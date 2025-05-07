Inside derelict Stirling pub set to go to auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inside derelict Stirling pub set to go to auction

Scots Wha Hae in St Ninians has a guide price of £169,000. 

By Isla Glen
Scots Wha Hae has not been open for several years. Image: Auction House Scotland
A derelict Stirling pub is set to be sold at auction.

Scots Wha Hae in St Ninians will go under the hammer on June 5 with a guide price of £169,000.

The Main Street bar has been empty for several years.

It is described as an “excellent development opportunity for a developer or builder” by Auction House Scotland.

The ground floor unit has a bar area and kitchen.

Also included in the listing is a four-bedroom flat above, while a garden space is at the back.

The bar has a large seating area. Image: Auction House Scotland
The pub needs renovation. Image: Auction House Scotland
Scots Wha Hae was popular with locals. Image: Auction House Scotland
Scots Wha Hae is going to auction next month. Image: Auction House Scotland
The bar has been left in a state of disrepair. Image: Auction House Scotland
A kitchen area with storage is also part of the listing. Image: Auction House Scotland

The listing reads: “The property on offer comprises a spacious commercial unit on the ground level expanding to approximately 1,445 square feet /134 square meters in size, made up of a bar, seating area, kitchen, male and female toilets, large storage space and various other storage cupboards.

“Directly above, there is a four-bedroom flat comprising lounge, generously proportioned kitchen, four bedrooms and bathroom measuring at around 1,488 square feet/138 square meters in size.”

Four-bedroom flat above Stirling pub part of sale

Externally, there is substantial garden space to the rear of the property.

The listing adds: “The property has been unoccupied for a period of time, meaning a full renovation is required, offering an excellent development opportunity for a developer or builder to take on a new project.”

The flat has four bedrooms. Image: Auction House Scotland
The bathroom in the flat. Image: Auction House Scotland
The flat’s kitchen requires work. Image: Auction House Scotland
Inside the hallway of the property. Image: Auction House Scotland
One of the four bedrooms. Image: Auction House Scotland
One bedroom features an old fireplace. Image: Auction House Scotland

Permission was sought in 2021 to build a block of four flats to the rear of the property.

However, the application was refused by Stirling Council.

The rear of the building. Image: Auction House Scotland
The back of the property is accessible via a pend. Image: Auction House Scotland
A garden area is part of the listing. Image: Auction House Scotland
The pub from behind. Image: Auction House Scotland

The former pub is beside St Ninian’s Post Office, Jac’s Snacks, Sip N Go and Dave’s Barbershop.

It is also opposite Lidl.

Conversation