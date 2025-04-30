Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
3 holiday lets overlooking picturesque Fife harbour for sale

The homes in Pittenweem, in the East Neuk, are on the market for £795,000.

By Ethan Claridge
The holiday lets on East Shore in Pittenweem. Image: Rettie
The holiday lets on East Shore in Pittenweem. Image: Rettie

Three holiday lets overlooking a picturesque Fife harbour have gone up for sale.

The homes in Pittenweem, in the East Neuk, are on the market for £795,000.

The holiday lets, set inside a former bakery, are being sold as a bundle, offering an investment opportunity.

Collectively, the properties consist of eight bedrooms, seven bathrooms and a walled communal garden.

The largest holiday rental is split over three floors and is perfect for a large family with four bedrooms and two modern en-suite bathrooms.

This property, set in a former bakery, also has a kitchen stocked with modern appliances, a dining room and a separate living room.

The front of the building. Image: Rettie
The property has beautiful views over Pittenweem harbour. Image: Rettie
Some of the bedrooms also come with harbour views. Image: Rettie
The properties are used as holiday lets. Image: Rettie
A kitchen in one of the homes. Image: Rettie
A dining area. Image: Rettie

The other two properties are accessed through a private pend at the rear of the main building.

The second holiday rental offers one en-suite bedroom on the first floor, with a modern open-plan kitchen and living room combination and stairs leading to the second floor.

The second floor has two further en-suite bedrooms.

The smallest of the three holiday rentals offers a large kitchen, dining and living room combination on the first floor.

There is also a private toilet and a spiral staircase to the second floor, where there is a bedroom with a modern en-suite and bath, along with ample storage in the eaves.

A living room. Image: Rettie
A large living and dining space. Image: Rettie
Another one of the bedrooms. Image: Rettie
There are eight bedrooms across the three homes. Image: Rettie
Another combined living and kitchen space. Image: Rettie
A modern bathroom. Image: Rettie
The shared garden area. Image: Rettie

Pittenweem is just along the road from the other historic fishing villages of Anstruther and Crail, along with many beautiful beaches and iconic golf courses.

The East Shore holiday lets are being marketed for sale through Rettie.

Further up the coast, The Courier has taken a look inside seven St Andrews properties that are on the market for £1 million or more.

