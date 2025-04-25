Property £50k former telephone exchange overlooking Loch Tay is ‘amazing lifestyle opportunity’ The building on the border of Stirlingshire and Perthshire, which could be converted into accommodation, is going to auction today (Friday). By Ellidh Aitken April 25 2025, 9:18am April 25 2025, 9:18am Share £50k former telephone exchange overlooking Loch Tay is ‘amazing lifestyle opportunity’ Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/5229392/telephone-exchange-loch-tay-auction/ Copy Link 0 comment The property overlooks Loch Tay. Image: Future Property Auctions A former telephone exchange overlooking Loch Tay, said to offer an “amazing lifestyle opportunity”, is being sold at auction. The building is located off the A827, one mile from Ardeonaig between Kenmore and Killin – on the border between Stirlingshire and Perthshire – and has incredible views of Loch Tay and Ben Lawers. The decommissioned telephone exchange is going under the hammer today (Friday) with a guide price of £49,500. Future Property Auctions says the building could be turned into the “perfect rural getaway” or a holiday let. The single-storey property measures 8.72m by 2.30m and includes surrounding enclosed land. The building overlooks Loch Tay. Image: Future Property Auctions The former telephone exchange is in a rural location. Image: Future Property Auctions The sale includes the building and the surrounding enclosed land. Image: Future Property Auctions The property is a disused telephone exchange. Image: Future Property Auctions The building could be used as a holiday home or short-term let. Image: Future Property Auctions The property sits between Killin and Kenmore. Image: Future Property Auctions Inside the former telephone exchange. Image: Future Property Auctions The building could be converted. Image: Future Property Auctions The listing says: “Extremely rare to market investment, development opportunity. “Potential redevelopment into holiday home or holiday let. “High demand area for Airbnb short-term lets (subject to appropriate consents) through all four seasons. “Further option includes redevelopment into glamping pod, log cabin or the like.” Offers must be submitted by noon today (Friday) through the Future Property Auctions website. Elsewhere, Dundee’s “cheapest” four-bedroom house has been sold after going under e hammer earlier this week.
