A-listed Broughty Ferry church put up for sale after congregations merged

An A-listed church in Broughty Ferry has been put up for sale after its congregation merged with other churches.

St Luke’s and Queen Street Church has served the West Ferry area since 1878.

In January, the congregation joined four others to form Broughty Ferry Parish Church.

A Church of Scotland spokesperson said: “The building is now closed for worship, although weekly events are still ongoing.

Groups to move out after Broughty Ferry church put up for sale

“(This includes) guild meetings, craft meetings, Guides and Brownies. We are also hosting a wedding at the end of this month.

“The groups that continue to use the building are expected to move to another of the congregation’s buildings – most probably the St Aidan’s Centre (on Brook Street).

“The building has only recently gone up for sale.”

The church includes a hall and accommodation space at the back, along with a substantial garden.

The building sits within an extensive site that extends to 1.4 acres.

Graham and Sibbald, which is marketing the church for sale, says there is the potential for the site to be converted into two separate lots.

It says the church may be suitable for a variety of uses, subject to gaining all the necessary planning consents from the council.

A price for the building must be negotiated with the agents.

