Chance to live inside Dundee’s Camperdown Park – with bears and anteaters for neighbours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Chance to live inside Dundee’s Camperdown Park – with bears and anteaters for neighbours

A three-bedroom house next to Camperdown Wildlife Centre is for sale.

By Ben MacDonald
A bear at Camperdown Wildlife Centre, pictured at Easter. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
A bear at Camperdown Wildlife Centre, pictured at Easter. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A rare chance to live inside Camperdown Park in Dundee is up for grabs after a house in the greenspace went on the market.

The three-bedroom home next to Camperdown Wildlife Centre is one of a small number of houses within the publicly owned park.

The semi-detached home, called Beech Villa, sits on the northern edge of the wildlife centre, near its entrance, but is separate from the zoo.

It means the occupants will have dozens of animals, including European brown bears, macaques and anteaters, for neighbours.

The ground floor is comprised of just two rooms – the open-plan lounge and dining room, and the kitchen.

The long lounge offers plenty of space and benefits from dual aspect windows and an electric fireplace.

House inside Camperdown Park for sale
Beech Villa in Camperdown Park is for sale. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
The front of the house. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
The long living room. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
The kitchen. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
The master bedroom. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
The second bedroom. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate

The kitchen comes with ample storage and access to the garden.

Upstairs, there are three bedrooms – two doubles and a single – along with a family shower room with a wet wall.

The property benefits from gas central heating and double glazing throughout.

To the side of the house is a mono-block driveway which provides parking for two cars.

The back garden is mainly lawn but has a small patio for a seating area, along with a wooden shed.

The third bedroom. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
The shower room. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
The back garden. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
The house is surrounded by trees. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
Space to entertain family and friends. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
Parking space next to the house. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate

Trees surrounding the house provide privacy from visitors.

As well as the wildlife centre, the house is a stone’s throw from the large adventure playpark in Camperdown, as well as the other vast green spaces the park has to offer.

Camperdown Leisure Park is also a short drive away, near the entrance.

The Camperdown Park house is being marketed by Rosie Fraser Real Estate for offers over £200,000.

Elsewhere in the city, a four-bedroom home has sold for £22,000 below its value after going to auction.

More from Property

A bear at Camperdown Wildlife Centre, pictured at Easter. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
£50k former telephone exchange overlooking Loch Tay is 'amazing lifestyle opportunity'
A bear at Camperdown Wildlife Centre, pictured at Easter. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
'Dundee's cheapest' 4-bedroom house sold after going under hammer
Heathcote Road, Crieff.
Flat in converted Crieff church with beautiful original arched windows for sale
Rathelpie on Kennedy Gardens in St Andrews
£2 million former St Andrews manse for sale
A bear at Camperdown Wildlife Centre, pictured at Easter. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Is this hillside home above Loch Tummel the ultimate Highland Perthshire hideaway?
Thatched Cottage for sale near Dundee
Charming thatched-roof cottage near Dundee with stunning modern interior for sale
4
A bear at Camperdown Wildlife Centre, pictured at Easter. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
3 St Andrews flats offering renovation project for sale
A bear at Camperdown Wildlife Centre, pictured at Easter. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Chance to live in Dunfermline castle on estate once owned by Robert the Bruce
Belvedere House in Glenfarg.
Kinross-shire castle-style home has another £90k cut from asking price
Woodend is in the Craigmill area near Stirling.
Huge 6-bedroom Stirling country home with outdoor TV area and views of Wallace Monument…

Conversation