Restaurant building by A90 in Angus hits market

A restaurant building by the A90 in Angus has gone on the market.

The site, just next to the southbound carriageway near Brechin, was formerly home to Angus Grill and Larder.

The business shut in January after three years, citing rising costs.

Before that, it was home to the Bonnybreich Coffee Bothy and the Bervie Chipper.

The site is now available to let through Graham and Sibbald.

The agent says the building is the “only roadside opportunity of the southbound carriageway between Aberdeen and Forfar”.

There is space for about 35 covers inside and a further 25 from outdoor seating.

A large car park to the front has about 30 spaces.

The building is available to let with a price available on application.

Meanwhile, in central Brechin, a pub has been put up for sale as its owners prepare for retirement.