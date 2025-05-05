Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Stirlingshire home viewed by Kaye Adams on Escape to the Country has £25k price cut

Dippin Lodge is an "impressive architect-designed family home".

By Isla Glen
Dippin Lodge, Buchlyvie
Dippin Lodge, which was viewed by Kaye Adams on Escape to the Country, has had a price cut. Image: Fine & Country

A Stirlingshire home viewed by TV presenter Kaye Adams on Escape to the Country has had its asking price cut.

Dippin Lodge in Buchlyvie went on the market last summer for £750,000.

Now the price has been reduced to £725,000 for the four-bedroom house.

Agent Fine & Country describes it as an “impressive architect-designed family home”.

Loose Woman presenter Kaye Adams visited the property on a celebrity edition of the BBC series Escape to the Country, which was screened in December.

The BBC Radio Scotland host was looking to downsize to a three-bedroom property on a budget of £850,000.

While Kaye admired the lodge-like setting, she felt it was too big and better suited to a younger family.

Dippin Lodge is described as an ‘extremely desirable detached family home’. Image: Fine & Country
The house is surrounded by ‘glorious countryside’. Image: Fine & Country

Buchlyvie home is ‘extremely desirable’

Dippin Lodge was built on the site of an ancient threshing mill.

It features four bedrooms, two reception rooms, three bathrooms and a private driveway.

The entrance leads to a vestibule with a cloakroom area and then to the hall, which is open plan to the dining room.

From here, stairs lead to the upper floor drawing room.

This features an open fire and “wonderful views over the garden and beyond, to the picturesque countryside of the Carse of Stirling”.

The kitchen and living room space, which has French doors to the terrace, is also on the ground floor.

It features solid wood units, integrated appliances and an island with a breakfast table.

The kitchen is shared with the living room. Image: Fine & Country
The dining room is filled with natural light. Image: Fine & Country
The drawing room is an ‘ideal entertaining space’. Image: Fine & Country

The principal bedroom suite is on the ground floor, featuring fitted wardrobes and an en-suite bathroom.

There is also a separate bathroom adjacent.

Stairs lead down to three more double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Two of these have built-in wardrobes, while the third has a bedroom and study area.

A utility room is also housed on this floor and leads to the garage.

The house has four bedrooms. Image: Fine & Country
Three of the bedrooms are on the same floor. Image: Fine & Country
One of the bedrooms is split between a sleeping space and a study area. Image: Fine & Country
Some of the bedrooms have built-in wardrobes. Image: Fine & Country
There are three bathrooms in the property. Image: Fine & Country

Dippin Lodge barn is a ‘real bonus’

An English heritage green oak barn is also included.

Accessible via wooden stairs, there is a verandah with views of the mountains and the surrounding countryside.

Inside is an open-plan room with a kitchenette, en-suite shower room and a projector with surround sound.

Fine & Country describe it as a “real bonus” and says it could work as extra accommodation for guests, a home office or a granny/teenage annexe.

A carport and a flexible-use room with full-size garage doors and a window to the side are located on the ground floor.

According to the listing, this is suitable for a workshop, office space, gym or as an additional garage.

The barn’s verandah boasts beautiful views. Image: Fine & Country
Stairs lead up to the barn. Image: Fine & Country
The barn space could be used for different purposes. Image: Fine & Country
A shower room is in the barn. Image: Fine & Country

The garden space measures 0.84 of an acre and surrounds the lodge.

A paved terrace near the kitchen provides an outdoor space to enjoy the landscape.

Part of the neighbouring field may also be available for sale by separate negotiation.

Dippin Lodge is ‘set in substantial garden grounds’. Image: Fine & Country
There is ample parking and garaging. Image: Fine & Country

Elsewhere in Buchlyvie, two flats and a coffee shop could be turned into residential accommodation.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from Property

Dalgety Bay penthouse flat with spectacular views across the Firth of Forth.
Luxury Dalgety Bay penthouse with spectacular views of Forth bridges for sale
To go with story by Lucy Scarlett. - Picture shows; Bank of Scotland . Perth. Supplied by Shepherd Chartered Surveyors Date; Unknown
'Prime' Perth city centre building home to Bank of Scotland hits market for £1.4…
Anna Johnston at her Dundee house. Image: Kim / DC Thomson
Dundee doctor Anna transforms five-bedroom townhouse with inspiration from the Scilly Isles
4
West Newton House
Georgian home near Arbroath coast on the market for under £2m
David Dines and Suzanne Tyler outside Coastal View. Image: BBC.
Stunning East Neuk bungalow in the running to be Scotland's Home of the Year
The former Dundee Chamber of Commerce building in Dundee.
Historic Dundee city centre building home to Brewdog pub and function suite for sale
To go with story by Finn Nixon. Three holiday lets overlooking picturesque Fife harbour for sale Picture shows; Pittenweem harbour. . Pittenweem, Anstruther . Supplied by Rettie Date; Unknown
3 holiday lets overlooking picturesque Fife harbour for sale
Ewan Petrie bought his Broughty Ferry house in 2024. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
First time buyer Ewan compromised on his Broughty Ferry home - but his year-long…
6
Dunblane home Dunsinnan is up for sale
Huge family home in 'one of Dunblane's most prestigious addresses' for sale
An apartment located on the fourth floor of the Hamilton Grand building in St Andrews is for sale.
Inside 7 St Andrews homes on the market for £1 million or more

Conversation