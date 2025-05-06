Three-bedroom Broughty Ferry villa was TSPC’s most-viewed property in April

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three-bedroom Broughty Ferry villa was TSPC’s most-viewed property in April

TSPC has revealed the 10 most viewed listings in Dundee and Angus on its website last month.

This property on Dundee Road in Broughty Ferry was the most viewed on the TSPC website in April. Image: TSPC
By Ellidh Aitken

A three-bedroom Broughty Ferry villa was the most-viewed listing on the TSPC website in April.

A wide range of homes have made the list, with price tags ranging from £175,000 to £460,000.

Gair Couston, chairman of TSPC, said: “We are seeing encouraging signs of increased activity in the spring market, with the number of properties listed exclusively on TSPC rising by 9.3% compared to March 2024, providing buyers with a broader range of options.

“At the same time, demand remains consistently strong, as the number of properties with offers accepted has risen by 2% year-on-year to over 200.

“This reflects a stable and competitive market, where motivated buyers are acting quickly to secure their ideal homes.”

The top 10 most popular properties on the TSPC website were as follows:

1. Broughty Ferry

The Broughty Ferry home has views of the River Tay. Image: TSPC

The most-viewed property in April was this detached home in Broughty Ferry offering views over the River Tay.

The home has three bedrooms, including one en-suite, a south-facing living room with a fireplace and a dining kitchen.

Externally, there are private gardens with outdoor dining space.

2. Broughty Ferry

17 Strachan Avenue, Broughty Ferry. Image: TSPC

This three-bedroom semi-detached home in Strachan Avenue went under offer just 13 days after going on the market.

It features a spacious lounge and dining room, a modern fitted kitchen and three bedrooms.

Outside, there is a front garden and rear garden with a large patio area.

3. Monifieth

2 South Balmossie Street, Monifieth. Image: TSPC

This detached bungalow was the third-most-viewed property on TSPC’s website last month.

It has three bedrooms, a southwest-facing living room, a dual aspect dining kitchen and enclosed gardens with a seating area.

4. Dundee

12 Loraine Road, Dundee. Image: TSPC

This traditional semi-detached bungalow near Stobsmuir Park went under offer within 13 days of going up for sale.

The home has two double bedrooms, a spacious lounge, a dining/living room, and a kitchen.

Outside, there are low-maintenance, enclosed gardens.

5. Dundee

4 Constitution Terrace, Dundee. Image: TSPC

This B-listed four-bedroom stone-built home has many original features, including wood panelled doors, ornate plasterwork and herringbone parquet flooring.

The home is spread across two levels and has a south-facing lounge with a wood-burning stove, a dining room and a kitchen.

6. Dundee

4 Beechwood Terrace, Dundee. Image: TSPC

This refurbished five-bedroom home is located in Dundee’s West End and has been finished to a high standard.

The property has an elegant reception room with ornate cornicing and a ceiling rose, a kitchen/dining room, five double bedrooms and two bathrooms.

7. Birkhill

17 Blacklaw Drive, Birkhill. Image: TSPC

Next in TSPC’s list of most viewed properties in April is a two-bedroom bungalow in Birkhill.

The property has a south-facing porch, a lounge, a kitchen and two double bedrooms.

8. Dundee

49a Frederick Street, Dundee. Image: TSPC

In eighth place is this detached bungalow in the Downfield area of Dundee.

The home has three double bedrooms, a spacious lounge, and a kitchen/dining room.

Outside, it has private gardens to the front and rear and a driveway for off-street parking.

9. Dundee

5 Greenfield Place, Dundee. Image: TSPC

This traditional detached home has five bedrooms, four reception rooms and two bathrooms.

There is also a cellar and two kitchens.

The home also benefits from private gardens and off-street parking.

10. Invergowrie

11 Station Crescent, Invergowrie. Image: TSPC

Completing the list of the top 10 viewed properties on the TSPC website in April is an arts and crafts-style semi-detached home in Invergowrie.

The property has three bedrooms, a spacious lounge/dining room and a family bathroom.

There is also a driveway, gardens and a garage shed with storage.

