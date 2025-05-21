Waterside Angus mill rescued from ruin and turned into stunning holiday home

A gravel track off a country lane near the Angus hamlet of Arbirlot leads down to a magical retreat.

Arbirlot Meal Mill sits on the banks of the Elliot Water. A spectacular waterfall forms the backdrop to the house and the water rushes past the newly restored home before flowing under the village’s historic bridge on its journey to the sea.

Originally built in 1719, Arbirlot Meal Mill was rebuilt in 1864 but lay empty and derelict for many decades before being bought by local architect Heinz Voigt.

Sadly, Heinz passed away in 2017. Following his death, his friend Gordon Spink bought the mill from his estate.

He’s spent the last three years restoring, renovating and extending the historic building, which has recently started operating as a holiday let.

Arbroath based Gordon, 68, runs a fish wholesale business that supplies seafood all over Scotland. He also owns the popular Tailend restaurants in St Andrews and Dundee.

“My dad was a fish wholesaler,” he explains. “I started filleting fish for him when I was still at primary school and when I was 16 I went to sea.”

Gordon and his wife Aileen also run several holiday lets in and around Arbroath, and Arbirlot Meal Mill is set to become the jewel in their portfolio’s crown.

Restoring Arbirlot Mill

No expense has been spared in giving the historic mill the restoration it deserves.

“When Heinz bought the mill he had the roof replaced, a new subfloor laid, and the window and door openings boarded up,” Gordon says. “That meant we got a building that was wind and watertight, which helped a lot.”

Local blacksmith Struan Buchan created a perfect reproduction of the waterwheel, taking away what remained of the original wheel to use as a template. Gordon installed an electric motor to turn the wheel. “We’re planning to pump some water from the stream and have the wheel turning for a few hours each day,” he says.

Gordon used a team of local trades to renovate the mill. The building was fully insulated. An air source heat pump was installed, with underfloor heating on the ground floor and radiators upstairs. And a superb extension was added to the building, with sliding doors that open onto decking overlooking the water.

Fittingly, the extension plans were drawn up by Heinz’s firm, the Voigt Partnership. “His plans had been approved previously and although that application had lapsed, by sticking close to the original plans we were able to get approval pretty quickly,” Gordon continues.

A cabin perched on the embankment enjoys the best views over the waterfall – and has a balcony that juts out over the water. “I’m still thinking what to call this but it’ll be something like the Falls Room or the Falls Shed,” Gordon says.

Inside the mill

A few steps away is the mill itself. The entrance hallway leads into a spacious living room with a large floor to ceiling window. An existing doorway was enlarged to create a passage through to the new extension.

This striking space is clad externally in hard-wearing larch. Inside, there is an open plan kitchen, dining, and living space. Three large roof windows throw natural light into the kitchen, while the living area has sliding doors that can be fully opened to the decking and garden.

A ground floor bedroom has tiny windows in three walls that give it a unique charm. There’s also a large shower room and a utility room is tucked away behind a sliding door.

The staircase is a stunning feature. Its black metal frame was made by the same blacksmith who recreated the water wheel, and the deep solid oak treads were supplied and fitted by Seaton Joinery.

The master bedroom has a luxurious en suite with freestanding bathtub and a walk-in shower. It also has a private balcony. Meanwhile, the other bedroom has lovely water views and its own en suite.

Gordon’s daughter Hayley Smith is a jewellery designer and she helped her dad with the mill’s interior styling. It’s filled with lovely touches, such as floating shelves made out of live-edge timber, and strips of oak to create bespoke kitchen cabinet handles.

Stunning outdoor spaces

Decking wraps around one end of Arbirlot Meal Mill, making a spectacular outdoor space. Grassed gardens run along towards a footbridge that leads to the village. Tree-studded embankments on both sides create lots of shelter and were just beginning to come into their spring blossom when I visited.

An expanse of lawn stretches out towards the footbridge and is the perfect spot for children to play. A right of way runs through the grounds so Gordon created a “ramblers’ staircase” at the edge of the garden for hikers to make their way through without disturbing guests at the house.

On the bright spring day on which I visit it’s warm enough to sit outside at the mill. It’s difficult to imagine a more tranquil and idyllic spot to while away a few days.

“It’s a great spot,” Gordon agrees. “We live just outside Arbroath and I often cycle past here and continue on to Carnoustie or Broughty Ferry. We live in a lovely part of Scotland.”

Arbitlot Meal Mill is available as a holiday let.