Three-bedroom Broughty Ferry villa was TSPC’s most-viewed property in April

A three-bedroom Broughty Ferry villa was the most-viewed listing on the TSPC website in April.

TSPC has revealed the 10 most viewed listings in Dundee and Angus on its website last month.

A wide range of homes have made the list, with price tags ranging from £175,000 to £460,000.

Gair Couston, chairman of TSPC, said: “We are seeing encouraging signs of increased activity in the spring market, with the number of properties listed exclusively on TSPC rising by 9.3% compared to March 2024, providing buyers with a broader range of options.

“At the same time, demand remains consistently strong, as the number of properties with offers accepted has risen by 2% year-on-year to over 200.

“This reflects a stable and competitive market, where motivated buyers are acting quickly to secure their ideal homes.”

The top 10 most popular properties on the TSPC website were as follows:

1. Broughty Ferry

Address: 26a Dundee Road, Broughty Ferry

26a Dundee Road, Broughty Ferry Price: Offers over £400,000

Offers over £400,000 Status: Active

The most-viewed property in April was this detached home in Broughty Ferry offering views over the River Tay.

The home has three bedrooms, including one en-suite, a south-facing living room with a fireplace and a dining kitchen.

Externally, there are private gardens with outdoor dining space.

2. Broughty Ferry

Address: 17 Strachan Avenue, Broughty Ferry

17 Strachan Avenue, Broughty Ferry Price: Offers over £195,000

Offers over £195,000 Status: Under offer

This three-bedroom semi-detached home in Strachan Avenue went under offer just 13 days after going on the market.

It features a spacious lounge and dining room, a modern fitted kitchen and three bedrooms.

Outside, there is a front garden and rear garden with a large patio area.

3. Monifieth

Address: 2 South Balmossie Street, Monifieth

2 South Balmossie Street, Monifieth Price: Offers over £270,000

Offers over £270,000 Status: Active

This detached bungalow was the third-most-viewed property on TSPC’s website last month.

It has three bedrooms, a southwest-facing living room, a dual aspect dining kitchen and enclosed gardens with a seating area.

4. Dundee

Address: 12 Loraine Road, Dundee

12 Loraine Road, Dundee Price: Offers over £190,000

Offers over £190,000 Status: Under offer

This traditional semi-detached bungalow near Stobsmuir Park went under offer within 13 days of going up for sale.

The home has two double bedrooms, a spacious lounge, a dining/living room, and a kitchen.

Outside, there are low-maintenance, enclosed gardens.

5. Dundee

Address: 4 Constitution Terrace, Dundee

4 Constitution Terrace, Dundee Price: Offers over £285,000

Offers over £285,000 Status: Under offer

This B-listed four-bedroom stone-built home has many original features, including wood panelled doors, ornate plasterwork and herringbone parquet flooring.

The home is spread across two levels and has a south-facing lounge with a wood-burning stove, a dining room and a kitchen.

6. Dundee

Address: 4 Beechwood Terrace, Dundee

4 Beechwood Terrace, Dundee Price: Offers over £460,000

Offers over £460,000 Status: Active

This refurbished five-bedroom home is located in Dundee’s West End and has been finished to a high standard.

The property has an elegant reception room with ornate cornicing and a ceiling rose, a kitchen/dining room, five double bedrooms and two bathrooms.

7. Birkhill

Address: 17 Blacklaw Drive, Birkhill

17 Blacklaw Drive, Birkhill Price: Offers over £175,000

Offers over £175,000 Status: Active

Next in TSPC’s list of most viewed properties in April is a two-bedroom bungalow in Birkhill.

The property has a south-facing porch, a lounge, a kitchen and two double bedrooms.

8. Dundee

Address: 49a Frederick Street, Dundee

49a Frederick Street, Dundee Price: Offers over £225,000

Offers over £225,000 Status: Active

In eighth place is this detached bungalow in the Downfield area of Dundee.

The home has three double bedrooms, a spacious lounge, and a kitchen/dining room.

Outside, it has private gardens to the front and rear and a driveway for off-street parking.

9. Dundee

Address: 5 Greenfield Place, Dundee

5 Greenfield Place, Dundee Price: Offers over £330,000

Offers over £330,000 Status: Under offer

This traditional detached home has five bedrooms, four reception rooms and two bathrooms.

There is also a cellar and two kitchens.

The home also benefits from private gardens and off-street parking.

10. Invergowrie

Address: 11 Station Crescent, Invergowrie

11 Station Crescent, Invergowrie Price: Offers over £275,000

Offers over £275,000 Status: Active

Completing the list of the top 10 viewed properties on the TSPC website in April is an arts and crafts-style semi-detached home in Invergowrie.

The property has three bedrooms, a spacious lounge/dining room and a family bathroom.

There is also a driveway, gardens and a garage shed with storage.