Historic Dundee city centre building home to Brewdog pub and function suite for sale

A historic Dundee city centre building home to a pub and a function suite has been put up for sale.

The ornate, A-listed building was once the headquarters of Dundee Chamber of Commerce.

It features a stone-built tower and is one of the city’s most recognisable properties.

The building, which sits on Panmure Street on the northern side of Albert Square, was designed by architect David Bryce and completed in 1855.

It was granted listed status in 1965.

Today, it is the home of several longstanding commercial tenants – the Brewdog pub and Rape Crisis Scotland on the ground floor, the Chambers East function venue on the first floor and Just Ventures Ltd on the second.

Former Dundee Chamber of Commerce building has annual income of £74k

The tenants have leases of various lengths, generating a total annual income for the owner of £74,000.

There is also an income-generating communications mast on the roof of the building.

The original building has been extended to the back, while there is a car park with space for six vehicles accessed via a lane at the rear.

Property agent Graham and Sibbald, which is handling the sale, describes the building as a “multi-let investment opportunity” for potential buyers.

The property is on the market for offers over £650,000.

The Courier has approached Graham and Sibbald for more details on the impact of the sale on the tenants.

