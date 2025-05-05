Property ‘Prime’ Perth city centre building home to Bank of Scotland hits market for £1.4 million The property on King Edward Street is spread over three storeys. By Lucy Scarlett May 5 2025, 8:58am May 5 2025, 8:58am Share ‘Prime’ Perth city centre building home to Bank of Scotland hits market for £1.4 million Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/5235182/perth-bank-of-scotland-building-for-sale/ Copy Link 0 comment The building on King Edward Street is home to the Bank of Scotland. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors A “prime” building in Perth city centre, home to the Bank of Scotland, has hit the market. The property on the corner of King Edward Street and St John’s Place – opposite Perth Museum – is up for sale for £1.4 million. The three-storey building spans nearly 9,000 sq ft and houses the bank across all three floors. Bank of Scotland has occupied the property for 23 years and has a lease in place until 2029. The ground-floor banking hall. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors Bank of Scotland has occupied the unit for 23 years. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors The building is located on the corner of Edward Street. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors The bank is one of the biggest in the region and regularly trains staff from across the north-east. On the ground floor is the main banking hall, offices and meeting rooms. The first and second floors comprise customer service and training spaces. Shepherd Chartered Surveyors, which is marketing the building for sale, describes it as a “highly prominent” and “prime” site. The ground floor spans 4,370 sq ft in total. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors Office space. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors It is being marketed for offers in excess of £1.4m. The impact of any sale on the bank has not been confirmed. Bank of Scotland’s parent company, Lloyds, has been approached for comment. The Courier has rounded up the latest high street news from across Tayside, Fife and Stirling, including a £5 million refurb at a Perthshire hotel.
