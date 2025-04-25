Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

£50k former telephone exchange overlooking Loch Tay is ‘amazing lifestyle opportunity’

The building on the border of Stirlingshire and Perthshire, which could be converted into accommodation, is going to auction today (Friday).

By Ellidh Aitken
The property overlooks Loch Tay. Image: Future Property Auctions
The property overlooks Loch Tay. Image: Future Property Auctions

A former telephone exchange overlooking Loch Tay, said to offer an “amazing lifestyle opportunity”, is being sold at auction.

The building is located off the A827, one mile from Ardeonaig between Kenmore and Killin – on the border between Stirlingshire and Perthshire – and has incredible views of Loch Tay and Ben Lawers.

The decommissioned telephone exchange is going under the hammer today (Friday) with a guide price of £49,500.

Future Property Auctions says the building could be turned into the “perfect rural getaway” or a holiday let.

The single-storey property measures 8.72m by 2.30m and includes surrounding enclosed land.

The building overlooks Loch Tay. Image: Future Property Auctions
The former telephone exchange is in a rural location. Image: Future Property Auctions
The sale includes the building and the surrounding enclosed land. Image: Future Property Auctions
The property is a disused telephone exchange. Image: Future Property Auctions
The building could be used as a holiday home or short-term let. Image: Future Property Auctions
The property sits between Killin and Kenmore. Image: Future Property Auctions
Inside the former telephone exchange. Image: Future Property Auctions
The building could be converted. Image: Future Property Auctions

The listing says: “Extremely rare to market investment, development opportunity.

“Potential redevelopment into holiday home or holiday let.

“High demand area for Airbnb short-term lets (subject to appropriate consents) through all four seasons.

“Further option includes redevelopment into glamping pod, log cabin or the like.”

Offers must be submitted by noon today (Friday) through the Future Property Auctions website.

Elsewhere, Dundee’s “cheapest” four-bedroom house has been sold after going under  e  hammer earlier this week.

More from Property

CR0052954, Mark Asquith, Dundee. Camperdown Zoo Easter Event Gallery Bears with Easter Eggs Macaques on a egg hunt Lots of people enjoying the day, faces etc Familes encouraged to picnic on the lawn, roll eggs etc. Picture Shows, the bears break into their easter treats, Camperdown Zoo, Camperdown, Dundee, 20th April 2025. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Chance to live inside Dundee's Camperdown Park - with bears and anteaters for neighbours
The four-bedroom home on Whitefauld Road, Dundee, went to auction. Image: Auction House Scotland
'Dundee's cheapest' 4-bedroom house sold after going under hammer
Heathcote Road, Crieff.
Flat in converted Crieff church with beautiful original arched windows for sale
Rathelpie on Kennedy Gardens in St Andrews
£2 million former St Andrews manse for sale
Balintuim looks across Loch Tummel. Image: Savills.
Is this hillside home above Loch Tummel the ultimate Highland Perthshire hideaway?
Thatched Cottage for sale near Dundee
Charming thatched-roof cottage near Dundee with stunning modern interior for sale
4
The block of flats in St Andrews. Image: Allied Surveyors Scotland
3 St Andrews flats offering renovation project for sale
The apartment is inside Pitreavie Castle. Image: Morgan Law
Chance to live in Dunfermline castle on estate once owned by Robert the Bruce
Belvedere House in Glenfarg.
Kinross-shire castle-style home has another £90k cut from asking price
Woodend is in the Craigmill area near Stirling.
Huge 6-bedroom Stirling country home with outdoor TV area and views of Wallace Monument…

Conversation