Three holiday lets overlooking a picturesque Fife harbour have gone up for sale.

The homes in Pittenweem, in the East Neuk, are on the market for £795,000.

The holiday lets, set inside a former bakery, are being sold as a bundle, offering an investment opportunity.

Collectively, the properties consist of eight bedrooms, seven bathrooms and a walled communal garden.

The largest holiday rental is split over three floors and is perfect for a large family with four bedrooms and two modern en-suite bathrooms.

This property, set in a former bakery, also has a kitchen stocked with modern appliances, a dining room and a separate living room.

The other two properties are accessed through a private pend at the rear of the main building.

The second holiday rental offers one en-suite bedroom on the first floor, with a modern open-plan kitchen and living room combination and stairs leading to the second floor.

The second floor has two further en-suite bedrooms.

The smallest of the three holiday rentals offers a large kitchen, dining and living room combination on the first floor.

There is also a private toilet and a spiral staircase to the second floor, where there is a bedroom with a modern en-suite and bath, along with ample storage in the eaves.

Pittenweem is just along the road from the other historic fishing villages of Anstruther and Crail, along with many beautiful beaches and iconic golf courses.

The East Shore holiday lets are being marketed for sale through Rettie.

