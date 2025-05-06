One of TripAdvisor’s top Crieff B&Bs for sale after owners announce closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
One of TripAdvisor’s top Crieff B&Bs for sale after owners announce closure

Owners Aileen and Nick Cowieson decided to shut Galvelbeg House after 'eight happy years'.

By Ethan Claridge & Stephen Eighteen
Galvelbeg House on Perth Road in Crieff
Galvelbeg House on Perth Road in Crieff. Image: Irving Geddes

A business rated one of Crieff’s top bed and breakfasts is for sale after the owners announced its closure.

Galvelbeg House, on Perth Road, is on the market for £640,000.

The eight-bedroom grand Victorian building boasts nearly 320 sqm of accommodation.

The property was, until last month, the Fir Tree Bed and Breakfast, which ran for eight years and held the top spot on TripAdvisor for guest houses in Crieff.

It closed its doors on April 21 after amassing more than 400 reviews on the holiday site and a rating of 4.9 stars out of 5.

The property is accessed through wooden gates on the side that lead onto a large gravel car park. Irving Geddes
It is TripAdvisor’s fifth-highest rated for value. Image: Irving Geddes

It is TripAdvisor’s fifth-highest rated for value out of 26 guest houses in the area.

Owners Aileen and Nick Cowieson posted on their website that they had decided to close the premises after “eight happy years”.

The Galvelbeg House self-catering apartment remains open and available to book until June 9.

Crieff B&B has period charm

The property is accessed through wooden gates on the side that lead onto a large gravel car park.

Full of period features, the house is finished externally in stone with a slate roof and has a well-maintained garden with steps down to a semi-circle of grass and shaded seating areas.

The sunroom on the ground floor. Image: Irving Geddes
The property has plenty of space to enjoy. Image: Irving Geddes
One of the bathrooms. Image: Irving Geddes
The modern fitted kitchen. Image: Irving Geddes
The property retains vintage details, including high ceilings. Image: Irving Geddes

Internally, the property retains vintage details including high ceilings, deep cornicing and ornate fireplaces.

The ground floor comprises a reception hallway, lounge, sunroom, dining room and a modern fitted kitchen.

The lower ground floor also has two double bedrooms, a laundry room and a shower room.

Galvelbeg House application to the council

Additionally, on the east side is a separate apartment, which has a private entrance and two en-suite double bedrooms with an open-plan dining room and kitchen.

The first floor has a stunning stained-glass window and five en-suite double bedrooms that lead off from a central landing.

Galvelbeg House has had the same owners for eight years. Image: Irving Geddes
The business closed in April. Image: Irving Geddes
The bed and breakfast is highly rated on TripAdvisor. Image: Irving Geddes
One of the eight bedrooms in the property. Image: Irving Geddes
Many of the rooms have en-suites. Image: Irving Geddes
The grand Victorian building boasts nearly 320 sqm of accommodation. Image: Irving Geddes

An application to change the status of the property from a non-domestic property to a residential building was submitted on April 11.

This lists no changes to the building and is submitted to meet requirements for potential future owners to occupy the house as a personal residence.

Galvelbeg House is being marketed by Irving Geddes.

Conversation