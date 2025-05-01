Historic Dundee city centre building home to Brewdog pub and function suite for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Historic Dundee city centre building home to Brewdog pub and function suite for sale

The A-listed building was once the headquarters of Dundee Chamber of Commerce.

By Neil Henderson
The former Dundee Chamber of Commerce building in Dundee.
The former Dundee Chamber of Commerce building in Dundee. Image: Graham and Sibbald

A historic Dundee city centre building home to a pub and a function suite has been put up for sale.

The ornate, A-listed building was once the headquarters of Dundee Chamber of Commerce.

It features a stone-built tower and is one of the city’s most recognisable properties.

The building, which sits on Panmure Street on the northern side of Albert Square, was designed by architect David Bryce and completed in 1855.

It was granted listed status in 1965.

Today, it is the home of several longstanding commercial tenants – the Brewdog pub and Rape Crisis Scotland on the ground floor, the Chambers East function venue on the first floor and Just Ventures Ltd on the second.

Former Dundee Chamber of Commerce building has annual income of £74k

The tenants have leases of various lengths, generating a total annual income for the owner of £74,000.

There is also an income-generating communications mast on the roof of the building.

The original building has been extended to the back, while there is a car park with space for six vehicles accessed via a lane at the rear.

Property agent Graham and Sibbald, which is handling the sale, describes the building as a “multi-let investment opportunity” for potential buyers.

The property is on the market for offers over £650,000.

The Courier has approached Graham and Sibbald for more details on the impact of the sale on the tenants.

Elsewhere, we have rounded up the latest high street news involving pubs, restaurants, shops and hotels from across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

More from Property

David Dines and Suzanne Tyler outside Coastal View. Image: BBC.
Stunning East Neuk bungalow in the running to be Scotland's Home of the Year
To go with story by Finn Nixon. Three holiday lets overlooking picturesque Fife harbour for sale Picture shows; Pittenweem harbour. . Pittenweem, Anstruther . Supplied by Rettie Date; Unknown
3 holiday lets overlooking picturesque Fife harbour for sale
Ewan Petrie bought his Broughty Ferry house in 2024. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
First time buyer Ewan compromised on his Broughty Ferry home - but his year-long…
4
Dunblane home Dunsinnan is up for sale
Huge family home in 'one of Dunblane's most prestigious addresses' for sale
An apartment located on the fourth floor of the Hamilton Grand building in St Andrews is for sale.
Inside 7 St Andrews homes on the market for £1 million or more
Custom House in Dundee. Image: Gayle Ritchie/DC Thomson
6 historic Dundee buildings that are up for sale
CR0052954, Mark Asquith, Dundee. Camperdown Zoo Easter Event Gallery Bears with Easter Eggs Macaques on a egg hunt Lots of people enjoying the day, faces etc Familes encouraged to picnic on the lawn, roll eggs etc. Picture Shows, the bears break into their easter treats, Camperdown Zoo, Camperdown, Dundee, 20th April 2025. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Chance to live inside Dundee's Camperdown Park - with bears and anteaters for neighbours
The property overlooks Loch Tay. Image: Future Property Auctions
£50k former telephone exchange overlooking Loch Tay is 'amazing lifestyle opportunity'
2
The four-bedroom home on Whitefauld Road, Dundee, went to auction. Image: Auction House Scotland
'Dundee's cheapest' 4-bedroom house sold after going under hammer
Heathcote Road, Crieff.
Flat in converted Crieff church with beautiful original arched windows for sale

Conversation