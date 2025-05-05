Property Luxury Dalgety Bay penthouse with spectacular views of Forth bridges for sale Three-bed apartment with balcony overlooking the Firth of Forth. By Neil Henderson May 5 2025, 1:41pm May 5 2025, 1:41pm Share Luxury Dalgety Bay penthouse with spectacular views of Forth bridges for sale Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/5237044/dalgety-bay-penthouse-forth-views-for-sale/ Copy Link 0 comment The Dalgety Bay penthouse flat has spectacular views across the Firth of Forth. Image: Your Move A luxury Dalgety Bay penthouse with spectacular views of the Forth bridges has gone up for sale. The top-floor Harbour Place apartment is situated in one of the area’s most sought-after locations and comes with a balcony with views across the Firth of Forth. A lift provides access to the second floor where the three-bedroom flat is situated. The home features a modern, fully-fitted kitchen and dining space and an open-plan living area. The flat is on the second floor. Image: Your Move The balcony overlooking the Firth of Forth. Image: Your Move The entrance hall. Image: Your Move The living room with doors out to the balcony. Image: Your Move The kitchen and dining area Image: Your Move A place to sit and soak up the views. Image: Your Move The occupants can enjoy stunning vistas from the balcony. Image: Your Move Doors open onto the balcony, which offers a breathtaking vantage point over the water and Edinburgh in the distance. The bedrooms are all generously sized and the master includes an en-suite bathroom and built-in wardrobes. The smallest of the three bedrooms could be used as an office. The apartment is completed by a modern family bathroom. The master bedroom. Image: Your Move The apartment has two bathrooms. Image: Your Move The second of three bedrooms. Image: Your Move The smallest bedroom is currently an office. Image: Your Move Harbour Place would be ideal for those who enjoy the outdoors, with easy access to the Fife Coastal Path.along with road and rail links. The apartment is on the market with Your Move for offers over £325,000. Up the Fife coast, three holiday lets overlooking the picturesque Pittenweem harbour have hit the market.
