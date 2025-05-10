11 homes with the best views for sale in Dunfermline and south-west Fife

Homes in Dunfermline and south-west Fife enjoy some of the best views in the country – and several of them are up for sale.

Househunters in the area can choose from waterfront properties on the Firth of Forth, countryside houses set in the picturesque landscape and even city centre apartments with views across the rooftops.

Some are even lucky enough to look out onto the landmark Forth bridges.

The Courier has rounded up 11 homes for sale in Dunfermline and south-west Fife boasting some of the best views.

Charles Way South, Limekilns

This home on Charles Way South in Limekilns is on the market with Strutt and Parker for offers over £545,000.

The three-bedroom home takes full advantage of its waterside position.

Full-height windows and sliding glass doors flood the home with natural light while a decked terrace provides the perfect position to take in the scenery.

Sealstrand, Dalgety Bay

The stunning Dalgety Bay home with unspoilt views of the Firth of Forth boasts direct access to the shoreline via a private gate.

The property on Sealstrand also has two balconies and a terraced garden.

It is on the market with Galbraith for offers over £845,000.

Harbour Place, Dalgety Bay

This three-bed Dalgety Bay penthouse with spectacular views of the Forth bridges is up for sale with Your Move for offers over £325,000.

The top-floor Harbour Place apartment is situated in one of the area’s most sought-after locations and comes with a balcony with views across the Firth of Forth.

The home features a modern, fully-fitted kitchen and dining space and an open-plan living area.

Dean Farm, Dunfermline

This “lifestyle” property is situated within the scenic countryside on the edge of Dunfermline.

It includes a refurbished country home and around 28 acres of grounds, incorporating a purpose-built dog park.

The rural home, which is up for sale with Rettie for £680,000, also has views towards the Firth of Forth.

Kingseat Road, Dunfermline

The semi-detached villa has views across Fife and of the Forth Estuary.

The home, which is on the market with McEwan Fraser Legal for offers over £420,000, is within a growing residential location and is spread over three floors.

A large upstairs window makes the most of the views towards the river.

The Moorings, Dalgety Bay

This property in The Moorings, Dalgety Bay, has unspoiled views of the Forth Bridge and is presented in “pristine” condition.

A balcony offers scenic views of the Forth, including the iconic rail bridge.

The property is on the market with Your Move for offers over £200,000.

Spindrift, North Queensferry

Spindrift in North Queensferry boasts a superb coastal position between the Forth rail and road bridges, overlooking the Firth of Forth.

The family home initially hit the market for £520,000 last year, but has recently had £25,000 knocked off the asking price.

Dating back to 1910, the traditional bungalow was later remodelled to add the four upstairs bedrooms.

Spindrift is on the market with Savills for offers over £495,000.

East Port, Dunfermline

This Dunfermline city centre apartment is described as a “true hidden gem” and offers spectacular views across the city’s rooftops and to the Forth Bridges in the distance, along with Dunfermline Abbey.

The “executive” home is on the top floor of a building on East Port.

The apartment, which sits above the East Port Bar and Costa, is on the market with Morgans for offers over £249,950.

The Promenade, Limekilns

The Ship Inn in Limekilns, near Dunfermline, hit the market for offers over £535,000 earlier this year, but the price has since been reduced by £55,000.

The 200-year-old pub, which boasts beautiful views over the Firth of Forth, once featured in a Robert Louis Stevenson novel.

The building comprises a pub and restaurant on the ground floor and living accommodation to the rear and on the upper floors.

It is up for sale with Strutt and Parker for offers over £480,000.

Spinnaker Way, Dalgety Bay

This two-bedroom flat close to the Fife Coastal Path features a balcony overlooking the Firth of Forth.

The property has two bedrooms and two bathrooms and a kitchen boasting “an abundance of natural light”.

The flat is on the market with Your Move for offers over £249,995.

Inverkeithing Road, Aberdour

The traditional bungalow in Aberdour offers fantastic outlooks to the rear over the countryside.

The living room features a wood-burning stove and double doors leading outside.

The property is up for sale with Maloco Mowat Parker for offers over £550,000.