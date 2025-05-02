Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Georgian home near Arbroath coast on the market for under £2m

Included in the price is a five-bedroom farmhouse positioned behind the six-bedroom property.

By Ben MacDonald
West Newton House
West Newton House is up for sale. Image: Savills

A six-bedroom Georgian home and five-bedroom farmhouse off the Arbroath coast are on the market for under £2 million.

West Newton House is flanked by woodlands with a gravelled driveway leading to the house.

On either side of the hallway is the drawing room and sitting room, both with period features.

The sitting room has a newly installed wood burning stove and the drawing room has double doors to a patio area with outdoor seating.

The kitchen is equipped with an array of fitted wall and floor units. Behind it is a pantry, wine cellar and boot room.

Entrance hallway. Image: Savills
Sitting room. Image: Savills

Upstairs, the main bedroom has a dressing room and en-suite bathroom.

There are three additional bedrooms and a WC completing the first floor.

The second floor has a further bedroom/store room and bathroom.

The garden is arranged in quadrants with a rose bed at its centre.

There is a timber summerhouse and patio area, perfect for outdoor entertaining.

The garden also includes two greenhouses and a potting shed.

The garden is split into quadrants. Image: Savills
Several plants surround the garden area. Image: Savills
The area has plenty of space. Image: Savills
The garden is bordered by walls. Image: Savills
The garden acts as an accessway to the farmhouse. Image: Savills

The farmhouse was refurbished by the current owners in 2014 and has been used as a successful holiday rental.

The ground floor has a kitchen/dining room, sitting room, utility room and an old maid’s bedroom, which can be used as office space.

Upstairs, the first floor includes the main bedroom, which comes with an en-suite shower room. There are three further bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The farmhouse is included in the price. Image: Savills
The farmhouse. Image: Savills
The farmhouse’s sitting room. Image: Savills
The farmhouse’s kitchen. Image: Savills
An aerial shot of the farmhouse. Image: Savills

Along from the main house lies a number of outbuildings, including a former coach house which provides a double garage with tack room and hay store.

Nearby lies a small stable block divided into a loose box, feed room and separate workshops.

At the entrance of house is a pair of B-listed gate lodges, both coming with kitchen, sitting room, bedroom and bathroom.

Outside, they have small gardens and space for car parking.

Next to the farmhouse are farming buildings, offering potential for conversion to a number of alternative uses.

In addition there is also an outside ménage/schooling ring situated to the north west of the house.

Outbuildings. Image: Savills
Gate lodges. Image: Savills
Indoor arena. Image: Savills
Outdoor arena. Image: Savills
Surrounding farmland. Image: Savills
The houses are close to the Arbroath coast. Image: Savills

West Newton extends to about 102 acres of land, classified by the James Hutton Institute for soil research.

Both West Newton House and the farmhouse are being marketed by Savills for offers over £1.9 million.

The estate agents are also overseeing the sale of Lorraine Kelly’s former Broughty Ferry home, which is currently under offer.

Conversation