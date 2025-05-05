‘Prime’ Perth city centre building home to Bank of Scotland hits market for £1.4 million

A “prime” building in Perth city centre, home to the Bank of Scotland, has hit the market.

The property on the corner of King Edward Street and St John’s Place – opposite Perth Museum – is up for sale for £1.4 million.

The three-storey building spans nearly 9,000 sq ft and houses the bank across all three floors.

Bank of Scotland has occupied the property for 23 years and has a lease in place until 2029.

The bank is one of the biggest in the region and regularly trains staff from across the north-east.

On the ground floor is the main banking hall, offices and meeting rooms.

The first and second floors comprise customer service and training spaces.

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors, which is marketing the building for sale, describes it as a “highly prominent” and “prime” site.

It is being marketed for offers in excess of £1.4m.

The impact of any sale on the bank has not been confirmed.

Bank of Scotland’s parent company, Lloyds, has been approached for comment.

