a built-in wine cooler in an open plan kitchen, dining and family room.

Meanwhile, the pool is in a glamorous spa and leisure suite, which also hosts a Jacuzzi, steam room and sauna.

The swimming pool and Jacuzzi. Image: Rettie
The south-facing roof terrace. Image: Rettie
The marble hall. Image: Rettie

Orchard Row

Address: Orchard Row, Abbey Park Avenue, St Andrews

Price: Offers over £1,100,000

7 Orchard Row is on the market. Image: Savills

This five-bedroom property is part of a terrace of houses which was built in 2015 and is near St Andrews harbour.

The home on Orchard Row features a German drinking kitchen with direct access to a garden and a double garage.

It also hosts a first-floor lounge benefiting from three windows that are all south-facing.

There are also three contemporary shower rooms.

Orchard Row has a patio and a garden. Image: Savills
One of the bedrooms. Image: Savills
The sitting room. Image: Savills

Vine Cottage

Address: South Street, St Andrews

Price: £1,000,000

Vine Cottage in St Andrews. Image: Thorntons

Vine Cottage is nestled in St Andrews town centre and is a traditional three-bedroom property with a modern interior.

The South Street property includes a sunroom accessible through a decorative archway and a living room complemented by a stained-glass window.

Highlights of the gardens include a golf net and a practice area.

The front garden has been professionally landscaped.

Vine Cottage is nestled in the centre of St Andrews. Image: Thorntons
The cottage has landscaped gardens. Image: Thorntons
There is a feature fireplace. Image: Thorntons

