A six-bedroom Georgian home and five-bedroom farmhouse off the Arbroath coast are on the market for under £2 million.

West Newton House is flanked by woodlands with a gravelled driveway leading to the house.

On either side of the hallway is the drawing room and sitting room, both with period features.

The sitting room has a newly installed wood burning stove and the drawing room has double doors to a patio area with outdoor seating.

The kitchen is equipped with an array of fitted wall and floor units. Behind it is a pantry, wine cellar and boot room.

Upstairs, the main bedroom has a dressing room and en-suite bathroom.

There are three additional bedrooms and a WC completing the first floor.

The second floor has a further bedroom/store room and bathroom.

The garden is arranged in quadrants with a rose bed at its centre.

There is a timber summerhouse and patio area, perfect for outdoor entertaining.

The garden also includes two greenhouses and a potting shed.

The farmhouse was refurbished by the current owners in 2014 and has been used as a successful holiday rental.

The ground floor has a kitchen/dining room, sitting room, utility room and an old maid’s bedroom, which can be used as office space.

Upstairs, the first floor includes the main bedroom, which comes with an en-suite shower room. There are three further bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Along from the main house lies a number of outbuildings, including a former coach house which provides a double garage with tack room and hay store.

Nearby lies a small stable block divided into a loose box, feed room and separate workshops.

At the entrance of house is a pair of B-listed gate lodges, both coming with kitchen, sitting room, bedroom and bathroom.

Outside, they have small gardens and space for car parking.

Next to the farmhouse are farming buildings, offering potential for conversion to a number of alternative uses.

In addition there is also an outside ménage/schooling ring situated to the north west of the house.

West Newton extends to about 102 acres of land, classified by the James Hutton Institute for soil research.

Both West Newton House and the farmhouse are being marketed by Savills for offers over £1.9 million.

The estate agents are also overseeing the sale of Lorraine Kelly’s former Broughty Ferry home, which is currently under offer.