A former telephone exchange overlooking Loch Tay, said to offer an “amazing lifestyle opportunity”, is being sold at auction.

The building is located off the A827, one mile from Ardeonaig between Kenmore and Killin – on the border between Stirlingshire and Perthshire – and has incredible views of Loch Tay and Ben Lawers.

The decommissioned telephone exchange is going under the hammer today (Friday) with a guide price of £49,500.

Future Property Auctions says the building could be turned into the “perfect rural getaway” or a holiday let.

The single-storey property measures 8.72m by 2.30m and includes surrounding enclosed land.

The listing says: “Extremely rare to market investment, development opportunity.

“Potential redevelopment into holiday home or holiday let.

“High demand area for Airbnb short-term lets (subject to appropriate consents) through all four seasons.

“Further option includes redevelopment into glamping pod, log cabin or the like.”

Offers must be submitted by noon today (Friday) through the Future Property Auctions website.

Elsewhere, Dundee’s “cheapest” four-bedroom house has been sold after going under e hammer earlier this week.