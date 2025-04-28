Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Huge family home in ‘one of Dunblane’s most prestigious addresses’ for sale

Dunsinnan, on St Margarets Drive, includes five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

By Ben MacDonald
Dunblane home Dunsinnan is up for sale
The house sits on the prestigious St Margarets Drive. Image: Halliday Homes

A five-bedroom family home on one of Dunblane’s most prestigious addresses has gone up for sale.

Dunsinnan, on St Margarets Drive, was built in 2010 and sits close to the town’s railway station.

On entrance, to the left of the reception hall is the lounge, with a log burning stove – set within a windowed nook – a real feature of the room.

A bright family room sits at the back of the ground floor, which is open-plan to the kitchen and also allows access to the playroom.

The house sits on one of Dunblane’s most prestigious streets. Image: Halliday Homes
The entrance hallway. Image: Halliday Homes
The lounge. Image: Halliday Homes
The log-burning stove is a main feature. Image: Halliday Homes
The family room. Image: Halliday Homes
Open-plan access into the kitchen. Image: Halliday Homes

The playroom can be utilised in several ways and has glazed French doors opening to the patio.

Next to the family room is the kitchen with a dining suite, large sliding patio door and an island featuring a wine fridge.

A utility room, study and shower room can also be found on this level.

Some of the rooms on the ground floor also benefit from underfloor heating.

The playroom. Image: Halliday Homes
The kitchen. Image: Halliday Homes
The large island can be used as a breakfast bar. Image: Halliday Homes
The dining suite. Image: Halliday Homes

The upper hallway includes doors that lead to a private upper terrace.

The master bedroom contains an en-suite bathroom with a freestanding bath and shower, and a dressing room.

Two further bedrooms feature en-suite facilities, with the other two bedrooms sharing a shower room. The family bathroom sits next to the master bedroom.

The upper hallway. Image: Halliday Homes
The master bedroom. Image: Halliday Homes
Windows in the room allow natural light to shine in. Image: Halliday Homes
The master en-suite has a bath and shower. Image: Halliday Homes
The master en-suite. Image: Halliday Homes
The freestanding bath enables relaxation. Image: Halliday Homes
The second bedroom. Image: Halliday Homes
The second bedroom’s en-suite. Image: Halliday Homes
The en-suite has two sinks. Image: Halliday Homes
The back garden. Image: Halliday Homes
The garden is bordered with mature trees. Image: Halliday Homes
An aerial view. Image: Halliday Homes

The house is accessed by electric gates into a paved driveway, giving access to the double garage.

The garden is bound by stone wall, with the large back garden bordered with mature trees and with a feature paved patio.

CCTV cameras are installed to cover the external area.

The property is being marketed by Halliday Homes for offers over £1.25 million.

A six-bedroom home with outdoor TV area and views of the Wallace Monument is also up for sale.

