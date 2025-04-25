Chance to live inside Dundee’s Camperdown Park – with bears and anteaters for neighbours

A rare chance to live inside Camperdown Park in Dundee is up for grabs after a house in the greenspace went on the market.

The three-bedroom home next to Camperdown Wildlife Centre is one of a small number of houses within the publicly owned park.

The semi-detached home, called Beech Villa, sits on the northern edge of the wildlife centre, near its entrance, but is separate from the zoo.

It means the occupants will have dozens of animals, including European brown bears, macaques and anteaters, for neighbours.

The ground floor is comprised of just two rooms – the open-plan lounge and dining room, and the kitchen.

The long lounge offers plenty of space and benefits from dual aspect windows and an electric fireplace.

The kitchen comes with ample storage and access to the garden.

Upstairs, there are three bedrooms – two doubles and a single – along with a family shower room with a wet wall.

The property benefits from gas central heating and double glazing throughout.

To the side of the house is a mono-block driveway which provides parking for two cars.

The back garden is mainly lawn but has a small patio for a seating area, along with a wooden shed.

Trees surrounding the house provide privacy from visitors.

As well as the wildlife centre, the house is a stone’s throw from the large adventure playpark in Camperdown, as well as the other vast green spaces the park has to offer.

Camperdown Leisure Park is also a short drive away, near the entrance.

The Camperdown Park house is being marketed by Rosie Fraser Real Estate for offers over £200,000.

