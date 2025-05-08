A-listed Broughty Ferry church put up for sale after congregations merged

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A-listed Broughty Ferry church put up for sale after congregations merged

St Luke's and Queen Street Church has served the West Ferry area since 1878.

By Ben MacDonald
St Luke's and Queen Street Church is on the market
St Luke's and Queen Street Church in Broughty Ferry. Image: Graham & Sibbald

An A-listed church in Broughty Ferry has been put up for sale after its congregation merged with other churches.

St Luke’s and Queen Street Church has served the West Ferry area since 1878.

In January, the congregation joined four others to form Broughty Ferry Parish Church.

A Church of Scotland spokesperson said: “The building is now closed for worship, although weekly events are still ongoing.

Groups to move out after Broughty Ferry church put up for sale

“(This includes) guild meetings, craft meetings, Guides and Brownies. We are also hosting a wedding at the end of this month.

“The groups that continue to use the building are expected to move to another of the congregation’s buildings – most probably the St Aidan’s Centre (on Brook Street).

“The building has only recently gone up for sale.”

The church includes a hall and accommodation space at the back, along with a substantial garden.

The building sits within an extensive site that extends to 1.4 acres.

The building is now closed for worship. Image: Graham & Sibbald
The sizeable garden. Image: Graham & Sibbald

Graham and Sibbald, which is marketing the church for sale, says there is the potential for the site to be converted into two separate lots.

It says the church may be suitable for a variety of uses, subject to gaining all the necessary planning consents from the council.

A price for the building must be negotiated with the agents.

