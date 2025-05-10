11 homes with the best views for sale in Dunfermline and south-west Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
11 homes with the best views for sale in Dunfermline and south-west Fife

From waterfront homes overlooking the Forth bridges to city centre rooftop apartments, the region has an abundance of homes in beautiful settings.

This home in Limekilns has a view over the Forth. Image: Strutt and Parker
This home in Limekilns has a view over the Forth. Image: Strutt and Parker
By Ellidh Aitken

Homes in Dunfermline and south-west Fife enjoy some of the best views in the country – and several of them are up for sale.

Househunters in the area can choose from waterfront properties on the Firth of Forth, countryside houses set in the picturesque landscape and even city centre apartments with views across the rooftops.

Some are even lucky enough to look out onto the landmark Forth bridges.

The Courier has rounded up 11 homes for sale in Dunfermline and south-west Fife boasting some of the best views.

Charles Way South, Limekilns

The home on Charles Way South in Limekilns. Image: Strutt and Parker
The view from the Limekilns home. Image: Strutt and Parker

This home on Charles Way South in Limekilns is on the market with Strutt and Parker for offers over £545,000.

The three-bedroom home takes full advantage of its waterside position.

Full-height windows and sliding glass doors flood the home with natural light while a decked terrace provides the perfect position to take in the scenery.

Sealstrand, Dalgety Bay

24 Sealstrand, Dalgety Bay. Image: Galbraith
The view from the Sealstrand house. Image: Galbraith

The stunning Dalgety Bay home with unspoilt views of the Firth of Forth boasts direct access to the shoreline via a private gate.

The property on Sealstrand also has two balconies and a terraced garden.

It is on the market with Galbraith for offers over £845,000.

Harbour Place, Dalgety Bay

Harbour Place in Dalgety Bay. Image: Your Move
The home looks out towards the Forth bridges. Image: Your Move

This three-bed Dalgety Bay penthouse with spectacular views of the Forth bridges is up for sale with Your Move for offers over £325,000.

The top-floor Harbour Place apartment is situated in one of the area’s most sought-after locations and comes with a balcony with views across the Firth of Forth.

The home features a modern, fully-fitted kitchen and dining space and an open-plan living area.

Dean Farm, Dunfermline

Dean Farm near Dunfermline. Image: Rettie
The home has countryside views. Image: Rettie

This “lifestyle” property is situated within the scenic countryside on the edge of Dunfermline.

It includes a refurbished country home and around 28 acres of grounds, incorporating a purpose-built dog park.

The rural home, which is up for sale with Rettie for £680,000, also has views towards the Firth of Forth.

Kingseat Road, Dunfermline

38 Kingseat Road, Dunfermline. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
Views from the top floor. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal

The semi-detached villa has views across Fife and of the Forth Estuary.

The home, which is on the market with McEwan Fraser Legal for offers over £420,000, is within a growing residential location and is spread over three floors.

A large upstairs window makes the most of the views towards the river.

The Moorings, Dalgety Bay

The Moorings in Dalgety Bay. Image: Your Move
The Forth bridges are visible from the balcony. Image: Your Move

This property in The Moorings, Dalgety Bay, has unspoiled views of the Forth Bridge and is presented in “pristine” condition.

A balcony offers scenic views of the Forth, including the iconic rail bridge.

The property is on the market with Your Move for offers over £200,000.

Spindrift, North Queensferry

Spindrift sits between the bridges. Image: Savills
The view from inside the home. Image: Savills

Spindrift in North Queensferry boasts a superb coastal position between the Forth rail and road bridges, overlooking the Firth of Forth.

The family home initially hit the market for £520,000 last year, but has recently had £25,000 knocked off the asking price.

Dating back to 1910, the traditional bungalow was later remodelled to add the four upstairs bedrooms.

Spindrift is on the market with Savills for offers over £495,000.

East Port, Dunfermline

The flat is on Dunfermline’s East Port. Image: Morgans
The view of Dunfermline Abbey from the flat. Image: Morgans

This Dunfermline city centre apartment is described as a “true hidden gem” and offers spectacular views across the city’s rooftops and to the Forth Bridges in the distance, along with Dunfermline Abbey.

The “executive” home is on the top floor of a building on East Port.

The apartment, which sits above the East Port Bar and Costa, is on the market with Morgans for offers over £249,950.

The Promenade, Limekilns

The pub and living accommodation are for sale. Image: Strutt and Parker
The Ship Inn is on The Promenade in Limekilns. Image: Strutt and Parker

The Ship Inn in Limekilns, near Dunfermline, hit the market for offers over £535,000 earlier this year, but the price has since been reduced by £55,000.

The 200-year-old pub, which boasts beautiful views over the Firth of Forth, once featured in a Robert Louis Stevenson novel.

The building comprises a pub and restaurant on the ground floor and living accommodation to the rear and on the upper floors.

It is up for sale with Strutt and Parker for offers over £480,000.

Spinnaker Way, Dalgety Bay

Spinnaker Way in Dalgety Bay. Image: Your Move
The property has a balcony. Image: Your Move

This two-bedroom flat close to the Fife Coastal Path features a balcony overlooking the Firth of Forth.

The property has two bedrooms and two bathrooms and a kitchen boasting “an abundance of natural light”.

The flat is on the market with Your Move for offers over £249,995.

Inverkeithing Road, Aberdour

The home on Inverkeithing Road in Aberdour. Image: Maloco Mowat Parker
The home boasts countryside views. Image: Maloco Mowat Parker

The traditional bungalow in Aberdour offers fantastic outlooks to the rear over the countryside.

The living room features a wood-burning stove and double doors leading outside.

The property is up for sale with Maloco Mowat Parker for offers over £550,000.

