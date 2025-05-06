Fife home in stunning setting between Forth bridges for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife home in stunning setting between Forth bridges for sale

The North Queensferry house has had £25,000 knocked off its asking price.

By Andrew Robson
Spindrift, West Sands, North Queensferry.
Spindrift, West Sands, North Queensferry. Image: Savills

A Fife home in a stunning setting between the Forth bridges is up for sale.

Spindrift in North Queensferry boasts a superb coastal position between the Forth rail and road bridges, overlooking the Firth of Forth.

Dating back to 1910, the traditional bungalow was later remodelled to add the four upstairs bedrooms.

The home initially hit the market for £520,000 last year, but has recently had £25,000 knocked off the asking price.

Spindrift for sale
Spindrift. Image: Savills

The front porch leads to the main living space, which boasts a dining area built into the bay window overlooking the water below.

A family room sits just off this space, while a shower room is at the rear.

To the left, the kitchen spans the full length of the property and features an L-shaped breakfast bar.

A side door leads out to the utility room, which has space for white goods.

The living space
The living space. Image: Savills
The entrance leads to the sitting room
The entrance leads to the sitting room. Image: Savills
A fireplace in the sitting room.
A fireplace in the sitting room. Image: Savills
The snug.
The snug. Image: Savills
The kitchen
The kitchen. Image: Savills
The breakfast area.
The breakfast area. Image: Savills
The utility room.
The utility room. Image: Savills
The downstairs shower room.
The downstairs shower room. Image: Savills

Four double bedrooms, all with fitted wardrobes, and the family bathroom are found upstairs.

Two of the bedrooms face out towards the water, enjoying spectacular views of all three bridges.

The other two bedrooms face the Forth Bridge to the rear.

The master bedroom in the Fife home between the Forth Bridges for sale
The master bedroom. Image: Savills
Another bedroom.
Another bedroom. Image: Savills
The third bedroom.
The third bedroom. Image: Savills
Another bedroom
Another bedroom. Image: Savills
Two of the bedrooms face the Forth Road Bridge.
Two of the bedrooms face the Forth Road Bridge. Image: Savills
The family bathroom
The family bathroom. Image: Savills

Outside, the front garden – which faces the Forth – takes full advantage of the home’s setting.

Sitting directly above the water, it features an outside kitchen ma,king it an ideal space for alfresco dining.

A small patio with a large garden shed sits to the rear of the home.

The front garden.
The front garden. Image: Savills
The front garden overlooks the Firth of Forth
The front garden overlooks the Firth of Forth. Image: Savills
The rear patio.
The rear patio. Image: Savills
The home occupies a coastal setting.
The home occupies a coastal setting. Image: Savills
The home sits below the Forth Rail Bridge
The home sits below the Forth Rail Bridge. Image: Savills
The Fife home is in an spectacular setting.
The home is in a spectacular setting. Image: Savills

Spindrift is on the market with Savills for offers over £495.000.

Just along the coast, a penthouse apartment in Dalgety Bay – which also boasts beautiful Forth views – is on the maket.

And a Dundee doctor has put her five-bedroom townhouse on the market after spending five years renovating the home.

Conversation