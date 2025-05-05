Luxury Dalgety Bay penthouse with spectacular views of Forth bridges for sale

A luxury Dalgety Bay penthouse with spectacular views of the Forth bridges has gone up for sale.

The top-floor Harbour Place apartment is situated in one of the area’s most sought-after locations and comes with a balcony with views across the Firth of Forth.

A lift provides access to the second floor where the three-bedroom flat is situated.

The home features a modern, fully-fitted kitchen and dining space and an open-plan living area.

Doors open onto the balcony, which offers a breathtaking vantage point over the water and Edinburgh in the distance.

The bedrooms are all generously sized and the master includes an en-suite bathroom and built-in wardrobes.

The smallest of the three bedrooms could be used as an office.

The apartment is completed by a modern family bathroom.

Harbour Place would be ideal for those who enjoy the outdoors, with easy access to the Fife Coastal Path.along with road and rail links.

The apartment is on the market with Your Move for offers over £325,000.

