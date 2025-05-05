‘Prime’ Perth city centre building home to Bank of Scotland hits market for £1.4 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

‘Prime’ Perth city centre building home to Bank of Scotland hits market for £1.4 million

The property on King Edward Street is spread over three storeys.

By Lucy Scarlett
The building on King Edward Street is home to the Bank of Scotland. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors
The building on King Edward Street is home to the Bank of Scotland. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors

A “prime” building in Perth city centre, home to the Bank of Scotland, has hit the market.

The property on the corner of King Edward Street and St John’s Place – opposite Perth Museum – is up for sale for £1.4 million.

The three-storey building spans nearly 9,000 sq ft and houses the bank across all three floors.

Bank of Scotland has occupied the property for 23 years and has a lease in place until 2029.

Bank of Scotland ground floor.
The ground-floor banking hall. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors
Banking bar.
Bank of Scotland has occupied the unit for 23 years. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors
Ground floor bank.
The building is located on the corner of Edward Street. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors

The bank is one of the biggest in the region and regularly trains staff from across the north-east.

On the ground floor is the main banking hall, offices and meeting rooms.

The first and second floors comprise customer service and training spaces.

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors, which is marketing the building for sale, describes it as a “highly prominent” and “prime” site.

Ground floor.
The ground floor spans 4,370 sq ft in total. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors
Office.
Office space. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors

It is being marketed for offers in excess of £1.4m.

The impact of any sale on the bank has not been confirmed.

Bank of Scotland’s parent company, Lloyds, has been approached for comment.

The Courier has rounded up the latest high street news from across Tayside, Fife and Stirling, including a £5 million refurb at a Perthshire hotel.

More from Property

The building on King Edward Street is home to the Bank of Scotland. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors
Dundee doctor Anna transforms five-bedroom townhouse with inspiration from the Scilly Isles
2
West Newton House
Georgian home near Arbroath coast on the market for under £2m
The building on King Edward Street is home to the Bank of Scotland. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors
Stunning East Neuk bungalow in the running to be Scotland's Home of the Year
The former Dundee Chamber of Commerce building in Dundee.
Historic Dundee city centre building home to Brewdog pub and function suite for sale
The building on King Edward Street is home to the Bank of Scotland. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors
3 holiday lets overlooking picturesque Fife harbour for sale
The building on King Edward Street is home to the Bank of Scotland. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors
First time buyer Ewan compromised on his Broughty Ferry home - but his year-long…
6
Dunblane home Dunsinnan is up for sale
Huge family home in 'one of Dunblane's most prestigious addresses' for sale
An apartment located on the fourth floor of the Hamilton Grand building in St Andrews is for sale.
Inside 7 St Andrews homes on the market for £1 million or more
The building on King Edward Street is home to the Bank of Scotland. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors
6 historic Dundee buildings that are up for sale
The building on King Edward Street is home to the Bank of Scotland. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors
Chance to live inside Dundee's Camperdown Park - with bears and anteaters for neighbours

Conversation