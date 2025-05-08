The “rare” opportunity to renovate an Edwardian mansion in Stirling has become available.

Endrick Lodge on Polmaise Road was designed by renowned Scottish architect William Leiper.

Agent Savills describes the art and craft house as a “truly spectacular historic home”.

The mansion is “in need of improvement”, but could suit a family or a commercial venture, subject to change-of-use consent.

Offers over £1,100,000 are being sought.

Property agent Harry Maitland said: “Endrick Lodge is a stunning arts and crafts house, set in beautiful established gardens.

“It is very rare for a property of such stature to come to the market in an urban setting.”

Rooms in Stirling mansion feature views of the grounds

The B-listed house is said to have retained “an abundance of original character”.

Within the central tower is a reception hall with a fireplace that leads to a clockroom and WC.

The drawing room, dining room and billiard room are also on the ground floor.

A large bay window with a window seat is a key feature of the drawing room, which also has a fireplace set into an arched alcove.

Beside it, the dining room is great for natural light.

The billiard room has most recently been used as a sitting room but has a central light fitting for a billiard table and a smoking room to the side with fitted seating.

A four-oven Aga with two hotplate rings is in the kitchen.

A pantry, office, WC, wine cellar, store cupboard, utility room and laundry room are also on this floor.

Endrick Lodge has a roof terrace

On the first floor are six double bedrooms with views over the grounds.

The principal bedroom features a dressing room and a bathroom, as does one other of the five rooms.

Another bathroom and a shower room, two WCs, a linen cupboard and a large store cupboard – which has potential to be another bedroom – are also on this level.

The second floor, which is the attic, contains two rooms and a roof terrace with “spectacular” views.

Garden described as ‘extraordinary’

Endrick Lodge also has “exceptional” grounds, according to Savills.

The land spans two acres, with an orchard, stocked borders, hedges and rose beds included.

A lawn is at the “heart” of the property and is split in two by a stone wall and terrace.

There are also paved pathways throughout the gardens.

A coal bunker, two stores, two further open stores and a dilapidated greenhouse are also part of the grounds.

For more Stirling news and features, visit our page or join us on Facebook