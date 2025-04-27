Inside 7 St Andrews homes on the market for £1 million or more

St Andrews is known wordwide for its famous golf courses and scenic beaches.

However, it is also popular with prospective homeowners looking to live in luxury.

According to Rightmove, at least seven homes in the Fife town are on the market for £1 million.

The Courier has taken a look at seven seven-figure properties currently on the market in St Andrews.

Swilcan Townhouse

Address: Fairways, The Links, St Andrews

Price: Offers over £7,250,000

Swilcan Townhouse will overlook the famous bridge at the St Andrews Old Course and is one of four properties to be built as part of the Fairways development.

It will showcase views of the first and 18th holes, with construction likely to be completed in September 2026.

The sale is being led by Knight Frank, which describes the property as an “exquisite three-storey townhouse, seamlessly blending contemporary luxury with the historic charm of its surroundings.”

Swilcan Townhouse’s top floor also offers panoramic views.

19 Hamilton Grand

Address: Hamilton Grand, 21 Golf Place, St Andrews

Price: Offers over £2,650,000

This luxury fourth-floor apartment is located in the famous red sandstone Hamilton Grand building.

It has been a backdrop to some of the most famous moments in golf.

New owners of apartment number 19 will gain exclusive access to a private lounge, a roof terrace and a 24-hour butler service.

There is also a private residents’ lounge with a bay window in the building, which Savills says boasts “luxurious grandeur”.

The apartment features a Kohler kitchen, two bedrooms and an en-suite bathroom hosting a bath with jacuzzi jets.

Rathelpie

Address: Kennedy Gardens, St Andrews

Price: Offers over £2 million

Rathelpie is a former manse home with five bedrooms.

The property is near St Andrews’ famous golf courses and the town centre.

It has retained distinctive features such as decorative cornices, tiled floors, fireplaces and window shutters.

A ground-floor flat comes with Rathelpie and the property boasts a 0.36-acre walled garden.

Balfour Place

Address: Balfour Place, St Andrews

Price: Offers over £1,750,000

These three stylish Balfour Place properties will be located near East Sands Beach and are being sold individually.

They will be set within the old walls surrounding St Andrews Cathedral, with construction expected to be complete in June 2026.

Owners of the homes will all have access to their own parking space, a carport, a south-facing balcony and a rear terrace.

Bedrooms will be on the ground floor, with an upper floor open-plan living area featuring a 65-inch mounted television and ceiling-mounted speakers.

The Oaks

Address: The Oaks, Balone, St Andrews

Price: Offers over £1,450,000

The Oaks is a luxury four-bedroom property near Craigtoun Meadows on the outskirts of St Andrews.

The home features an indoor swimming pool, four bedrooms, five bathrooms and a roof terrace.

It also has a marble-floored entrance hall and a large atrium that floods the hall with natural light.

The Oaks also boasts a built-in wine cooler in an open plan kitchen, dining and family room.

Meanwhile, the pool is in a glamorous spa and leisure suite, which also hosts a Jacuzzi, steam room and sauna.

Orchard Row

Address: Orchard Row, Abbey Park Avenue, St Andrews

Price: Offers over £1,100,000

This five-bedroom property is part of a terrace of houses which was built in 2015 and is near St Andrews harbour.

The home on Orchard Row features a German drinking kitchen with direct access to a garden and a double garage.

It also hosts a first-floor lounge benefiting from three windows that are all south-facing.

There are also three contemporary shower rooms.

Vine Cottage

Address: South Street, St Andrews

Price: £1,000,000

Vine Cottage is nestled in St Andrews town centre and is a traditional three-bedroom property with a modern interior.

The South Street property includes a sunroom accessible through a decorative archway and a living room complemented by a stained-glass window.

Highlights of the gardens include a golf net and a practice area.

The front garden has been professionally landscaped.