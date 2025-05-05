Luxury Dalgety Bay penthouse with spectacular views of Forth bridges for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Luxury Dalgety Bay penthouse with spectacular views of Forth bridges for sale

Three-bed apartment with balcony overlooking the Firth of Forth.

By Neil Henderson
Dalgety Bay penthouse flat with spectacular views across the Firth of Forth.
The Dalgety Bay penthouse flat has spectacular views across the Firth of Forth. Image: Your Move

A luxury Dalgety Bay penthouse with spectacular views of the Forth bridges has gone up for sale.

The top-floor Harbour Place apartment is situated in one of the area’s most sought-after locations and comes with a balcony with views across the Firth of Forth.

A lift provides access to the second floor where the three-bedroom flat is situated.

The home features a modern, fully-fitted kitchen and dining space and an open-plan living area.

Penthouse flat on the second floor.
The flat is on the second floor. Image: Your Move
Balcony overlooking the Firth of Forth.
The balcony overlooking the Firth of Forth. Image: Your Move
Entrance hall to the Harbour Place flat in Dalgety Bay.
The entrance hall. Image: Your Move
Another view of the lounge overlooking the Fife coast.
The living room with doors out to the balcony. Image: Your Move
High-spec modern kitchen and dining area.
The kitchen and dining area Image: Your Move
Spectacular views to the three iconic Forth bridges.
A place to sit and soak up the views. Image: Your Move
Private balcony.
The occupants can enjoy stunning vistas from the balcony. Image: Your Move

Doors open onto the balcony, which offers a breathtaking vantage point over the water and Edinburgh in the distance.

The bedrooms are all generously sized and the master includes an en-suite bathroom and built-in wardrobes.

The smallest of the three bedrooms could be used as an office.

The apartment is completed by a modern family bathroom.

Master bedroom.
The master bedroom. Image: Your Move
The apartment has two bathrooms.
The apartment has two bathrooms. Image: Your Move
The second of three bedrooms.
The second of three bedrooms. Image: Your Move
Third bedroom can be transformed into an office space.
The smallest bedroom is currently an office. Image: Your Move

Harbour Place would be ideal for those who enjoy the outdoors, with easy access to the Fife Coastal Path.along with road and rail links.

The apartment is on the market with Your Move for offers over £325,000.

Up the Fife coast, three holiday lets overlooking the picturesque Pittenweem harbour have hit the market.

Conversation