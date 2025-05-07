Inside derelict Stirling pub set to go to auction

A derelict Stirling pub is set to be sold at auction.

Scots Wha Hae in St Ninians will go under the hammer on June 5 with a guide price of £169,000.

The Main Street bar has been empty for several years.

It is described as an “excellent development opportunity for a developer or builder” by Auction House Scotland.

The ground floor unit has a bar area and kitchen.

Also included in the listing is a four-bedroom flat above, while a garden space is at the back.

The listing reads: “The property on offer comprises a spacious commercial unit on the ground level expanding to approximately 1,445 square feet /134 square meters in size, made up of a bar, seating area, kitchen, male and female toilets, large storage space and various other storage cupboards.

“Directly above, there is a four-bedroom flat comprising lounge, generously proportioned kitchen, four bedrooms and bathroom measuring at around 1,488 square feet/138 square meters in size.”

Four-bedroom flat above Stirling pub part of sale

Externally, there is substantial garden space to the rear of the property.

The listing adds: “The property has been unoccupied for a period of time, meaning a full renovation is required, offering an excellent development opportunity for a developer or builder to take on a new project.”

Permission was sought in 2021 to build a block of four flats to the rear of the property.

However, the application was refused by Stirling Council.

The former pub is beside St Ninian’s Post Office, Jac’s Snacks, Sip N Go and Dave’s Barbershop.

It is also opposite Lidl.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook