Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Dundee doctor Anna transforms five-bedroom townhouse with inspiration from the Scilly Isles

Anna Johnston has spent five years renovating the five-bedroom house on Beechwood Terrace, which is now on the market for offers over £460,000.

Anna Johnston at her Dundee house. Image: Kim / DC Thomson
Anna Johnston at her Dundee house. Image: Kim / DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

“The house gets such amazing light. And I think light is the number one thing to look for in a property. It totally changes the feel of a house.”

Anna Johnston is recalling the moment she viewed her five-bedroom townhouse in 2019.

A student at Dundee University at the time, she had been tasked with finding a suitable renovation opportunity in the city on behalf of her Northern Ireland-based dad and his cousin, who have various property projects together.

The Beechwood Terrace property. Image: Thorntons

Interested in the up-and-coming nature of Dundee (this was one year after the V&A opened) the business partners saw a promising investment opportunity.

While they would finance the project, medicine student Anna would lead on the renovation, design, and decor choices. She would also be the one calling it home.

And with that beautiful light – as well as “lovely old features” including cornicing, an original fireplace, tall windows and high ceilings – the mid-terrace house on Beechwood Terrace was perfect.

Anna bought her kitchen from Howdens. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

But the house, which they bought for £250,000 in September of that year, needed a lot of work.

“It was very outdated,” says Anna, who is now a doctor at Ninewells Hospital.

“It probably hadn’t seen a lick of paint in about 40 years.”

She has spent the past five years restoring it to its former glory, increasing its value by more than £200,000.

It is now on the market with Thorntons for offers over £460,000.

The dining room. Image: Thorntons

After a few false starts thanks to Covid, a construction team was brought in towards the end of 2020, and the house was stripped back, replastered and painted.

A wall was also knocked down between the kitchen and dining room to create an open plan space.

Anna, who had had plenty of time to brainstorm decor ideas thanks to the cancellation of her university exams, moved in.

“The house was liveable, but not finished at that stage, and then I have finished it off as I’ve lived in it,” she says.

Where did Anna take her inspiration from?

Anna was keen to preserve as many of the original features as possible, while cleaning them up to give the house a “fresh feel”.

“In the master bedroom, there is a beautiful marble fireplace, but it had been covered over with a cream, shiny wallpaper,” she says.

“When we came into the house, I literally just peeled off a layer of the wallpaper and was like, ‘Oh my goodness, it’s this gorgeous mantlepiece'”.

The living room. Image: Thorntons

She built a folder on her phone full of ideas from Instagram, showrooms and interior design shops.

A visit to Tresco in the Scilly Isles gave her more ideas.

“The house we were staying in had these gorgeous bookshelves and lovely utility room spaces, little details and furnishings.

“I remember going around taking photos and all the light fixtures and just saving all those up, so that whenever I came to pick light fixtures, for example, I just went back into that folder and was like, ‘Oh yeah, that worked really well'”.

Where Anna bought kitchen and bathrooms from

While her sophisticated navy and cream kitchen was bought from Howdens, she selected her three bathrooms from Belfast-based shop Soaks Bathrooms, who delivered the suites to Dundee.

In keeping with the rest of the house, Anna wanted classic bathrooms with a modern twist.

“I went into the Soaks showroom and had quite a lot of fun picking out the different styles and things, and then they mocked up a really useful image of what that would look like,” she says.

The bathroom is from Soaks Bathrooms in Northern Ireland. Image: Thorntons

“It was really good going in and sitting down with someone who knows their stuff and getting a bit of help with layout, but also having a good idea before I went in what design I liked,” she says.

In the downstairs loo, Anna opted for beautiful blue Victorian-style tiles with a matching vanity unit.

In the main bathroom upstairs, she chose white marble tiles and a pale green vanity unit. “With that being such a lovely light bathroom, I wanted to keep it really light,” she says.

Furniture in Dundee home is a ‘mix of old and new’

When it came to furniture, Anna went for a mix of old and new.

Antique finds include the chandeliers and dining table chairs in the kitchen dining room, as well as the partners desk in the office.

Meanwhile, much of the artwork and the cast iron radiators throughout the house were bought at auctions in Northern Ireland.

She contrasted these pieces with newer items, including beds and dressing tables from IKEA, sofas from M&S and lamps from Pooky.

The partners desk is antique. Image: Thorntons

“I like things to be a little bit mix and match, as opposed to everything matching perfectly.”

This is a trend that continued with the colour scheme.

“The living room used to be more grey, and then my mum was like, ‘I think you need a bit more colour in here’.

“So that’s when I brought in the green lamps and the rug and things like that, just to try and make it a bit more interesting.”

Anna preserved the original fireplace in the master bedroom. Image: Thorntons

Anna says she will miss the house, but after nine years in Dundee, she is ready to go home.

She says: “I’ve been so happy here, and I love this house.

“But I think the draw to Northern Ireland is family, and that will always be the case.

“So I think now is a good a time as ever to leave.

“But definitely this house will be something I will be very, very sad to say goodbye to.”

More from Property

To go with story by Lucy Scarlett. - Picture shows; Bank of Scotland . Perth. Supplied by Shepherd Chartered Surveyors Date; Unknown
'Prime' Perth city centre building home to Bank of Scotland hits market for £1.4…
West Newton House
Georgian home near Arbroath coast on the market for under £2m
David Dines and Suzanne Tyler outside Coastal View. Image: BBC.
Stunning East Neuk bungalow in the running to be Scotland's Home of the Year
The former Dundee Chamber of Commerce building in Dundee.
Historic Dundee city centre building home to Brewdog pub and function suite for sale
To go with story by Finn Nixon. Three holiday lets overlooking picturesque Fife harbour for sale Picture shows; Pittenweem harbour. . Pittenweem, Anstruther . Supplied by Rettie Date; Unknown
3 holiday lets overlooking picturesque Fife harbour for sale
Ewan Petrie bought his Broughty Ferry house in 2024. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
First time buyer Ewan compromised on his Broughty Ferry home - but his year-long…
6
Dunblane home Dunsinnan is up for sale
Huge family home in 'one of Dunblane's most prestigious addresses' for sale
An apartment located on the fourth floor of the Hamilton Grand building in St Andrews is for sale.
Inside 7 St Andrews homes on the market for £1 million or more
Custom House in Dundee. Image: Gayle Ritchie/DC Thomson
6 historic Dundee buildings that are up for sale
CR0052954, Mark Asquith, Dundee. Camperdown Zoo Easter Event Gallery Bears with Easter Eggs Macaques on a egg hunt Lots of people enjoying the day, faces etc Familes encouraged to picnic on the lawn, roll eggs etc. Picture Shows, the bears break into their easter treats, Camperdown Zoo, Camperdown, Dundee, 20th April 2025. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Chance to live inside Dundee's Camperdown Park - with bears and anteaters for neighbours

Conversation