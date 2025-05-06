Fife home in stunning setting between Forth bridges for sale

A Fife home in a stunning setting between the Forth bridges is up for sale.

Spindrift in North Queensferry boasts a superb coastal position between the Forth rail and road bridges, overlooking the Firth of Forth.

Dating back to 1910, the traditional bungalow was later remodelled to add the four upstairs bedrooms.

The home initially hit the market for £520,000 last year, but has recently had £25,000 knocked off the asking price.

The front porch leads to the main living space, which boasts a dining area built into the bay window overlooking the water below.

A family room sits just off this space, while a shower room is at the rear.

To the left, the kitchen spans the full length of the property and features an L-shaped breakfast bar.

A side door leads out to the utility room, which has space for white goods.

Four double bedrooms, all with fitted wardrobes, and the family bathroom are found upstairs.

Two of the bedrooms face out towards the water, enjoying spectacular views of all three bridges.

The other two bedrooms face the Forth Bridge to the rear.

Outside, the front garden – which faces the Forth – takes full advantage of the home’s setting.

Sitting directly above the water, it features an outside kitchen ma,king it an ideal space for alfresco dining.

A small patio with a large garden shed sits to the rear of the home.

Spindrift is on the market with Savills for offers over £495.000.

Just along the coast, a penthouse apartment in Dalgety Bay – which also boasts beautiful Forth views – is on the maket.

And a Dundee doctor has put her five-bedroom townhouse on the market after spending five years renovating the home.