Restaurant building by A90 in Angus hits market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Restaurant building by A90 in Angus hits market

The site, three miles south of Brechin, is the former home of Angus Grill and Larder.

By Ben MacDonald
A90 restaurant for sale
The former Angus Grill and Larder by the A90 near Brechin. Image: Graham & Sibbald

A restaurant building by the A90 in Angus has gone on the market.

The site, just next to the southbound carriageway near Brechin, was formerly home to Angus Grill and Larder.

The business shut in January after three years, citing rising costs.

Before that, it was home to the Bonnybreich Coffee Bothy and the Bervie Chipper.

The site is now available to let through Graham and Sibbald.

The agent says the building is the “only roadside opportunity of the southbound carriageway between Aberdeen and Forfar”.

The entrance to the restaurant. Image: Graham & Sibbald
The car park. Image: Graham & Sibbald
Inside the restaurant when it was operating as Angus Grill and Larder. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
There is space to the side of the restaurant for outdoor dining. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

There is space for about 35 covers inside and a further 25 from outdoor seating.

A large car park to the front has about 30 spaces.

The building is available to let with a price available on application.

Meanwhile, in central Brechin, a pub has been put up for sale as its owners prepare for retirement.

More from Property

Mhairi Wilson outside the Dairy. Image: BBC.
Striking Stirlingshire steading conversion features in Scotland's Home of the Year
Rona Banks.
194-year-old family-run Perth retailer plans relocation as shop goes on the market
St Luke's and Queen Street Church is on the market
A-listed Broughty Ferry church put up for sale after congregations merged
Endrick Lodge is close to King's Park. Image: Savills
'Truly spectacular' 1900s Stirling mansion offering renovation project for sale
Paul and Jackie outside the Tree House. Image: BBC.
Beautiful Broughty Ferry house showcased in Scotland's Home of the Year
Scots Wha Hae has not been open for several years. Image: Auction House Scotland
Inside derelict Stirling pub set to go to auction
The City Royal Bar in Brechin is now on the market. Image: Bruce & Co
Brechin pub hits market as longstanding owners set to retire
Spindrift, West Sands, North Queensferry.
Fife home in stunning setting between Forth bridges for sale
Willow Boutique owner Gayle Blair
High street round-up: Dunblane boutique, Dundee Next opening date and St Andrews hotel revamp
This property on Dundee Road in Broughty Ferry was the most viewed on the TSPC website in April. Image: TSPC
Three-bedroom Broughty Ferry villa was TSPC's most-viewed property in April

Conversation