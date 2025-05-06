One of TripAdvisor’s top Crieff B&Bs for sale after owners announce closure

A business rated one of Crieff’s top bed and breakfasts is for sale after the owners announced its closure.

Galvelbeg House, on Perth Road, is on the market for £640,000.

The eight-bedroom grand Victorian building boasts nearly 320 sqm of accommodation.

The property was, until last month, the Fir Tree Bed and Breakfast, which ran for eight years and held the top spot on TripAdvisor for guest houses in Crieff.

It closed its doors on April 21 after amassing more than 400 reviews on the holiday site and a rating of 4.9 stars out of 5.

It is TripAdvisor’s fifth-highest rated for value out of 26 guest houses in the area.

Owners Aileen and Nick Cowieson posted on their website that they had decided to close the premises after “eight happy years”.

The Galvelbeg House self-catering apartment remains open and available to book until June 9.

Crieff B&B has period charm

The property is accessed through wooden gates on the side that lead onto a large gravel car park.

Full of period features, the house is finished externally in stone with a slate roof and has a well-maintained garden with steps down to a semi-circle of grass and shaded seating areas.

Internally, the property retains vintage details including high ceilings, deep cornicing and ornate fireplaces.

The ground floor comprises a reception hallway, lounge, sunroom, dining room and a modern fitted kitchen.

The lower ground floor also has two double bedrooms, a laundry room and a shower room.

Galvelbeg House application to the council

Additionally, on the east side is a separate apartment, which has a private entrance and two en-suite double bedrooms with an open-plan dining room and kitchen.

The first floor has a stunning stained-glass window and five en-suite double bedrooms that lead off from a central landing.

An application to change the status of the property from a non-domestic property to a residential building was submitted on April 11.

This lists no changes to the building and is submitted to meet requirements for potential future owners to occupy the house as a personal residence.

Galvelbeg House is being marketed by Irving Geddes.