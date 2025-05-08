Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

‘Truly spectacular’ 1900s Stirling mansion offering renovation project for sale

Endrick Lodge was designed by renowned Scottish architect William Leiper.

By Isla Glen
Endrick Lodge is close to King's Park. Image: Savills
Endrick Lodge is close to King's Park. Image: Savills

The “rare” opportunity to renovate an Edwardian mansion in Stirling has become available.

Endrick Lodge on Polmaise Road was designed by renowned Scottish architect William Leiper.

Agent Savills describes the art and craft house as a “truly spectacular historic home”.

The mansion is “in need of improvement”, but could suit a family or a commercial venture, subject to change-of-use consent.

Offers over £1,100,000 are being sought.

Endrick Lodge comes with two acres of land. Image: Savills
It is ‘rare’ for such a property to come on the market. Image: Savills
A roof terrace forms part of the property. Image: Savills
Paved paths run throughout the grounds. Image: Savills

Property agent Harry Maitland said: “Endrick Lodge is a stunning arts and crafts house, set in beautiful established gardens.

“It is very rare for a property of such stature to come to the market in an urban setting.”

Rooms in Stirling mansion feature views of the grounds

The B-listed house is said to have retained “an abundance of original character”.

Within the central tower is a reception hall with a fireplace that leads to a clockroom and WC.

The drawing room, dining room and billiard room are also on the ground floor.

A large bay window with a window seat is a key feature of the drawing room, which also has a fireplace set into an arched alcove.

Beside it, the dining room is great for natural light.

The dining room. Image: Savills
A fireplace is in the sitting room. Image: Savills
The drawing room has a window seat. Image: Savills
The billiards room has been used as the sitting room. Image: Savills
A red Aga is in the kitchen. Image: Savills
The entrance hall is in the central tower. Image: Savills

The billiard room has most recently been used as a sitting room but has a central light fitting for a billiard table and a smoking room to the side with fitted seating.

A four-oven Aga with two hotplate rings is in the kitchen.

A pantry, office, WC, wine cellar, store cupboard, utility room and laundry room are also on this floor.

Endrick Lodge has a roof terrace

On the first floor are six double bedrooms with views over the grounds.

The principal bedroom features a dressing room and a bathroom, as does one other of the five rooms.

One of the bedrooms. Image: Savills
A fireplace is included in the bedrooms. Image: Savills
Another bedroom. Image: Savills
The attic room housed evacuees during the war. Image: Savills

Another bathroom and a shower room, two WCs, a linen cupboard and a large store cupboard – which has potential to be another bedroom – are also on this level.

The second floor, which is the attic, contains two rooms and a roof terrace with “spectacular” views.

Garden described as ‘extraordinary’

Endrick Lodge also has “exceptional” grounds, according to Savills.

The land spans two acres, with an orchard, stocked borders, hedges and rose beds included.

Paths mean it is easy to walk the vast grounds. Image: Savills
A lawn is at the ‘heart’ of the property. Image: Savills
Outhouses are also included in the listing. Image: Savills
An orchard is on the site. Image: Savills

A lawn is at the “heart” of the property and is split in two by a stone wall and terrace.

There are also paved pathways throughout the gardens.

A coal bunker, two stores, two further open stores and a dilapidated greenhouse are also part of the grounds.

For more Stirling news and features, visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from Property

Paul and Jackie outside the Tree House. Image: BBC.
Beautiful Broughty Ferry house showcased in Scotland's Home of the Year
Scots Wha Hae has not been open for several years. Image: Auction House Scotland
Inside derelict Stirling pub set to go to auction
The City Royal Bar in Brechin is now on the market. Image: Bruce & Co
Brechin pub hits market as longstanding owners set to retire
Spindrift, West Sands, North Queensferry.
Fife home in stunning setting between Forth bridges for sale
Willow Boutique owner Gayle Blair
High street round-up: Dunblane boutique, Dundee Next opening date and St Andrews hotel revamp
This property on Dundee Road in Broughty Ferry was the most viewed on the TSPC website in April. Image: TSPC
Three-bedroom Broughty Ferry villa was TSPC's most-viewed property in April
Galvelbeg House on Perth Road in Crieff
One of TripAdvisor's top Crieff B&Bs for sale after owners announce closure
Dippin Lodge, Buchlyvie
Stirlingshire home viewed by Kaye Adams on Escape to the Country has £25k price…
Dalgety Bay penthouse flat with spectacular views across the Firth of Forth.
Luxury Dalgety Bay penthouse with spectacular views of Forth bridges for sale
To go with story by Lucy Scarlett. - Picture shows; Bank of Scotland . Perth. Supplied by Shepherd Chartered Surveyors Date; Unknown
'Prime' Perth city centre building home to Bank of Scotland hits market for £1.4…

Conversation